Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane: Napa County's first policemen

May is National Law Enforcement Appreciation month, and a review of the 172-year long history of local policing agencies, with origins reaching back to California statehood in 1850, offers a wide array of accounts.

The sources of information for this column are local newspaper articles and two books, ”History of the Napa County Sheriff’s Office (1850-1997)” by Lt. Richard L. Andersen, and “Napa County Police” by Todd Shulman and the Napa Police Historical Society.

The first Napa County law officer was Nathaniel McKimmey who served as the local sheriff from 1850 to 1853. During his term, McKimmey and one undersheriff were tasked with patrolling the county’s 700-plus square miles and approximately 450 county residents. McKimmey would soon be followed a long list of successors.

Of these men, Shulman, a historian and retired Napa Police Department detective, wrote in 2007, “These pioneer lawmen paved the way for all those who would protect and serve Napa County over the succeeding 150-plus years; with the barest of training and equipment, they modeled the most important traits for all cops ---a heart to help those who could not help themselves and the courage to stand up to those who would prey on the helpless.”

Throughout Napa County’s law enforcement history there have been many candidates for outstanding service and dedication to the local citizenry. For example, an early pioneer settler, John S. Stark, began his years of service in 1847 as part of the third Donner Party rescue group when he reportedly carried two children to safety. He eventually became the fifth local sheriff, 1855 to 1861, and went on to serve as a California State legislator and a Napa County judge.

A unique career of dedication to his community was that of Charles Otterson. He first became the Napa fire chief, then beginning in 1919, Otterson also served as the Napa Police Chief. His dual role lasted about three years. Otterson also received great admiration and appreciation for his dedication from the entire community.

Two other long ago local policemen were well liked and admired by their colleagues and neighbors. One was a Napa City constable and later “beat cop” George Secord. His years as constable begin in the late 1800s and ended in 1909 when he joined the reorganized Napa Police Department. Patrolling on foot or by horse and buggy, Secord was kind and jovial to law-abiding Napans but tough on the law-breakers.

Secord's contemporary, William “Wall” Kennedy, was said to have compassion for the law-breaker as well. Kennedy served as a Napa County jailer from 1879 to 1900 and supervised the local “chain gangs” who worked on local public works projects. Kennedy was frequently seen Kennedy working alongside the prisoners. Purportedly, he released these men from their shackles while they worked and, in return, these men never attempted to escape under Kennedy’s watch.

A newspaper reported that woman visiting her Napa relatives noticed Kennedy on the work detail as well as his advanced years. A few years later, this same woman returned to Napa and her local relatives. Seeing Kennedy still working on a detail caused her great concern and alarm, prompting her to declare her disgust with the local justice system for such cruelty towards an aged man. However, before she embarked on her social justice campaign, her relatives informed her that the “aged man” was the supervisor not a prisoner.

Kennedy also won the esteem and warm regard of others through his sense of humor. He was quite the “yarn-spinner." One of his favorite and most beloved tales was about how he single-handedly drove herds of bees cross-country to California. He claimed all he had to do was whistle and the bees would follow him. This yarn also included the tall tale of how the bees thwarted bandits’ attacks upon Kennedy with stinging counter-attacks. Although far-fetched, Kennedy was repeatedly asked to recount that fabled adventure.

There also exist some mysteries in the history of the local police. Within Andersen’s manuscript is an historically baffling letter dated July 9, 1935 and signed “Respectfully, John P. Steckter, Sheriff of Napa County” and addressed to “Whom It May Concern.” Its first paragraph said, “May I not through this medium introduce to you Miss Mary Moss, a Deputy attached to my office.” It continued with the details of Moss and a friend’s plans to tour Oregon. Steckter proceeded to express his hope if Moss and her friend encountered any problems or difficulties, Steckter would be appreciative of any and all assistance extended to his deputy and her friend.

The perplexing portion of this letter of introduction was the statement that Moss was a local deputy. No other research document has ever indicated Napa County had a female officer in 1935. Hopefully, additional research will provide the answer and more material for another column.

To all who have served, or are serving, this country, thank you!