Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane: Napa in 1923, a century-old retrospective

With 2023 just about a week old, it is still timely to wish one and all Happy New Year! As we all look forward, wondering what this year will hold, today’s edition of Memory Lane will be a look back 100 years to glimpse into local life and living in 1923. Also, some national events will be a part of this historical retrospective of a century ago.

Both science and natural phenomenon garnered press coverage in 1923. In the world of science, medicine in particular, great strides were made that year. French scientist Gaston Ramon developed a viable tetanus vaccine.

As Ramon graciously accepted accolades for his work, yet another adversity faced many Americans, especially those living in Montana. In 1923, a plague descended upon that state. Arriving in a cloud-like formation 300 miles long, 100 miles wide and a half-a-mile deep, grasshoppers, locusts, devoured every green leaf, blade and stalk in Montana.

Another plant-related event in 1923 generated joy not fear. In December of that year, U.S. President Calvin Coolidge flipped on the electrical switch to illuminate the first White House Christmas tree and began a lasting national tradition.

Other things that debuted a century ago helped satisfy the growing American sweet-tooth, including Welch’s Grape Jelly as well as the Milky Way and Butterfinger candy bars. And, in correspondence, U.S. sugar consumption rose to 106.39 pounds per capita.

Another factor contributing to the increase in sugar consumption was directly related to Prohibition — bootleg liquor production.

In late 1923 quite a sensational local bootleg case was the focus of a Napa Daily Journal front page article. While there had been many raids carried out in Napa County, this was the first to involve a woman distillery owner and operator. Her name was Mrs. M.F. Evits.

In addition to the gender issue, this raid presented some legal jurisdiction questions as her property straddled both Napa and Lake County lines. While all the distilling equipment and what the Journal described as “sure enough ‘old white mule’” were confiscated during the raid, no arrests were made at that time because of the aforementioned issue.

A few days later, the courts ruled Lake County possessed the power to prosecute Evits and others because the stills were located within the Lake County portion of her Oat Hill Road area ranch. Subsequently, Evits and her adult sons were arrested, held, tried and convicted by Lake County authorities.

To reach the Evits ranch to conduct that initial raid, according to the Journal, the officers proceeded by automobile with stealth to “swoop down upon the illicit distillery.”

By 1923 more than 13 million automobiles were on U.S. roads. Those numbers would have been higher if trucks were included in that tally. Related to cars, automakers began the practice of annual model styles, or as their industry insiders called it, “planned obsolescence,” as a marketing ploy. Also in 1923, the Hertz Drive-Ur-Self System was founded by Chicago’s Yellow Cab president, John D. Hertz.

Evits, who was dependent upon trucks, to haul her “hooch” to market from her isolated northeast Napa County ranch, found herself hauled away to jail and court in one of those sturdy vehicles. She also found herself in the “notorious” category within the local history books.

Almost simultaneously, another local woman found herself on the right side of the local legal system through a simple act. Elizabeth King, a member of a respected local family of lawyers, received historical acclaim as the first woman to sign the Napa County Attorney Roll in 1923.

As these women found their place in the local history annuls, Napa was making other progressive strides forward to improve the quality of life for its residents. In answer to the need for a larger, safer and healthier water supply, Napa began the construction of the Milliken Dam and reservoir a century ago.

As that essential infrastructure improvement project was begun, another project was nearing completion. Finished in time for the fall 1923 term, it — the new Napa Union High School located along Jefferson and Lincoln streets in Napa — was opened with great pomp and circumstance.

Within a month, or so, of the new campus being opened, the local educators were the honored guests of a special event. The October 10, 1923 Journal article reported, “The reception for the teachers of the Napa School Department, under the auspices of the Napa Chamber of Commerce and the New Century Club (Napa Women’s Club), was a very pleasant and inspiring event.”

The evening affair was opened with a welcoming address given by Mrs. Charles Trower, New Century Club president and wife of Napa’s mayor. Following Trower was Dr. T. H. Stice, the keynote speaker for the evening and Chamber of Commerce president. Before delving into his main message, Stice spoke briefly to the audience of Napa’s public school teachers about the importance of their role as educators.

As for his main point, the Journal wrote, “In his remarks he emphasized the need of loyalty to employers on the part of employees and urged the teachers to make that idea a part of the instruction they imparted. He closed with a hearty welcome to the teachers.”

Stice was followed by a short music program featuring both vocal and instrumental solos performed by local talent. The Napa High School orchestra was the final act of the evening’s entertainment program. The Journal added, the evening was closed with “a season of social conversation.”