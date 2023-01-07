Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane: Napa in 1923, a century-old retrospective

With 2023 just about a week old, it is still timely to wish one and all Happy New Year! As we all look forward, wondering what this year will hold, today’s edition of Memory Lane will be a look back 100 years to glimpse into local life and living in 1923. Also, some national events will be a part of this historical retrospective of a century ago.
Both science and natural phenomenon garnered press coverage in 1923. In the world of science, medicine in particular, great strides were made that year. French scientist Gaston Ramon developed a viable tetanus vaccine.
As Ramon graciously accepted accolades for his work, yet another adversity faced many Americans, especially those living in Montana. In 1923, a plague descended upon that state. Arriving in a cloud-like formation 300 miles long, 100 miles wide and a half-a-mile deep, grasshoppers, locusts, devoured every green leaf, blade and stalk in Montana.
People are also reading…
Another plant-related event in 1923 generated joy not fear. In December of that year, U.S. President Calvin Coolidge flipped on the electrical switch to illuminate the first White House Christmas tree and began a lasting national tradition.
Other things that debuted a century ago helped satisfy the growing American sweet-tooth, including Welch’s Grape Jelly as well as the Milky Way and Butterfinger candy bars. And, in correspondence, U.S. sugar consumption rose to 106.39 pounds per capita.
Another factor contributing to the increase in sugar consumption was directly related to Prohibition — bootleg liquor production.
In late 1923 quite a sensational local bootleg case was the focus of a Napa Daily Journal front page article. While there had been many raids carried out in Napa County, this was the first to involve a woman distillery owner and operator. Her name was Mrs. M.F. Evits.
In addition to the gender issue, this raid presented some legal jurisdiction questions as her property straddled both Napa and Lake County lines. While all the distilling equipment and what the Journal described as “sure enough ‘old white mule’” were confiscated during the raid, no arrests were made at that time because of the aforementioned issue.
A few days later, the courts ruled Lake County possessed the power to prosecute Evits and others because the stills were located within the Lake County portion of her Oat Hill Road area ranch. Subsequently, Evits and her adult sons were arrested, held, tried and convicted by Lake County authorities.
To reach the Evits ranch to conduct that initial raid, according to the Journal, the officers proceeded by automobile with stealth to “swoop down upon the illicit distillery.”
By 1923 more than 13 million automobiles were on U.S. roads. Those numbers would have been higher if trucks were included in that tally. Related to cars, automakers began the practice of annual model styles, or as their industry insiders called it, “planned obsolescence,” as a marketing ploy. Also in 1923, the Hertz Drive-Ur-Self System was founded by Chicago’s Yellow Cab president, John D. Hertz.
Evits, who was dependent upon trucks, to haul her “hooch” to market from her isolated northeast Napa County ranch, found herself hauled away to jail and court in one of those sturdy vehicles. She also found herself in the “notorious” category within the local history books.
Almost simultaneously, another local woman found herself on the right side of the local legal system through a simple act. Elizabeth King, a member of a respected local family of lawyers, received historical acclaim as the first woman to sign the Napa County Attorney Roll in 1923.
As these women found their place in the local history annuls, Napa was making other progressive strides forward to improve the quality of life for its residents. In answer to the need for a larger, safer and healthier water supply, Napa began the construction of the Milliken Dam and reservoir a century ago.
As that essential infrastructure improvement project was begun, another project was nearing completion. Finished in time for the fall 1923 term, it — the new Napa Union High School located along Jefferson and Lincoln streets in Napa — was opened with great pomp and circumstance.
Within a month, or so, of the new campus being opened, the local educators were the honored guests of a special event. The October 10, 1923 Journal article reported, “The reception for the teachers of the Napa School Department, under the auspices of the Napa Chamber of Commerce and the New Century Club (Napa Women’s Club), was a very pleasant and inspiring event.”
The evening affair was opened with a welcoming address given by Mrs. Charles Trower, New Century Club president and wife of Napa’s mayor. Following Trower was Dr. T. H. Stice, the keynote speaker for the evening and Chamber of Commerce president. Before delving into his main message, Stice spoke briefly to the audience of Napa’s public school teachers about the importance of their role as educators.
As for his main point, the Journal wrote, “In his remarks he emphasized the need of loyalty to employers on the part of employees and urged the teachers to make that idea a part of the instruction they imparted. He closed with a hearty welcome to the teachers.”
Stice was followed by a short music program featuring both vocal and instrumental solos performed by local talent. The Napa High School orchestra was the final act of the evening’s entertainment program. The Journal added, the evening was closed with “a season of social conversation.”
Memory Lane: Local historian Rebecca Yerger uncovers Napa Valley's past
Local historian Rebecca Yerger offers a glimpse into Napa Valley's past in her column "Memory Lane". This is a collection of her most recent columns.
Napa County historian shares two unusual stories about Napa State Hospital.
Rebecca Yerger, Napa County's Memory Lane: The turkey raffle controversy -- and other events of November 1909
Rebecca Yerger provides a look at what Napa residents were up to in November 1909.
Napa Valley historian collects ghost stories throughout the year and each Halloween she shares them. These are some of the favorite tales she has found.
A thwarted lover resorted to murder in this 1926 Napa story.
The Yount Lodge No. 12 of the Free and Accepted Masons received its official charter on May 8, 1851, and a 1998 history of the organization is filled with interesting historical notes.
When the Christian Brothers were in danger of losing their Napa Valley home, its winemaking became their saving grace, columnist Rebecca Yerger writes.
Early teachers in Napa County had to deal with problems they are unlikely to encounter today, such as getting stuck in the outhouse.
Napa historian Rebecca Yerger shares accounts of two weddings in the Chinese community in early Napa.
A look back at the Uptown Theatre's 85-year history, from movie palace to music stage.
Napa Valley historian Rebecca Yerger looks back at Fourth of July celebrations in Napa in 1861 and 1911.
A scandalous divorce, a May-December wedding, and a liaison with a former London lord mayor: Historian Rebecca Yerger looks back at marriage in early Napa County.
Historian Rebecca Yerger shares stories of early law enforcement officers in Napa County.
In 1870, California’s first asylum, built in 1852 in Stockton, had exceeded its capacity of 80 patients. Of all the communities vying to be the site for a facililty, Napa was chosen. Here's a story of the early years of the Napa Asylum for the Insane.
Historian and writer Rebecca Yerger shares stories from a long-ago Napan, Fred Hutchinson, who wrote a family memoir she found "tucked away" in the Napa library.
Today marks the 116th anniversary of the April 18, 1906, San Francisco earthquake.
Dee T. Davis, born in Yountville in 1872, spent 57 years teaching Napa youngsters and creating a collection of artifacts from early Napa history.
Rebecca Yerger reviews the good works of the St. Helena Women’s Improvement Club.
It's now closed but the Children's Museum at Fuller Park was a major accomplishment of the Napa Women's Club in Napa.
Napa historian Rebecca Yerger looks back at a 1904 excursion Napans took to Mare Island to bring home a prize souvenir: a canon that had been salvaged from the Spanish warship, Isle de Cuba.
I recently came across notes I made during an interview in the 1990s with a longtime Napan, Gladys Ransford Wilson. She has passed away since …
In 1957 a boy named Frank Leach arrived in Napa. Years later he shared his memories in "The Recollections of a Newspaper Man."
Rebecca Yerger looks back 100 years for a glimpse of what was in the news in Napa County and beyond in January 1922.
Napa historian Rebecca Yerger shares tales of New Years in Napa past, including grand balls, comic mishaps, a prank in the wilds of Alta Heights.
From its Mt. Veeder perch, the Christian Brothers’ Mont La Salle campus has looked over Napa Valley and its communities for 90 years. Both an …
Philanthropy and other acts of kindness have been a long-standing tradition throughout Napa County. This especially the case during Prohibition and the Great Depression in the early 20th century.
Napa Valley historian Rebecca Yerger checks back to see what local newspapers were reporting in November 1931.
Napa Valley historian Rebecca Yerger explores one of the oldest buildings on the Veterans Home of California campus in Yountville: the Armistice Chapel.
By the late 1880s Napans were avid baseball fans, with local teams and their own amateur league.
Rebecca Yerger tells the story of George Blaufuss, an immigrant from Germany who became a brewer in Napa.
Although Prohibition was nearing its conclusion in 1931, government agencies were still enforcing the anti-liquor law -- and making raids on Napa County residents.
Just as it is now, water and labor were issues in Napa County in 1931.
Rebecca Yerger looks back to the year 1931 in Napa County when stories that dominated local newspaper headlines were on an all-too-familiar topic: wildfires.
What happened to the onion dome that originally topped the Napa Courthouse? Why did the man who helped create and pay for the Napa Valley Opera House decline to attend its opening? Historian Rebecca Yerger delves into these and other Napa mysteries.
Although forgotten by many, not too long ago open pastures with grazing cattle were a common sight throughout Napa County. One of these ranches was the Ghisletta Diary.
Downtown Napa's historic Sterling residence, now a commercial building, was built by an early Napan whose story is as interesting as his house.
Along Napa’s riverfront are numerous buildings that harken back to the waterway’s heyday.
The rebels who instigated the Bear Flag revolt in California in 1846 eventually became illustrious, powerful and wealthy men. There was one exception, however; he was Peter Storm.
Napa historian Rebecca Yerger traces the roots of the Memorial Day holiday.
The long list of Napa County authors begins with James Clyman, a frontier scout and pioneer who kept a journal about his experiences in the western territories.
Napa historian Rebecca Yerger tells stories of two pioneer mothers in Napa.
Farm-to-table was a typical way of life for the majority of Napa County residents a century ago or so. Stewart “Duke” Duhig documents this way of life in his book titled “Huichica."
Chancellor Hartson, one of Napa’s most distinguished pioneers, citizens and statesman, arrived in Napa in 1850.
Napa Valley historian Rebecca Yerger delves into the history of the Carneros region of Napa County.
Napa historian Rebecca Yerger tells stories of some of the valley's notorious women, including the one who threw pots and pans at the policeman raiding her speakeasy.
In the late 1800s, a Napa woman, Elodie Hogan, married her determined European suitor, Hilaire Belloc, who would gain fame as an orator and author. The course of their romance was far from smooth, however, and involved a cross-country hike and a meddling mother.
Historian Rebecca Yerger investigates the creations of Napa County inventors who, over the years, have patented such varied items as Nap-A-Tan Waterproof Leather, a no-fog shower mirror and a novel ice cream rack.
Crimes from Napa's past include Black Jack Bowen's gang's rampages, a Prohibition shoot-out and a saloon-smashing dentist.
When the Cavagnaro family moved to Napa in 1882, the town was 35 years old, Dave Cavagnaro grew up with Napa, becoming one of its leaders who, among other things, helped bring circuses to the town.
Rebecca Yerger recounts past New Year's activities in Napa, including the mud bowl of 1900.
Rebecca Yerger shares newspaper coverage of past holidays in Napa County.
While it was a serious matter, Prohibition and its enforcement did indirectly inspire an amusing local legend, the story of the old soaked oak.
Affectionately known by Napans of his era as “Jovial Joe” and “Mr. Mayor,” Greco served his adopted hometown of Napa as a progressive councilman and mayor.
The first election held in Napa County was on April 1, 1850, five months before California was officially an American state.
Prohibition was a lively time in Napa Valley, as illustrated by tales from historian Rebecca Yerger.
What was it like to go to school in Napa in the early 20th century? Mildred Pearch remembers.
One Napa businessman, Luther J. Evans, made life in the here-and-now as well as the here-after more comfortable for his fellow Napans
Napa's Jarvis Conservatory was once the site of immigrant Joseph Mathews' beloved tribute to his him, the Lisbon Winery.
After World War II, a community effort created the Queen of the Valley hospital.
The history of the Grapevine Inn, begun during the Great Depression, just north of Yountville.
Medical care has come a long ways in Napa, from the first hospital, nicknamed 'Pus and Guts' to today's modern Queen.
During times of strife and conflict, more than the soldier has answered this nation’s call to action. These countless individuals have stepped up to serve this country on its home front during its various hours of need. This phenomenon was especially evident during the World War II War effort campaign waged throughout America, including Napa County.
Three long-time Napans shared their memories of the women's suffrage movement.
The story of the Christian Brothers' retreat on Mt. Veeder.
Take a tour of 19th century architect Luther Turton's contributions to Napa.
It has been said the silhouette of the soaring buck, the leaping stag, continues to be seen, even in the present-day, when the full moon rises over the eastern Napa County ridge tops.
From the earliest Napa County teacher, whose open classroom had animals wandering into it, remarkable women have shaped education in Napa Valley.
With the annual Girl Scout Cookie Sale underway, Rebecca Yerger looks at the history of Girl Scouts in Napa.
Rebecca Yerger looks back at contentious elections -- and their newspaper coverage -- in Napa's past.
Rebecca Yerger reflects on the trouble of Napa newlyweds from the past.
Historian Rebecca Yerger shares tales from Prohibition, which went into effect 100 years ago in January, 1920.
Dorothy Gould Arata, a lifelong Napan, shares old letters from a husband to his wife with historian Rebecca Yerger.
Dorothy Gould Arata, a lifelong Napan, shares old letters from a husband to his wife with historian Rebecca Yerger.
Dorothy Gould Arata, a lifelong Napan, shares old letters from a husband to his wife with historian Rebecca Yerger.
Rebecca Yerger finds evidence of goodwill throughout Napa County.
Rebecca Yerger tells the story of the formation of Alta Heights neighborhood in Napa -- and of its special landmark, the Cup and Saucer.
How Napa celebrated Thanksgiving in the 1880s: with gusto.
“First Lady of St. Helena” was a title bestowed upon the late Ivy May Loeber in the mid-1900s.
For life in the Napa Valley during the early 1940s, as it was throughout America, the war was a defining and driving force in almost every asp…
In early November, 1929, the Napa Daily Register published an article about an unsettling local mystery. It reported the sketchy details about…
In mid-autumn 1929, the Napa Daily Register published some articles for the season as well as details about the nation’s recent financial disa…
The “Celluloid Cellar” of Napa Valley is filled with a rare, diverse and prized collection of its portfolio of starring cinematic roles. Since…
Stealing a page in local historical records are the infamous Napa County bandits, robbers and desperadoes. The most noted are the cunning thie…
Napa County residents have always been ready and willing to lend a helping hand.
Bismarck Bruck was a descendant of prominent pioneer Napa Valley families—Bale and Vallejo. His family tree also included, by marriage, Charle…
Most of the communities within Napa County were intentionally planned by their respective visionaries. The motivations of these individuals va…
Happy 169th birthday, California! On Sept. 9, 1850 California gained admission to the U.S. to become America’s 31st state.
A person’s commitment to Napa State Hospital during the early 1900s received considerable local press. Their stories chronicled their individu…
A naturally occurring byproduct of wine-making is bi-tartrate. Processed and refined, it is transformed into the culinary ingredient known as …
Charles F. Otterson distinguished himself not only as the first Napa Fire Department Chief, but he also held the longest tenure at that post. …
Napa State Hospital opened its doors in 1875. From that date forward, the institution was a frequent local newspaper topic. During the early 1…
During the early 1900s, Napans enjoyed numerous options for entertainment as either spectators, participants or both.
The contemporary perspective regarding life in Napa County and its communities of yesteryear is that of gentility and peacefulness. However, s…
During the early 1900s, some men of science provided Napa County residents with educational opportunities to learn more about the advances in …
This Saturday, July 20, marks the 50th anniversary of humanity’s first lunar landing and walk. That U.S. Apollo 11 mission took three American…
The early-July 1919 Napa Daily Register editions carried numerous small but noteworthy announcements. Although each of these items were short,…
A century ago, Napans celebrated the end of World War 1 and the return of local soldiers with an elaborate, three-day-long Independence Day ex…
Hospitality has always been a thriving business in Napa County. Providing respectable accommodations for visiting family members, friends and …
After all of the pomp and circumstance of graduations for the class of 2019, the realities of the world — work and money — are now probably a …
Given the title of “Napa County’s High Sheriff” by friends and colleagues, John Claussen was at the helm of that local law enforcement departm…
Over the past several years, or so, downtown Napa has changed considerably, especially Main and First streets. About a century earlier between…
This 1950s retrospective may seem eclectic or random in topic, however, there is one common theme. All of the following stories are a reflecti…
By week’s end, many Napa County residents will travel on the local roadways to reach their Memorial Day get-away or activities. These roadways…
The activities and actions of the local municipal governments and their agencies offered ample stories for the 1950s editions of the Napa Regi…
The literary sons and daughters of Napa County are as diverse as the subject matter of their works. Some of these authors were born here while…