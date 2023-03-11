The entertainment industry is awarding its most coveted accolade in the form of a golden statue named “Oscar” during the annual Academy Awards ceremony this Sunday.

This form of entertainment — feature films or movies — has been a mainstay of Napa Valley living for generations. Although, an extra-special entertainment treat for local residents was the arrival of Hollywood casts and crews in Napa County to film movies, such as “They Knew What They Wanted” in 1940.

Also during the mid-century, local author Jessamyn West experienced the rapture of having her first novel “The Friendly Persuasion” adapted for a big screen film, starring Gary Cooper.

One of the first local movie theatres was the Napa Opera House located in downtown Napa on Main Street. In 1902, it was the venue for Professor Bradshaw’s moving pictures film. A November issue of the Napa Daily Journal reported Bradshaw “will give his grand exhibition of moving pictures, in the Napa Opera House at 8:15 p.m. Professor Bradshaw’s is positively the greatest of all moving picture shows on the road, using Edison’s latest perfected projecting kinescope, which projects the steadiest picture of any machine in the world, thus doing away the dancing and flickering of the view, so that there is no tiring effect on the eyes.”

The Bradshaw show boasted having 5,600 feet of film “containing 74 beautiful moving scenes, life-size, and every action true to life, will be displayed.” The Journal continued, “Pictures of every description will be displayed..., so that any manner of taste can be suited.” Regarding the two-hour long movie, the Journal added, it “promises to be very entertaining.”

Fast forward to 1948, a Springtime Journal edition news brief documented the advancements made in movies and evolution of the theaters. It reported a drive-in theater was planned for the American Canyon area.

However, the beginning of that decade brought local residents a lot of Hollywood excitement. During the summer of 1940, RKO Studios used Napa Valley as the setting for their film “They Knew What They Wanted,” starring Carole Lombard and Charles Laughton. The local newspapers devoted considerable space to reporting every detail of the cast and crew’s activities.

Apparently, Hollywood found the bucolic and agricultural traits of Napa County to be the perfect setting for their movie. However, Hollywood unfortunately encountered some disappointments along the way.

For example, a rustic, rambling dwelling located in “the Redwoods,” — the Mt. Veeder area, had been selected to be the setting for the movie’s leading male character’s home. But, when the crew arrived at that location, they discovered it had been demolished and replaced with a modern structure. As a result, the crew constructed a replica of the razed rustic cabin in the Oakville area, the primary filming location for the movie.

A few days later, the Journal reported other show business realities. “That it isn’t all glamour and a life of ease for motion picture stars was graphically demonstrated last night when the first night shooting for the RKO film took place at the ranch near Oakville. The entire company was kept busy throughout the long hours, with dinner being served at the set from 11:30 p.m. until midnight.”

While the cast and crew were enduring long hours, the spouses of the lead actors were receiving considerable media attention. The Journal continued, “Elsa Lanchester, veteran actress and in private life Mrs. Charles Laughton, joined her husband here yesterday.”

The newspapers also reported on the activities of Lombard’s husband, Clark Gable. “Everything was perfect but the fish yesterday, when Clark Gable and a number of well-known Napans spent the day on the San Francisco Bay in the quest of striped bass. Gable, an ardent sportsman, shared the poor luck of the others. However, the day was an enjoyable one.”

That fishing trip served a dual purpose. Two RKO executives planned to “inspect the Napa River channel and adjoining sloughs” as a possible motion picture setting.

In the years to follow, Napa County would be the setting for numerous motion pictures and television series episodes.

The thrill of a different type of Hollywood connection was bestowed upon local author Jessamyn West whose talents were lauded by the local press. Her best known novel, “The Friendly Persuasion,” was released in 1945 to glowing reviews. Eventually, a movie based on the novel, and starring Gary Cooper, premiered in 1956 to good, or better, reviews.

Both the novel and feature film were inspired by her mother’s recollections of growing up as an Indiana Quaker. West’s mother had recounted those memories to her daughter when West was suffering from tuberculosis and confined to her mother’s home.

Actually, in 1934, West had been released from a sanitarium to her mother’s home and care following West’s diagnosis of being terminally ill. West had resided at that sanitarium since 1932. During those two years, or so, West wrote of her experiences at that facility. But it was her mother’s childhood memories that inspired West, an English teacher by trade, to write her first novel.

Her decision to pursue a writing career was also encouraged by her Whittier College sweetheart and husband, Harry Maxwell McPherson, whom she had married in 1923.

West went on to write dozens of other books including, “A Mirror for the Sky,” “The Witch Diggers,” “South of the Angels,” and many more. West would continue to write until she suffered a stroke. It ultimately caused her death on Feb. 23, 1984 at the age of 81.

Since the 1940s, the romance and allure between the entertainment industry and Napa Valley has continued to flourish.

