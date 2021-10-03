Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane: Napa's brewmaster, George Blaufuss, Sr.

The first of his two wards was reunited with her family in Milwaukee, while the second was delivered to his family in San Francisco. Having completed his obligations and journey, Blaufuss quickly secured a brewery job and housing in San Francisco.

All was going well until one December night in 1905. Blaufuss was mugged while walking home. Distressed by that experience as well as disillusioned with San Francisco, he left for a hopefully friendlier community. That quest lead him to Goldfield, Nevada.

While settling into the boomtown of about 3,000 inhabitants, and much to his delight, Blaufuss made the acquaintance of a fellow German, Otto Schroder, the town’s baker and bakery owner. Schroder candidly informed Blaufuss about shortages in quality commodities needed to produce foods and beverages. According to the baker, these shortages inspired some very creative substitutions or what he called “American Ingenuity.”

Schroder provided Blaufuss with an example: An Irish woman who ran a Goldfield boarding house was famous for her chicken and dumpling stew. This fame was not due to its quality but for its adaptations. Apparently, her recipe “stretched” the chicken with extra dumplings to the point of no chicken and all dumplings.