Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane: November 1931: A month of special memories

The November issues of the Napa Daily Journal offer a look back and into how Napans celebrated a significant benchmark, observed the Thanksgiving holiday and prepared for Christmas. The newspaper also printed reports about the All-American sport of football.

The first of the two football related articles opened with the headline, “Napa Kiwanis Members Staged Grid Rally.”

Held in the Chamber of Commerce banquet room, the meeting convened at noon. Those in attendance dined on a traditional Thanksgiving-style meal as they listened to a fellow Napan and long-ago UC Berkeley football player recite his memories of the Cal-Stanford games he had played in.

The Journal reported, "The keynote speaker was Wolfe Ransome, the former University of California at Berkeley gridiron hero and father of one of the members of the present-day Golden Bears eleven which met with the Stanford eleven on Saturday.”

As part of his speech, Ransome compared football during his younger days in the 1890s and the football his son currently played. Ransome also provided the highlights of his days as a star Cal player.

According to the newspaper, in addition to Ransome, the event was attended by representatives from both the 1931 Stanford Cardinals and Cal Bear teams. The Journal also reported that Ransome and the football team members were enthusiastically received by the local Kiwanis members.

Less than a week later, another local organization, the Elks, hosted their own football-focused banquet and meeting. The Journal reported, “Football men who played in the Napa-Vallejo alumni game last year, and the football players who anticipate playing in the annual Elks charity game in Vallejo this year, enjoyed a delicious turkey dinner in the Elks clubrooms last night.” (As a side note, Vallejo was once Napa High School’s rival team.)

Also attending the banquet with its seasonal feast and speeches were some of Napa High School’s current and former gridiron stars. Most of their names were the usual, such as George Harris. But a few of these individuals were listed by their interesting nicknames including, “Broom” Poncletta, “Chub” Kenworth and “Brick” Vienop.’’

Prior to both of these gridiron galas was the reunion of graduates from Napa’s first high school, Oak Mound School. The article began, “Seventy-eight boys held an Oak Mound School reunion last night ... They gathered together to honor their teacher, Prof. F.O Mower; and though some were bald, and some grey-headed, all were young again.” It added, “Friendships continued where they left off 40 or 50 years ago.”

Some of the attendees traveled considerable distances to participate in the event. As for those who were unable to attend, they sent letters and telegrams filled with special memories along with their regrets of being absent.

Theirs were not the only remembrances shared that evening. In fact, most of the reunion organizing committee members spun great yarns, as noted by the Journal. These men “were among those who spun those stories which always improve with age.”

A special feature of the evening’s program was the reading of local newspaper excerpts between 1872 and 1897, the Oak Mound School’s years of operation. The reader of those accounts was George Francis, Oak Mound alumni and Napa Register publisher.

In addition to Mower, another Oak Mound instructor in attendance was Mrs. L.A. Maxwell “who taught the beginning classes at the old seminary, spoke again to her pupils;” the Journal continued, “and Prof. Mower, looking as brisk as ever, once more addressed his student assembly.” Following his speech, Mower was presented with a desk clock as a token of his former students’ esteem.

The Journal also provided a brief historical sketch of Oak Mound, a private, college preparatory school once located in Old Town Napa. It was founded in 1872 by C.M. Blake who was succeeded a year later by C.M. Walker. Mower joined the faculty in 1878 as Walker’s assistant principal. The article continued, “Mower became principal after Walker’s death, and remained as head of the school until 1897 when the Napa High School was organized.” Mower served as the Napa High principal for several years thereafter.

The Journal added, “In 1895, Oak Mound, which had been a boy’s school, was opened to girls ...” Three local women, Florence Mehl, Lulu Hayman, and Winifred Dollarhide, attended the reunion as representatives of their fellow co-eds.

The Journal noted, “The reunion opened and closed with the singing of ‘Auld Lange Syne.’”

As the Oak Mound alumni and staff basked in the glow of their long-waited reunion, other local residents were preparing for Thanksgiving. The society pages of the 1931 Journal were filled with brief accounts of an array of local households welcoming guests to celebrate the holiday. The Journal also reported the Napa State Hospital patients enjoyed a traditional holiday meal of turkeys and produce raised on the hospital grounds.

Mixed in with all the typical Thanksgiving observances was one somewhat novel holiday celebration. It was a progressive dinner followed by a Thanksgiving dance held at the Napa Valley Country Club. The dance organizers were also the hosts and hostesses of the dinners held at their respective Napa area homes. The Journal reported, “The dance was well attended and attracted a large group of Napans and visitors, including young people and college students home for the holidays.” The newspaper also noted the clubhouse was beautifully decorated with large bouquets of autumn flowers and berries.

Just like today, even before the 1931 Thanksgiving dinner table was set, the attention of Napans began to turn towards the preparations for Christmas. The Journal announced in its Nov. 15, 1931 issue, “Merchants Plan Holiday Opening.” It continued, “Napa’s streets will be decorated one month before Napa’s Christmas Trees. Business houses will have their formal holiday opening on November 28.” Mrs. Mae Rider, president of the Merchants’ Bureau of the Napa Chamber of Commerce also stated decorated fir trees would line the sidewalks and special holiday giftware displays would fill the storefront windows.

One extra-special display was the quilt handmade by the members of the American War Mothers organization of Napa. The Journal wrote, “The quilt is unusually attractive,” adding that it would be on display in the Switzer’s Van Company window on Main Street until the winning raffle ticket was drawn.

This Thanksgiving I am truly grateful for you as a reader of Memory Lane and to The Napa Valley Register for affording me the opportunity to share our local history with you! Happy Thanksgiving!