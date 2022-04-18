Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane: On shaky ground in Napa County

Today marks the 116th anniversary of the April 18, 1906, San Francisco earthquake.

A former Napan and newspaperman of that era, Frank Leach, wrote of his experiences and memories of the disaster. At the time of the earthquake, Leach was the director of the U.S. Mint in San Francisco. Through his determination and leadership, the mint building survived the fire. His account was accompanied by photos of the mint and its surrounding neighborhoods, which resembled the destruction caused by wartime bombings.

Other Bay Area communities on the San Andrea’s fault line also suffered an equally as devastating fate as San Francisco. Local newspapers reported both San Jose and Santa Rosa experienced extensive damage caused by the earthquake and ensuing fires.

In Napa County, the city of Napa experienced the greatest damage, with many of its unreinforced brick and stone buildings being partially or totally leveled, such as the Revere House — a hotel once located at Second and Coombs streets.

But upvalley towns were far from immune. The 1906 seismic event created a substantial financial loss for some Napa Valley wineries causing the loss of thousands of gallons of wines as their containers, bottles and barrels, were damaged or destroyed by the quake. It also caused expensive structural damage to some upvalley buildings.

A precursor of the 1906 earthquake may have been experienced three years earlier throughout the Bay Area. An August 1903 Napa Daily Journal article asked “Did you feel the earthquake Sunday night?”

The Journal continued, “At Napa it was a gentle swaying of unusually long duration — about 43 seconds and did no damage, but down across the bay there was the heaviest shock in a quarter of a century.”

It caused a near panic at the Central Theatre in San Francisco, the death of a San Jose woman with a heart condition and significant damage to the scientific instruments at the Mount Hamilton Observatory. As for measuring the magnitude of that quake, while there existed some rudimentary instrumentation in 1903, the Richter Scale was not invented until 1935.

Between 1861 and 1903, there were at least 70 reports of earthquakes rumbling through Napa County, not counting aftershocks.

A September 1872 Napa County Reporter wrote, “Two distinct shocks of earthquake were felt in the vicinity of Yountville on the evening of the 18th.

“On the morning of the 19th a resident of the above place found his tomato vines submerged in water and springs breaking out all over a piece of ground (about two acres in size), and a stream that runs behind his house had increased to three times its volume.”

The Reporter added, “This is all the more strange as none of the wells in that portion of the county have shown any signs of increasing or decreasing their usual supply.”

About two decades later, Jan. 1890, the St. Helena Star reported, “A slight shock of earthquake was felt in St. Helena Wednesday morning at about four o’clock. The vibrations were from north to south.”

Later that month the Calistogan reported, “Sunday morning last a shock of earthquake, came without the least warning, was sudden and quite heavy. The vibrations were rapid and continued only a brief time.”

Based on these and other reports, Calistoga and St. Helena were apparently prone to frequent quakes that “traveled” from north to south.

East Napa County communities also had their share of seismic activity, such as the one reported in an October 1891 Napa Register article. “Over in Berryessa, that region had a severe earthquake. It lasted about five seconds and vibrated like a sieve... (and moved from) east to west.”

A few years earlier in June 1886, an unnamed Pope Valley resident spared no detail in his first-hand account of that earthquake. He wrote, “Quite a severe shock of earthquake was felt in this section on the evening of the 6th at half-past 7 o’clock. The shock was preceded and accompanied by a dull rumbling sound, not unlike thunder — and before we could put the question into words as to what the ominous sound could be, there was a rocking motion visible and felt.

"We were seated at supper and our chairs shook and rocked, windows rattled and there was a general commotion and clattering of things movable. At the same time, those present expressed themselves as experiencing a singular and indescribable sensation and it was the general opinion that the wave seemed to sweep from the south.”

A western area of the county, known as “the Redwoods,” was what is now the vicinity of Redwood Road and Mt. Veeder Road. With less frequency than other Napa County areas, the Redwoods had earthquakes that may have occurred along the same fault line that triggered the Sept. 3, 2000 Napa quake. For instance, an October 1885 Reporter news brief said, “The earthquake last Friday morning visited with peculiar force in that section and shook things up pretty lively.”

Moving back in time to Oct. 21, 1868 places central and northern California at the day of the “great earthquake.” It struck just before 8 a.m. that particular Friday morning. Of the event, the Reporter wrote, “We managed to get a full view of the earth during the severest shock, and can assure all who neglected to look at Old Mother Earth while she was in convulsions, missed a terribly grand sight. Looking out upon the street the earth appeared as the backs of a drove of buffalo in full speed - a rolling, heaving mass - a sight that would almost chill the blood of the bravest man.”

It continued, “The shock, or shocks, rather, lasted about 40 seconds, and although inflicting no serious damage (in Napa County) to buildings, it frightened many of our citizens.”

Of their experiences, the Reporter stated some Carneros district residents witnessed dozens of mature trees “knocked over like toothpicks.” It continued, “The shock extended up Napa Valley, as far as we have heard from, and at Oakville a tree was thrown to the ground. Parties who live out upon the mountains back of town tell us the shock was so severe, and that they could see the motion of the hills as they rocked very plainly.”

The newspaper also reported, “At the Revere House the shock caught quite a number in bed and such a rush for the stairs, halls and doors leading out of the building was never before beheld.” During that frenzy, many gave little thought to their state of dress, as illustrated by the Reporter.

It said, “One gentleman, however, fled with the crowd of women, and not until the shocks were over and the screams of laughter of the ladies, did he discover the scantiness of his apparel; when, it is said, he made remarkable good time towards his room and wearing apparel.”

In conclusion, the Reporter made a statement that is still relevant today. “We have heard a number say they always had a desire to feel a heavy shock, and now, express themselves perfectly satisfied.”

