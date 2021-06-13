Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane: Peter Storm and his California Bear Flag

However, as time passed, Storm was generally referred to as the “Maker of the Bear Flag.” A Napa Register article reporting on Admission Day festivities, dated Sept. 13, 1873, verified this point.

It said, “Mr. Sam Brannan spoke of the famous Sonoma Revolt, the Bear Flag, and the fact the man who painted it was present. At this, Mr. Peter Storm stood up, his head white with the lapse of years, and held out a little flag, the counterpart, in size and painting, of the original Bear Flag, which is now preserved in the Hall of the Pioneer in San Francisco. The old man and his flag were greeted with cheers and the band struck up a few notes in his honor.”

By the time of the 1873 Admission Day celebration, Storm was 74 years old and had lived in Napa County for about 40 years. That residency began when the 33-year-old Storm arrived in California in 1833.

Peter George Storm, a native of Christiansand, Norway, was born into an affluent family in 1799. He enjoyed the advantages of wealth, including private schooling. He also relished the companionship of his siblings. The memories of those days often brought tears to his eyes. But at the tender age of 14, Storm embarked on a 20-year odyssey sailing away from his childhood home, family, and financial security in 1813, never to return.