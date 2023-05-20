A September 1889 Sacramento Daily Union newspaper article focused on an 1859 incident that occurred in Napa. It provides details about a dark side of Napa’s political scene and illustrates just how far errant political passions can go. However, the article does give a new and even amusing twist to the phrase “dirty politics.” In fact, the 1859 incident literally created quite a stink in Napa.

The 1889 article was actually a retrospective titled, “Thirty Years Ago - An Episode That Stirred Napa to Its Very Depths.” According to the article, in 1859, Napa was a mere hamlet with a two-story, wood-frame Courthouse and jail that once stood near the present-day Courthouse site.

One of its prisoners at that time was Jesse Whitton. This one-time Napa County supervisor with a very bad temper was a member of an early, land-rich Napa County pioneer family. The newspaper described Whitton as a “big, strapping Missourian of intensively secession proclivities, a man of violent passions,...” and, “...his mental abilities being of a very common order,” said the Union.

Apparently, on the night before the 1859 elections, Whitton decided to sway local voter opinion by any means necessary. His determination, “violent passions” and aggressiveness were further exacerbated by too much alcohol. The result was a tempest that came to blows when he bullied the mild-mannered Charles Marks into a political debate. It seems Marks’s opinions enraged Whitton to the point of severely beating Marks.

The newspaper described Marks as an “average-sized, very peaceable, inoffensive German who ran a bakery and candy store.” The article added, “He was a Republican, but not a noisy one.”

News of the lopsided and unwarranted assault quickly spread throughout Napa. A very large crowd rapidly gathered on Main Street. And, fueled by the rumor that Marks was dying, the expanding crowd became an unruly mob whipped into a lynching mentality.

Then, while the level-headed local citizens attempted to calm the mob, Whitton sought refuge in William H. James’s brick store secured with its iron shutters — once located on Main and First Streets. Next, Napa County Sheriff John Stark slipped into the store and arrested Whitton before whisking him off to the nearby jail.

While the jail was secure, the local law and judicial officers decided not to leave anything to chance. So, volunteer guards were posted outside the Courthouse and jail.

Those volunteer sentries had more than an angry mob to be concerned about as they patrolled the Courthouse grounds before the days of streetlights and flashlights. That other hazard was an open 12x10x12-foot cesspool located on the Courthouse grounds. This vault had been opened in preparation for needed repair work.

According to the newspaper, that open vault emitted a “very strong and pungent odor” that penetrated the air around the Courthouse and beyond. All of the volunteer guards had to endure that horrible stench, especially Charles “Charley” Van Pelt whose patrol area was around that open cesspool.

The newspaper described this 39-year old-New York native as “a prominent (Napa Valley) farmer, but a somewhat eccentric man, and was generally about ‘three sheets in the wind.’” The newspaper added, “He was so on this occasion.”

Although, at first, Van Pelt did manage to patrol his assigned area with his musket on his shoulder without any problems that dark night. The article continued, “But as the hours of the night passed by, Charley frequently visited the nearest saloon, and along about midnight he had become somewhat oblivious to the air-piercing smell...”

Shortly thereafter, his fellow volunteer sentries heard a “dull thud,” said the article, followed by a muffled yell for help. Also, “the air became affrighted with new and more appalling smells than before,” added the newspaper. The men rushed to the site of the commotion and found Van Pelt floundering in the cesspool.

With turned stomachs and groans, they fished Van Pelt out by “thrusting two bayonets into the seat of his pants from opposite directions, and six strong men finally landed him on terra firma,” reported the Union.

While they were all concerned about Van Pelt, not one dared to approach him. They just slipped back into the darkness to their posts and left Van Pelt to find his own way back home.

About a week passed before Van Pelt was seen again around town. While his friends were glad to see him, they were displeased to be in his odoriferous presence. Although his clothing had been washed repeatedly — probably by his wife Mary — and aired out for days, they still wreaked.

In response, his fellow Napans unanimously granted Van Pelt “the freedom of the city.” The article continued, “It was accorded him...and for about a week Charley Van Pelt virtually owned the town.”

The Union concluded its coverage with some final details. It said, “Marks slowly recovered from his injuries, Whitton escaped serious punishment, and the town settled down to its usual quiet.”

It added, “But let anyone mention Charley Van Pelt’s name to one of the old-timers in Napa to-day, and he will ask: ‘By the way, did you ever hear of what befell Charley the night he volunteered to guard the jail from the mob?’”

Eventually, Van Pelt, his wife and son left Napa for Ohio — Mary’s natal state. There, Van Pelt enlisted in the Union Army Infantry. As for the post-Civil War era, not much historical information can be found on Van Pelt and family -at least for now.

However, regardless of where they ultimately settled, Van Pelt did find his way into local history as an interesting footnote.