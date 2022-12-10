Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane: Santa sightings in 1902 Napa

The jolly old gent dressed in the red suit, Santa Claus, has been a frequent subject of the local newspapers. These reports of his activities throughout Napa county emphasized the delight he brought to the local children.

On Christmas Day 1902, the Napa Daily Journal reported, “The Presbyterian Sunday School had its Christmas entertainment Tuesday evening, ‘Santa Claus At His Best’ was the title of the cantata that was presented” on Dec. 23.

A main part of this production were musical numbers sung either by the children’s choir or individual children. Some of the soloists included: Vivian and Velma Secord, Foster Roper, Katie Gerlach and Edna Lang.

The Journal also mentioned some of the other cantata stars. “Bert Smith appeared as ‘Uncle Sam.’ Twelve little girls wound the Arctic pole for Santa Claus, who sang a solo. Raymond Kyser acted as his page.” The cantata was followed by the distribution of gifts of candy and oranges by Santa.

On Christmas Eve 1902 both the Methodist and St Mary’s Episcopal churches offered seasonal children’s programs. According to the Journal, “at the Methodist church, the cantata, ‘The Capture of Santa Claus,’ was sung by about 40 children. At the conclusion of the cantata candy was distributed to all present. The church was prettily decorated for the occasion.”

At St. Mary’s, following a short evening service, the church provided some entertainment for their littlest parishioners. Within its Guild Hall the program consisted of “a piano solo by Jean Brown and recitations by Violet Deweese, Frances McCallum, Ruth Walton and Nina Deweese.” The article added, “Santa Claus came and distributed gifts and candy to the children. There was a large tree, prettily decorated.”

A couple of days later the Journal continued its coverage of Santa’s local visits of 1902. “The children of the Catholic Church had their Christmas tree Friday evening at St. Joseph’s Hall. The exercises consisted of a selection by the Sodality choir, followed by the distribution of gifts by Santa Claus. Frank Silva officiated as the jolly saint.”

Santa also appeared at nonsectarian venues throughout Napa County. One of the first downtown Napa business houses to arrange for a visit from Santa Claus was the New York Racket Store. That inaugural Santa’s workshop was set up in the newly established Racket toy department 120 years ago.

In its special holiday edition the Napa Daily Journal printed a poem, titled “Don’t Believe in Santa Claus,” about the wisdom gained by a youngster. The author, Eliot Keys Stone, began, “I don’t believe in Santa Claus! Such tales don’t go with me! I reckon I know who it is; That brings arou’ the tree...buys the toys an’ things...”

Although wiser, as Stone continued, he admitted he wanted the traditions to remain the same. “But I’ll pretend to b’lieve in Santa, An’ loudly praise his name...when they bring me lots o’ presents. But all the time I know it’s Dad - You can’t lose me!”

The Journal concluded its Santa coverage on Dec. 27. Although the article reviewed some of the churches activities, it devoted greater space to nonsectarian events for all ages. Titled “Santa Claus Visits Coombsville,” it stated, “Harmony school was crowded Christmas eve with school children, parents and friends. Santa Claus was there too, and with his comical actions and sayings made every child happy by the presentation of some gift from a well-ladened Christmas tree. The teacher, Miss Mabel Wing, assisted by her pupils, had tastefully decorated the school room from floor to ceiling and from window to window. Mr. George Stephens kindly furnished some fine phonographic selections.”

The balance of the article listed the various young stars of the school program. For example, Graydon Griffin recited “Kris Kringle,” Lillian Robinson recited “Christmas Stocking,” and Dave Brughelli recited the still-popular verse “How Father Carved the Christmas Duck.” The musical numbers included the solo “Rose of Kilarney” sung by Avis Griffin. Then everyone sang some of the traditional holiday carols, such as “Jingle Bells” and "Christmas Time Is Come Again.”

The report ended with, “This very successful programme concluded an evening’s entertainment long to be remembered in Coombsville.”

As for the adult population of Napa, there were numerous Christmas dances lasting into the early hours. They offered the merry attendees dance tunes performed by local musicians. To keep the guests energized, abundant buffets served all sorts of delicacies and treats. Santa Claus also made enthusiastically received appearances.

At some venues he distributed token gifts, such as candies. However at a few of these festivities Santa distributed secret gifts left by gents for their ladies or vice versa. One of the most special of these secret Santa gifts was an engagement ring with a poetic proposal. The Journal predicted the newly, and unnamed, betrothed couple would enjoy a long and happy marriage because of it romantic beginnings at Christmas time.

May the joyous spirit of the season fill your holidays!