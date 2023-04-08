The arrival of spring brings many reasons to be joyous - from its beautiful blossoms and generally warmer days to a host of celebrations. According to Napa newspapers of yesteryear, locals observed these springtime holidays with enthusiasm.

Regarding the Jewish holiday of Passover very little information could be found in the Napa newspapers about local observances of this holiday. So far, not even a mention of past seders held within Napa has been found.

However, an occasional general information piece about Passover was printed in the old Napa newspapers. For example, the March 31, 1912 Napa Daily Journal ran an article titled, “Jewish Festival.”

It said, “The Jewish Festival of ‘Pesach,’ or Passover, will commence at sundown Monday evening and will continue for eight days. The holiday commemorates the exodus of the children of Israel from Egyptian bondage. It is also known as the festival of Matzo, the unleavened bread, which is eaten during ‘Pesach’ as a reminder of the food which the children subsided on in their flight from slavery to liberty.”

The actual date of Passover does vary from year to year as do other springtime holidays. An April 1890 Napa Register article briefly explained this calendar fluctuation as it specifically relates to Easter.

“Easter comes upon the first Sunday after the full moon which happens upon or next after March 21st, and if the full moon happens on Sunday, Easter is the Sunday after. By this arrangement Easter may come as early as March 22nd, or as late as April 25th.”

As for past Easter celebrations of Napa, the first two paragraphs of a late April 1892 Register article titled “A Gladsome Festival” provides the best summary. This page one article first noted all of the various services were well attended and some even overflowed their seating capacities.

It then said, “Another Easter Sunday, a day which all classes of Christians celebrate with a fervor ranging from a simple memorial service up to a vividly illustrated reproduction, in Springtide allegory, in flowers, in music, in psalms of joy...has come and gone.”

The article continued, “It was appropriately observed in Napa at the churches. There were flowers in profusion, such as only California gardens can furnish at this season of the year, while from throat and organ pealed out the glad tidings...”

Regarding those glad tidings, every church throughout the years offered vocal and/or instrumental performances. While the newspaper articles frequently listed both the music pieces and performers, some received special notations.

For example, an April 1874 Napa County Reporter said, “Mass was celebrated in the imposing form of the (St. John’s) Catholic Church, aided by the sweetest of music from the choir, which had been carefully trained by Miss Mollie Golden, the strains of whose fine voice could be heard above all others.”

Moving forward 30 years to 1904, an April Journal report noted another extra-special Easter performance at the First Presbyterian church. The article said, “As an offertory Miss Janet Wylie played a Romanze (by August Wilhelm), on the violin. This was her first public appearance, and did credit to the young performer.” She was the 17-year-old daughter of Reverend Richard Wylie, the church’s longtime pastor.

As for the “only California gardens can furnish” Easter floral displays in Napa churches, they were elaborately described in a springtime 1874 Reporter article: “The ladies of Christ Church must have labored zealously and diligently for several days to have produced the splendid floral decorations presented by them. Wreaths and crosses of white flowers were hung on the walls, on the railings of the chancel and in every other place where they could be tastefully and appropriately disposed. Great vases of calla lilies, with their broad green leaves and splendid white flowers, stood on the altar and in and about the chancel, making that part of the church look like a handsome conservatory.”

Besides the beautifully adorned and traditionally rendered church services, other Easter celebrations were offered throughout the area. For example, in April 1901 the Journal said, “Weyand’s orchestra will give a sacred concert at the Asylum from 2 to 2:30 o’clock, after which Rev. Richard Wylie will conduct a service. The choir of St. Mary’s (Episcopal) Church will sing the anthems and hymns.”

The Napa Salvation Army also offered an Easter service in 1912, plus activities for the children and a holiday supper for those in need. That same year, the youth of the Christian Endeavors of Napa organized an Easter celebration at the Veterans Home social hall. The Home’s residents enjoyed a music program, ministry by H.C. Shropshire and refreshments.

Returning to April 1901, the Journal announced a fun Easter event. The advertisement said, “Mrs. May Wilkins will give her fourth annual Easter party Wednesday, April 10, 8:30, Turner Hall (once located in downtown Napa.) Admission, 25 cents.”

Another Easter and Springtime pleasure and tradition was duly noted in April editions of both the 1892 Register and 1901 Journal. The Register said, “And Easter bonnets, too, they were out in force, and such charming creations should not go unnoticed.”

The Journal had printed an advertisement to assist locals with their acquiring of these requisite springtime fashion accessories. It said, “Swell new Easter hats. The very latest and most daintily trimmings. Styles strictly up-to-date. Prices moderate. MISS McCLEARY’S, Brown St.”

However, according to the Napa newspapers, these seasonal chapeaux occasionally met with unfavorable conditions that ranged from blustery to rainy. Although there were some exceptional Easters such as the one in April 1889. Of that day, the Register said, “Last Sunday, Easter, was one of the most perfect of days. The genial air was laden with the fragrance of flowers and locust blossoms, the birds were in their merriest moods and walks were clean and smooth...the scene...most inviting.”

Hopefully, regardless of how anyone and everyone spends today, let’s hope it mimics that “one of the most perfect of days” of April 1889. Happy spring to one and all!

