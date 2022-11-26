Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane: Strange tales from Napa State Hospital

Napa State Hospital has served as a mental health facility since the 1870s. Although an important and recognized part of the local landscape and life, Napa State hospital has always possessed a mystique of secrecy about it.

The primary contributor to this sense of mystery is those who were patients, their stories and the question of how they came to be placed in the institution’s care. Although commitments were typically routine, there have been some unusual cases from time to time.

Speaking of mystifying, the headline of a September 1963 Napa Register article was quite baffling. It read, “Amidst Air of Mystery —- ‘Researcher’ Is Released.”

With limited facts available, the Register writer shed as much light as possible on the incident and its players.

The article began, “An air of mystery hangs today around the case of a brilliant young psychology student who played deaf and dumb for 24 days at Napa State Hospital.”

According to the article, the mystery man was before Napa County Superior Court Judge Thomas Kongsgaard during a routine sanity hearing when “he suddenly broke his silence and announced that he was not crazy.” He also stated before the stunned gallery, in addition to his name, he was a 26-year-old UC Berkeley psychology major.

The Register added, “Flabbergasted, Dist. Atty. James D. Boitano. decided to hold him in jail while Boitano’s investigator, Phillip “Bucky” Stewart, looked into the matter.”

Stewart found friends and relatives who verified the “Researcher’s” claims of identity, academic status and sanity. His mother stated she had received a card, the first in a year and half, telling her ‘he was going to become personally involved in something and probably would drop out of sight for awhile but not to worry.’”

Previously, he had a two-year absence to participate in a Freedom Ride to Mississippi. However, he had maintained his grades of As and Bs in his academic pursuits.

When all was said and done, the “Researcher” “was found competent and released by Boitano,” the Register reported. “But because he had voluntarily walked into the mental hospital, it was decided to file a claim against him for the expense of caring for him in the hospital and in jail.”

The 1963 Register article concluded with a summary of the “Researcher’s” departing statement. “Just prior to his release, he refused to say why he had made his mysterious trip to the hospital. And that he feels the only reason he is being held is that the authorities “failed to see the humor of it all.’”

The second unusual story took place nearly 50 years earlier, in March 1916. This account differs from the first story in that it was potentially an unwanted and involuntary commitment of a local figure.

The article headline “Taken For A Nut” promises a juicy story filled with gossip. Actually, however, it was an amusing recount of a close call for a Napa County Sheriff Deputy, Henry “Punch” Cavagnaro.

The Napa Daily Journal began its report with its evaluation of the would-be patient. “Deputy Sheriff Cavagnaro has every evidence of being a normal, well-poised man in full possession of all his senses.

“So it was a distinct shock to him, according to a story told at the Sheriff’s office, when he was taken for a ‘nut’ and came near being assigned to quarters at Napa State Hospital.”

According to the Journal, Cavagnaro had been assigned to assist Under Sheriff Hank Mills with the transport of two prisoners to the institution. Upon their arrival at the Receiving Ward, the officers and their two prisoners were greeted by Dr. Holsholt, the medical superintendent, who knew Mills but not Cavagnaro. The doctor proceeded to examine the two prisoners before placing them in the custody of the hospital’s attendants.

The Journal continued, “Then, turning to Cavagnaro, he commanded, ‘Put out your tongue and let’s have a look at it.’ Punch wonderingly obeyed and the next order was, ‘All right, take him inside.’”

Up to that moment, Mills had said nothing and was expressionless. However, as the attendant grabbed Cavagnaro to lead him into the ward, Mills finally broke his silence. The article continued, “Mills, nearly strangling in suppressed laughter, interposed and saved Punch from further unpleasant experiences.”

One can suppose, no doubt the officers’ return trip to the Sheriff’s office was an interesting one — and that Cavagnaro had to endure the teasing of his compatriots for sometime to come.

Both of these accounts offer at least an oddly humorous reflection into the workings of Napa State Hospital — although life inside this century-plus-old institution remains a mystery for many Napa County residents.