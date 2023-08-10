The local agricultural fairs have been a summertime tradition for generations. Over those decades, these iconic events have typically offered similar programs and features including carnivals rides, live entertainment and exhibits. However, in the late 1930s Napa’s agricultural fair also featured one of the best horse shows in California.

In mid-July 1938 the Napa Daily Journal published an article about the upcoming Napa County Fair to be held in Napa. The lengthy article was filled with the details of everything planned for the mid-August event. According to the newspaper the 25th Agricultural District Association of California, the fair’s sponsor, packed the four-day-long fair full of activities, features and programs. Plus, they offered a combined total of $10,000 in prize money for the winners of the fair’s various departments, such as floriculture, 4H, livestock and home economics.

The Journal also revealed in 1937 the Napa County agricultural fair had produced the fourth most popular and successful horse show in California. It was surpassed only by the Sacramento, Stockton and Pomona fairs’ equestrian events. As a result, the Napa fair organizers and equestrian event director, Harrison Cutler, placed even more attention and emphasis on the upcoming 1938 Napa horse show.

They expanded the show’s divisions and categories as well as lowered the minimum age requirement for competitors to 12 years and younger. These competitors put their horses through their paces in a variety of disciplines and techniques, including herding and dressage. One of the most unusual entries and sights was a team of 19 draft-horses. These immense equines received an equally as large applause and cheers from the spectators as the team performed its maneuvers.

On the last day of the fair, these horses and all of the livestock entries were paraded around the arena for all to see. The 1938 fair also featured three other parades. Those processions were a children’s parade and pet promenade as well as the grand parade. With its many divisions the grand parade took hours to wind through downtown Napa before finally ending at the Third Street fairgrounds. One of its VIPs was the Napa County Fair queen — a young lady from St. Helena. Although the digital newspaper image of her was unfortunately blurred, her name may have been Dorothea Elson.

In addition to the horse show and parades, some of the other entertainment enjoyed by the fair attendees included live music performed by notable bands, dances, daily showing of movies and vaudeville shows. One local act was the tap-dancing duo of Betty Kendall and Mary O’Neill. This pair of early-teen-aged “hoofers” performed a clever number danced to “Whistle While You Work.” The Journal said they received the enthusiastic approval and applause from their large audience.

For those who wanted a more interactive experience at the 1938 fair, there were carnival rides and food concessions. The newspaper noted there was no additional fee for the rides. However, those who craved a fair food delicacy, such as corn dogs and cotton candy, had to pay the posted price for those treats.

To provide a comfortable place to partake of those delicacies, or simply to rest, the fair’s general manager, Louis N. Imrie, made sure he and his crew set up plenty of benches. They were placed beneath shade trees throughout the fairgrounds. Other amenities provided for the attendees were a fully staffed and equipped Red Cross station and ample free parking conveniently located on-site.

A unique service provided at the 1938 fair was the able assistance of the local Boy Scouts. Under the supervision of their Scout Master, Louis E. Kahn, these boys helped the attendees find buildings, assistance and each other. The scouts were also messengers. If a phone call came into the fair office for an attendee, a Boy Scout searched the grounds until he found that individual. The youth then either escorted that person to the office or delivered the message.

As for the numerous exhibits, the Journal wrote favorable reviews for all of them. However, the newspaper seemed truly impressed by the home economics department, its entries and their respective entrants. The Journal wrote, “Home Economics - Unusually Fine Workmanship.” It continued, “Home-making is not a lost art if the displays in the home economics hall are any indication of this hopeful trend demonstrated by our own local American women.” This department showcased an array of homemade edibles to hand-crafts, such as needlework and sewing.

Following the fair’s conclusion and with all the numbers tallied, this fair far surpassed the attendance records of any previous year. The Journal added, “The 1938 Napa County Fair and Horse Show has been deemed a great success!”