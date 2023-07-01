The words fire, blaze and conflagration often evoke thoughts of the open space and wildland infernos that have raged through the region in recent years. While these events have been devastating and quite sensational, in the past, some of the most spectacular blazes have been structure fires within Napa County’s communities.

This column is the first of three historical accounts each featuring a different building-consuming conflagration. This series begins with the 1956 potentially disastrous fire at an oil company warehouse in Napa.

The scene of this inferno was the Shell Oil Company fuel depot. The Napa Register reported, “The warehouse was one of the largest in Northern California, second only to the one in Eureka, and it had been restocked only a few days ago.” It had four, 30,000-gallon fuel tanks on premises plus countless barrels of oil and other highly volatile materials. It was once located at Second and Ornduff Street (now California Blvd.) and shared a property line with Storck Garage. These properties were just one block west of the then Napa city limits placing them in the county’s jurisdiction.

On that fateful day of July 17, 1956, the mercury was rising toward the century mark. At about 2:15 p.m. the blaze came to life under a loading platform. It rapidly grew igniting nearby grease, oil and gasoline tanks causing numerous explosions for over a half hour. The Register called the incident a holocaust.

The newspaper continued, at 2:45 p.m., “Elwood Franquelin, partner with Gerald Hatchett in the Napa Shell distributorship, found the (warehouse) building burning on his return from a route. He fled for his life as the first of the explosions occurred.”

Minutes later, portions of the Storck Garage caught fire. Owners Alex Storck and son-in-law, R.D. Pittsley, had only minutes to save expensive equipment, vehicles and valuable records. As they were scrambling, Hazel Storck Pittsley called in the fire report to the local State Division of Forestry from the garage office. While she was forced to leave by her father and husband, the two men stayed behind to battle the blaze.

The Register continued, at 2:45 p.m., “The first big tank goes up with a hissing blast, shooting a wall of flames 100 feet wide, 500 feet high” on the building’s east side.

A succession of explosions soon followed, each with their own potential calamity. The article reported, “2:48 p.m., the third blast, the biggest yet,” created another huge 500 foot wall of flames to the east. “Forward hosemen are wet down by streams of water played by firemen farther away from flames. A PG&E pole to south of the plant catches fire. Firemen douse flames reluctant to cut power because many homes in the fire vicinity have water supplies operated by pumps which would be deactivated with a power shut off.”

Simultaneously, residents on Second Street waged their own firefighting battle. Using their garden hoses, they sprayed “constant streams of water on the roofs and walls of their homes as the blast furnace heat started to peel paint and threatened to ignite wooden shingles and walls.” The Register added, “Twenty (other) nearby homes were evacuated and two of them were severely damaged by the heat.”

Two minutes later, 2:50 p.m., a fourth blast transformed the warehouse into a frightful sight of billowing “angry, orange-black flames (shooting) 200 feet straight into the air.” The article added, “(The) ground and pavement (was) hot for two block area around the scene.”

A few minutes later, the fifth explosion destroyed the galvanized steel and wood platform reducing it into a pile of fiery rubble. A sixth blast soon followed by the seventh, described by the newspaper as the “biggest yet,” enveloped the entire warehouse and a portion of the garage. It continued, “... orange-black billows of flames and smoke mushroomed like a miniature H-bomb over the heads of the spectators kept two blocks away from the fire by sheriff’s deputies and police officers.”

The 75 officers from both the sheriff’s office and Napa Police department were tasked with keeping the 1,000-plus, crowd of curiosity seekers under control and safe. With the smoke visible throughout the valley, Vallejo and Fairfield, the local roadways were clogged with even more wannabe spectators. The officers were assisted by the local California Highway Patrol to deal with the jammed roadways.

One of those spectators was James Terrap, an employee of the Monticello (now Lake Berryessa) Division of Forestry. He was recruited to help battle the monstrous and out-of-control inferno. He “was burned on the foot fighting back flaming streams of oil that flared into the streets.” The article added, “He was the only causality.”

As the structure fire intensified with jets of flames roaring into the sky, its content became potentially lethal. “Flaming gasoline poured onto the street on the south side of the building.” The Register added, “Several oil drums detonated with bomb-like blasts.”

It continued, “David Eby of the Napa Forestry, narrowly escaped being hurt when an explosion sent 20 blazing 50-gallon oil drums into the air. As a crew of firemen fled, Eby fell, and one piece the size of a basketball shot more than 100 feet, blazing like a bomb, and landed within three feet of him.” Eby scrambled to safety as other firefighters doused the flaming projectile with water.

The drama continued, at “3:06 p.m., the biggest blast of all shatters the entire front of the building, presumably when the remainder of the oil drums go up. Hunks of steel spray the entire area.”

At 3:15 p.m., “Firemen continue their desperate struggle to prevent the spread of flames as streams of burning oil shoot into the streets.” Ninety minutes later the firefighters began to gain an upper hand on the inferno. Although full control was hours away occurring around 7 p.m. Finally at midnight the blaze was out and the last of the firefighters left the scene. However, it was not completely abandoned as noted by the Register. “Last night, five members of the newly organized (Napa) Police Reserves were on the job, along with special deputy sheriffs.”

At the height of the event, there were seven units on the scene under the direction of the State Division of Forestry with Ranger Albert Poe in charge. The Register stated, “Persistent efforts of firemen was credited for averting what could have been the worst disaster in the city’s history.”

However, there were some unknown heroes who made a difference according to Leo Hepner, Napa State Hospital Fire Chief. He said, “Without regard to their personal danger or damage to their clothing, they (the volunteers) pitched right in to help. We don’t know who they were, but we want them to know we are grateful to them.”

The July 17, 1956 inferno caused an estimated $235,000 in damages to both businesses. As a testament to personal resolve and the old adage of “Life goes on!” the Register reported, “Storck opened for business this morning (July 18) in the one remaining building (the present-day Storck Garage office.) He plans to rebuild immediately.”

A special thank you to the Storck Garage owners, the Arata family, for providing the historical information about this intense and nearly catastrophic event.

