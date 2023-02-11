Today marks the 214th anniversary of the birth of this country’s 16th and civil rights minded president, Abraham Lincoln. This fact coupled with February officially being designated as Black History Month has inspired a timely focus on Napa County’s Black community, circa 1840s - early 1900s.

When in office, Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation on Jan 1, 1863 mandating the release of millions of the enslaved people toiling in America. The words, however, of this celebrated document rang hollow in many parts of the U.S., including California.

Although designated as a “free state” when admitted into the Union on Sept. 9, 1850, the truth contradicted that designation as some early California legislation were highly discriminatory. Those laws prohibited access to mainstream public education as well as public funding for the segregated schools for African American children.

They also denied Black Americans their right to testify in court as well as condoned a form of slavery --- indentured servitude. Also, in the 1860s, bills were introduced in the California Assembly to ban Black Americans outright from entering and establishing residency in the state. Those bills failed in the State Senate.

In Napa County’s historical archives there exists factual accounts of local examples of slavery. For instance, a Deed of Sale dated Jan. 15, 1846 documented the selling of 35 Black men, women and children. John B. and Mary E. Scott of St. Helena sold these people to Charles S. Carrington and John S. Field for $9,500.

Yet, despite this challenging political climate, Black Americans chose to settle in California including Napa County. Some of these individuals successfully endeavored to change that political landscape to a more just and equitable one, such as the Hatton, Seawell and Sparrow families of Napa.

They, along with the Canner and Jennings families, have been the subjects of past columns due not only to their political and social prominence but also because of the availability of historical and biographical information about them.

However, there were many other local Black Americans who quietly went about living their lives. At present, little is known about these individuals and their respective life stories. Frequently, only a simple notation of their name and little else can be found. Yet these brief historical tidbits and almost forgotten individuals provide valuable insights into Napa County’s Black community and heritage.

For example, according to some historical sources, the first Black American to settle in Napa was a 60-year-old woman in 1849. Her name was Elizabeth, Lizzie, Brooks. She called Napa home well past her centennial year to circa 1894.

Another brief yet interesting biographical notation was about Cas (Charles) Stewart. According to the 1860 census records, he was a Pennsylvania native and as a result probably a “free born” Black man. Also, he owned what was described as a “dance house” in Napa. Two decades later, the census stated Stewart’s occupation had changed to “hotel keeper” in Napa. He had also married a White woman identified as Cecelia.

In the Hot Springs, or Calistoga, area of Napa County the mid-1800s to early-1900s census records listed three Black residents including Catherine Taylor, a Massachusetts native and Alonso Williams of New York living Upvalley. The 1900 census identified the third Black resident in the Calistoga area as M. Lois Hutton, a California native and a nurse at the St. Helena Sanitarium (Hospital.)

The mid- to late-1800s census records also noted other Blacks who resided in the Yountville area. The 1860 documents simply stated H.C. Cartright haled from Kentucky. Those same records also reported a Black woman and New York native, Ann Johnson, worked as a chambermaid. As for the third Black resident of Yountville, Hiram Grigsby, in 1860 he was a “white washer” --- a painter who specialized in applying wall tints.

Grigsby was born circa 1824 in Tennessee and into slavery. He came to California while in his thirties. A decade later, the 1870 as well as the 1880 census documented significant changes in his life. By 1870 he was married to Anne, or Annie, Hurges, an Black woman from New York who worked as a cook. His vocation had also changed to farmer. His Yountville area farm, or ranch, was originally 30 acres and soon expanded to 133 acres with 40 head of livestock.

Grigsby, like many other Blacks from the southern U.S., had lost contact with his family during the Civil War. In the hopes of locating and possibly reuniting with his loved ones, in 1872 1873, Grigsby placed a special “Information Wanted” notice in The Elevator - a Bay region Black newspaper. He requested information about his first wife, Patsy Stokes and their children, Margaret, Amos and Hiram, Jr. Their last known place of residence, and where they had been enslaved, was Pulaski County, Missouri. Whether or not he reunited with his family is unknown.

Another Black man noted in the 1860 census was Den Nottah who lived in Napa. In 1862, he conducted his own version of a census record by cataloging the population and professions of Napa’s Black community and its members. According to Nottah, there were 43 Black residents in Napa, including 13 families. Nine of those families owned their place of residence. As for vocational data, Nottah counted three barbers, two carpenters, two blacksmiths, four jobbers and eight farmers as well as five wood speculators and poultry dealers.

Depending on the source of historical information, the Black population of Napa County ranged between 100 and 200 during its peak of the late 1800s. Many of these individuals lived in the local agricultural areas working on their Napa County farms and ranches. As the Civil War ended in 1865, many of these Black farmers were sounding the alarm regarding the future of their community. They were concerned about their extremely limited employment in Napa County which also discouraged Blacks from other areas to relocate here. As those options continued to dwindle, the younger generation of African Americans born here moved away to find better employment and opportunities.

As the 20th century dawned, the local Black population dropped to just a handful of people. The poor economic outlook combined with the rising intolerance and racism during the 1920s brought about the exodus of almost all of the remaining Blacks residing in Napa County with only a few staying here. With that, Napa County lost another layer of its once diverse multi-cultural community.

