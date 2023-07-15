Almost exactly 87 years ago on July 17, 1936 a smoldering ember burst into a spectacular blaze within the Napa Union High School. The then relatively new building located on its sprawling Jefferson Street and Lincoln Avenue campus, now the Napa Unified School District Administration building, was the scene of a hard fought firefighting battle and heroic acts.

The first report of the fire was called in by a nurse, Genevieve Rosc, at about 3:45 p.m. She and the two children she was baby-sitting, the offspring of Al and Bernice Gasser, were playing on the lawn in front of the school. At that time, Rosc noticed smoke pouring out from underneath the building’s tile roof. Not long after she called in her report the Napa Fire Department received several other calls.

Although it was mid-July and school was in recess for the summer, the building was not empty. There were four school employees in the early-1920s building. At about the same time as Rosc made her call, the four employees became suddenly aware of the fire. However, despite their own potential peril, they each either attempted to quell the blaze or prevent catastrophic losses.

The Napa Journal continued, “W. G. Tremper, head janitor, was in the shop building with Crawford (the school’s principal) when they heard the crackling of flames. Crawford rushed to the second story of the building to be driven back by smoke and flames.” Meanwhile Tremper “dashed in to the basement to pull the electric light switches.” The article added, “He was commended for his quick thinking.”

As the two men took those actions, another pair of employees were in the school office. The article reported, “Marion Smith, secretary to Principal Earl E. Crawford, was the heroine of the fire.”

It added, a graduate student, Gabriella Oropollo, was also in the office with Smith when Rosc turned in the first fire report. The Journal continued, “The girls ran from the building when they heard the crash of the falling timber in the auditorium.”

Thousands of spectators showed up to witness the inferno first hand. However, the Journal wrote, “by the time the crowd had gathered and the city’s four pieces of equipment were on the scene, she (Smith) had made numberless trips into the office to rescue records and furnishings when she collapsed in the arms of a bystander.” It added, “She was quickly revived.” Also according the newspaper, Crawford and Smith organized the willing spectators to enter the fiery scene to rescue books and equipment.

That effort was not without risk. One of those volunteers, a senior student by the name of Cy Holcomb, sustained some injuries. He received “burns on his arms as he ran from the burning building with an arm load of books,” said the Journal.

The newspaper also reported, “Another group, organized by Alaric Barnes, dashed into the front entrance to drag trophy cases to safety.” Those cabinets were repeatedly in peril of total destruction as heavy pieces of burning ceiling crashed from the portico.

During those early moments of the fire the entire community took action. The article stated, “Mayor Ralph Butler, early on the scene, assisted with directing the firefighters.” It continued, “However Butler’s first move was to phone the city water department to order the water pressure stepped up as much as possible.”

Napa Fire Chief Charles Otterson was vacationing at Lake Almanor. Following receiving word of the blaze he drove to Napa in three hours and 15 minutes to arrive at 11 p.m. In his absence Assistant Fire Chief Arthur Moody directed the operations. When those crews first arrived the fire was raging through the upper corridors of the central section of the school.

The Journal wrote, “Because of the impenetrable tile roof, firemen had trouble getting at the fire in its early stages.” The details continued, “(Walter) Ponccitta and (Tom) Lane mounted to the second story windows and played the hose through the interior in the north section (of the central portion of the school), but the blaze was too hot in the south section (of the central core) for such procedure and firemen played hoses from the top of the one story wing and through the rear auditorium door.”

According to the newspaper, Ponccitta and Lane were eventually successful in battling and subduing the blaze. However that victory came with a price. Ponccitta stepped on a nail as well as cut his hand on broken glass. He was treated at Napa’s Victory Hospital once located two short blocks south of the school on Jefferson Street.

Although the fire was at first daunting, the circumstances did turn in favor of the firefighters. The Journal explained, “With a thundering crash, the roof of the auditorium collapsed at 4:00 o’clock and ten minutes later the tile over the front of the building crashed. This was the peak of the fire with the collapse of the roofs the water was more effective and the blaze was under control in another half hour.” It added, “Chandeliers in the portico also crashed loudly.”

The fire was extinguished by 6 p.m. Although during the two hour firefight over 300,000 gallons of water were sprayed on the blaze by eight hoses. Another challenge the crews faced while battling the blaze was a stiff south wind.

The Journal also reported, “Origins of the fire remain a mystery until an investigation has been conducted by fire underwriters and local authorities.” It added, “It was recalled that a very similar fire in the (1922) Shearer (elementary) school last summer was caused by sanding machines (used by workers hired to refinish the wood floors.)” Interestingly enough “workmen had been engaged recently painting and sanding floors of the high school,” added the Journal. The thought was the power tools may have overloaded the electrical system causing a spark and ultimately the fire. Also it appeared the blaze began in either the balcony area of the auditorium or the attic.

The Napa Union High School building valued at $300,000 was fully insured through various underwriters and a local insurance agency, A. H. Smith. The inspectors’ initial estimate of the loss was between $75,000 and $100,000. The north and south wings of the school were relatively unscathed by the conflagration. But the center section, the two story core of Napa Union High School, was determined to be a complete loss and thus beyond repair.

As plans were being made to temporarily hold classes in some alternate locations, such as the gym and cafeteria, the school board was moving ahead to rebuild the destroyed central core. They hired William Herbert, a Santa Rosa based architect and C. L . Hunt, a local architect, to prepare plans for the new center section but with some improvements. The board instructed Herbert and Hunt to visit the Alany High School auditorium in order to incorporate its stage into the new Napa Union High School auditorium design. The new building also had to comply with new seismic safety building codes of the Field Act. Those mandates were in reaction to the catastrophic collapse of countless buildings of substandard construction during the Long Beach, California earthquake.

From the ashes of the midsummer 1936 fire rose a stronger and improved central section of the Napa Union High School, including what is now known as the District Auditorium.