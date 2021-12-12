Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane: The Debut of the Christian Brothers’ Mont La Salle

From its Mt. Veeder perch, the Christian Brothers’ Mont La Salle campus has looked over Napa Valley and its communities for 90 years. Both an architectural and community icon, this institution marked the commencement of its local residency by inviting all Napa County residents to an open house. That Dec. 6, 1931 event exceeded all expectations as it was an overwhelming success in attendance as well as establishing goodwill between the Christian Brothers and Napans.

According to the Dec. 4 Napa Daily Register, “The invitation to the public to visit the new institution of learning had been issued by the Christian Brothers of St. Mary’s College at Moraga (California) who will be present to conduct visitors through the building. All persons, irrespective of religious belief, are cordially invited by the Brothers to journey to the Institution and there gain first-hand information relative to the magnitude of the Novitiate.”

No expense was spared to create the impressive campus. It price tag was equally as impressive for its time: $500,000. The construction of Mont La Salle had been completed only a brief time before the early December open house. While most of its infrastructure was in place, the buildings’ contents were still in transit from the existing school campus in Martinez to the new Napa Valley novitiate.

A local business was tasked with that arduous project. A Nov. 21, 1931, Napa Journal article provided more details. It said, “W. B. Switzer, local drayman, has been awarded the contract for moving the entire belongings of the Christian Brothers Novitiate at Martinez to the new college of Mont La Salle in the Napa Redwoods.”

The newspaper printed a long list of what was to move, including furnishings, classroom equipment, the priceless contents of their libraries, and more. It was also stated the Switzer company would begin the move of these items in mid-December in order for Mont La Salle to open for the 1932 Winter term.

To further ready the new college for its purpose of training future Catholic teachers, the Christian Brothers arranged the details to deal with an everyday needs of the staff and students. As a result, Napa Steam Laundry received word they had won the contract to do the new institution’s laundry. The Journal added, “The selection is in accordance with the Brothers’ policy of patronizing local business firms whenever possible.”

Also in anticipation of the commencement of the Jan. 1932, and the ensuing, academic terms, a local capital drive to raise $100,000 to cover the college’s operational costs was enthusiastically undertaken by Napa County residents. The county was divided into campaign districts representing every Napa County community and its residents. As those capital campaign committee members worked towards accomplishing their fund-raising goals, the Switzer company had another, and interesting, move to accomplish prior to moving the Christians Brothers’ furniture and all.

The Nov. 21 Journal article reported, “Included in the moving will be 60,000 gallons of sacramental wine, which, of course, had been legitimately moved in accordance with the provisions of the law.” That law was Prohibition, which banned the transportation of all alcoholic beverages. But, the Christian Brothers were a religious order who produced their own sacramental wine. They received an official variance and approval to move their wine as long as they complied with the strict federal guidelines.

As the wines settled and rested at their new Napa Valley hillside home, preparations were being made for the open house. The Journal wrote, “Eugene B. Morosoli, Napa county chair for the Christian Brothers’ (capital) campaign announced that plans (were) underway for a countywide automobile pilgrimage to the school on December 6.” Caravans were being organized for each Napa County community by the fund-raiser district directors. Morosoli added, “We hope that everyone who has an automobile will join the caravan going to Mont La Salle.”

Also, as part of those preparations was a measure to help the “pilgrims” find their way to Mont La Salle. The Journal reported, “For the guidance of the throngs of motorists who plan to journey to Mont La Salle, Lea G. Parker, Napa manager of the California State Automobile Association announced that huge signs, in the shape of diamonds, and marked ‘La Salle School,’ have been placed in Napa and along the highways leading to the school.”

Although the event organizers anticipated the open house would be well attended, the actual number of guests was quite a surprise. “Over 1,500 residents of Napa and the bay district inspected the new $500,000 Mont La Salle Novitiate,” announced the Register. It also noted a constant stream of vehicles traversed the unpaved Mt. Veeder roads to reach the hillside campus between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. that Sunday, December 6, 1931.

As to what those visitors saw, the Register wrote, “Forming an imposing silhouette against the hills the new Novitiate is ideally situated at what has been named Mont La Salle, the new California home of this distinctive community. Years of study and tradition have built the buildings and nature has surpassed her glorious self in supplying the setting. Wooded hills and running water form a fittingly peaceful and inspiring location for the long-awaited and happily received institution.

“The building, considering all units (the three sections of the campus) as one building, as they are, is of modern Spanish design, lending itself admirably to its surroundings.”

The newspaper highlighted specific details of the school, such as “the imposing central chapel,” beautiful gardens, “tile roofs and pleasing contours already a part of beautiful Napa Valley which they overlook, form a perfect union between man’s work and nature’s.”

A Napa Chamber of Commerce proclamation further underscored the significance of Mont La Salle, both architectural and socially: “Whereas, the new Novitiate is characterized by architects and builders as one of the finest institutions of its kind in the United States, and..the location here of so important an educational institution will be of untold benefit to our county,...”

Both of these declarations continue to be true today, 90 years later.