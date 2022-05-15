Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane: The early days of Napa State Hospital

The Napa State Hospital has been a significant part of the Napa County community for more than a century. This institution was sought out for more than mental health treatments; many felt it would also cure the economic ills of 19th century Napa County.

In 1870, the California legislature passed a bill that approved a feasibility study for a new state hospital. Prior to this time, California’s first asylum was located in Stockton. That 1852 facility had far exceeded its capacity of 80 patients by 1870. Obviously, California needed a new facility.

With the passage of that bill, Governor H.H. Haight commissioned Dr. Edmund T. Wilkins to thoroughly study other hospitals in the U.S. and Europe. After investigating 149 institutions, in late 1871 Wilkins compiled an exhaustive report.

In this study, Wilkins strongly recommended the “moral treatment” program practiced by most of the model institutions. After receiving the Wilkins report, the California legislature passed a second bill which approved construction of a new asylum. The report also served as the foundation on which the architects based their concepts for the new institution.

Following the bill’s passage, California Gov. Newton Booth appointed Wilkins, Dr. George Shurtleff (superintendent of the Stockton asylum) and Judge C.H. Swift of Sacramento to a site selection committee in March 1872.

Many communities throughout the state wanted the hospital in their town. So they lobbied and wooed the trio. However, it took the finesse of Napans such as Chancellor Hartson, to win the committees approval. Additional reasons for selecting Napa included the area’s temperate climate, easy access to a dependable transportation route -- the Napa River -- and reasonable land prices.

Construction of the 500-bed hospital began in 1873. To monitor and administer the building funds, another committee of three was appointed by the governor. This original board of directors was composed of Napans -- Chancellor Hartson, an attorney and politician; James Goodman, a banker; and Robert Sterling, a Napa County official and businessman.

The asylum was designed by the San Francisco architectural firm of Wright and Sanders. Local stonemason James B. Newman was one of the project’s many contractors. The hospital was dedicated on De. 24, 1874. Described as Gothic in style, the structure’s seven towers created a castle-like appearance.

The facility was described at length in 1881 by Lyman Palmer in his book, “The History of Lake and Napa Counties”:“The building faces west, and consists of a center building with wings extending on each side, which are exactly alike; the division for the sexes being equal. The center building consists of the office, library, superintendent’s private office, public sitting room and officer’s apartments. In the rear of which are the amusement hall, drug store, trunk room (for the storage of patients’ steamer trunks and luggage), dining rooms, kitchen and storeroom.”

An underground cog railroad provided quick transport of meals and laundry between the outstretched wings of the asylum and its 12 different wards. When completed in 1875, the price tag of this enormous facility was $1.5 million.

The first patient was admitted to the Napa State Asylum of the Insane on Nov. 15, 1875. That individual was listed as a “drunkard.” Many of those admitted to Napa State were alcoholics or substance abusers. One average, their stays were about three months.

Just at about the time those first patients were discharged, the administration changed as Wilkins succeeded Dr. Edward Bentley as superintendent on March 16, 1876. Wilkins ran the institution with great efficiency and devotion. During his tenure, the asylum became self-sufficient. The facility boasted a prize-winning dairy herd, prolific produce gardens and orchards as well as a bakery. Off-grounds, northeast of Yountville, the Napa State Hospital Farm was established to raise beef cattle to provide meat for the asylum, Veterans Home and San Quentin prison.

While resident physician, Wilkins fully implemented the “moral treatment” program. The patients’ regiments included occupational therapy programs, which encouraged their participation in the farming, housekeeping, food service and building maintenance activities within the facility.

Another important facet of the “moral treatment” program was to provide the patient with ample exposure to fresh air and a pleasant outdoor environment. This reconnection with nature was thought to have great healing powers. And since this portion of the program was considered to be so critical, vast and spectacular gardens were developed at the asylum.

Future columns will continue to recount the unique and complex story of the Napa State Hospital.