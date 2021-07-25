Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane: The Ghislettas and their dairy

Although pleased with his personal life, Ghisletta, had greater ambitions for his chosen vocation of dairyman. He wanted to own his own Napa Valley ranch and dairy. To that end, he purchased the south Napa property.

About a year later, 1915, the entire Ghisletta family moved into their new home, the existing farmhouse located on the property. Over the next few years, Ghisletta, added a number of buildings to his farm as well as enlarged the existing residence. Also on this site, Ghisletta, with the support of his family, established a reputable dairy.

As the Ghisletta children grew, they assumed more responsibilities on the family farm. A typical day on their family farm began at 1 a.m. to milk their 175 cows. By about 5:30 a.m., the Ghislettas and their ranch hands had finished the morning milking and were more than ready for the breakfast prepared by the two Mary Ghislettas.

Around 7 a.m., the milk truck would arrive for the Ghisletta Dairy’s raw milk. This family farm was well known for its Grade A milk. The main reason for this reputation was its high-quality milk produced under a strictly followed policy. Ghisletta, Sr., mandated for at least three hours prior to milking, the cows could not be fed any grass. This prevented the milk from being infused with an undesirable grassy flavor.