Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane: The good works of the women of St. Helena

As Napa had, and has, its Women’s Improvement Club, so did, and does, St. Helena. For 117 years, this philanthropic organization has made it their mission to help enhance the quality of life, both at home and globally.

The St. Helena Women’s Improvement Club was founded in 1905 by a group of young women who met regularly to play cards. With the encouragement of the St. Helena Star editor, F.B. Mackinder, the women formed the club. Their mission of providing assistance for community improvements was established during the first club meeting held on Feb. 8, 1905.

That inaugural gathering was called to order by Mrs. F.B. Mackinder. The group then elected a Miss Shamp as the chairwoman for the meeting. Her role was to oversee the first organizational meeting to insure adherence to proper procedure.

The first order of business was an open forum to discuss and, ultimately, determine the vision for the club. Following the formal adoption of that mission statement, an election was held to select the officers. The results were: Mrs. Hannah Weinberger, president; Mrs. F.B. Mackinder, first vice president; Mrs. D. Cole, second vice president; Mrs. E. Gutzwiller, treasurer, and Miss A.B. Walker, secretary.

Gutzwiller was the first to pay the initiation fee of 25 cents followed by 87 other civic-minded women. About a year later, Jan. 1906, the club was federated and renamed the St. Helena Federated Women’s Club.

During Weinberger’s presidential tenure, Hannah dedicated herself to seeing the club through its infancy. She served as its president for the first five years, 1905 to 1910. Her accomplishments within the club and the community placed Weinberger in the highest esteem within the organization and St. Helena. Years later, she was honored and memorialized with the planting of a cork oak in St. Helena’s Lyman Park on Arbor Day 1932.

During her five year term, Weinberger’s primary focus was building the club’s treasury. Under her guidance, those coffers rapidly grew and were kept flush with the proceeds of an array of fund-raising events. Over those early years, some of their successful endeavors were the Feast of Lanterns, Merchants’ Carnival, Floradora (a floriculture exhibit) and concerts as well as the very profitable club cookbooks. One event destined to become a enduring autumn tradition was the Vintage Festival begun in 1912 by the club. Today it is known as the Harvest Festival.

With these great financial successes, the club’s treasury was amply filled and ready for service. Within the first five years, the organization provided 12 park benches, sponsored band concerts, purchased and planted palms and linden trees on the grammar school grounds and donated money, food and clothing to the San Francisco earthquake and fire refugees. They also sponsored street improvements such as cement sidewalks and curbs on Spring Street. They hosted nature study sessions, purchased Children’s Library furnishings and books, organized Memorial Day entertainment for veterans, and built a communal drinking fountain.

As time passed, the list of improvement projects grew longer and more ambitious. In 1908, following the completion of the new St. Helena public library, the club was allowed to use the upper floor spaces for meeting rooms. As part of that use agreement, the club furnished each of those rooms.

Another substantial project was during Mrs. Irving E. Baxter’s presidency, 1923 to 1925. The club raised and donated $370.03 for the construction of the St. Helena bandstand.

A healthy baby clinic, supervised by local physicians, was established in 1925 under the leadership of the club’s president, Mrs. J .M. Salladay.

The list of gifts to the community is endless and also includes scholarships and other children’s programs.

Children were a primary concern to the organization. Mrs. F. T. Mooney emphasized the club’s position on this point in a 1917 St. Helena Star article. “Woman has upon her heart the welfare of the children - they are to be our future citizens. Through them we can make the world a better, more beautiful place to live in.

“The city beautiful (a social and aesthetics movement of that time) is the stepping stone to this condition so desirable. Our children can be co-workers in this work. And we as their natural guardians, help to keep the schools equipped with every facility for their training for useful and respectable citizenship. Conservation of nature can be accomplished if children are trained to regard the importance of such things.”

During times of turmoil - whether natural disaster or manmade - the club turned its attention to supplying aide and comfort. For example, in a 1918 Star article club president Mrs. E.W. Alsberge expressed how profoundly World War I and the Spanish influenza pandemic effected the club’s priorities.

“We began the year with a program filled with war...We lived war, thought war, breathed war...but then, our energies were withdrawn from across the great waters to our own homes, or to the homes of our neighbors, for many were stricken with that dreaded scourge that followed in the wake of carnage.

“And when that monster had passed on and we were again permitted to take up our halted activities, we found most of our entire program made up of words only -- works which meant history, history so quickly relegated to the past. We were grateful for a few moments respite. Soon, however, we were gathering up the threads by which we must reconstruct our activities for the coming year.”

Although these women were always ready and willing to answer the call to help others, the St. Helena Federated Women’s Club did offer its members opportunities to learn and play. The club provided lecture series and study sessions on topics that ranged from the typical to the unique. Also, almost every year, the club entered floats in St. Helena’s various parades. The women’s did such an outstanding job of creating those floats they frequently received awards for their entries.

One of the most eagerly anticipated and richly deserved membership events was the annual club birthday party. The women enjoyed a relaxing afternoon of fine food and entertainment within an artistically decorated setting. This event continues to be a favorite of today’s membership.

The importance and impact of the Federation of Women’s Clubs was best stated by Mrs. Irving E. Baxter: “The organized womanhood of the clubs is a great force in the social, economic and political life of our country.”