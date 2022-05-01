Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane: The great mud adventure

In honor of the upcoming Children’s Day and Mother’s Day, the childhood recollections of a long-ago Napan, Fred Hutchinson, seem timely.

Fred preserved these memories in an unpublished manuscript about his family that I found tucked away in the history section of the Napa library.

These circa 1904 childhood experiences remain relevant today.

The Thomas Brannan Hutchinson family resided in Napa at 110 (now 1418) Calistoga Avenue. While describing their home, Fred told a few backyard tales.

On one occasion, Harold Hutchinson, Fred’s brother, and his friend, Wally Collins, the son of the Napa County clerk, got into quite a fray. The clash overflowed into the house. Harold had charged into the kitchen with Wally close behind. They ran upstairs, through the hall, down the back stairs and returned to the kitchen. Mrs. Hutchinson was unsuccessful in trying to apprehend the boys. Her mother, Mrs. Ayer, had also attempted to run interference upstairs.

For unknown reasons, Wally had “incurred the displeasure of Harold.” Fred said, “In the backyard, all of us little kids were enjoying our first keystone comedy chase. And I think we were all hoping that Wally would catch Harold. But, he was saved by the officials (the two women) and Wally was sent home.”

The Hutchinson children, Kathryn, Wendell, Fred and Harold, usually played nicely with their friends. One of their favorite activities was converting the backyard into a country market. With imagination and boundless energy, they turn rubbish and cast-off items into vendor stand merchandise. The “bakery” was filled with breads, cakes and pies, all made of mud. Another stand was filled with an assortment of balls that were supposed to be candies at the “sweet shop.”

One time, the children salvaged a vast array of bottles while hunting through the Pearl Street “rubbish dump.” After returning home, they filled their newfound treasures with water vibrantly tinted with Easter egg dye. Placed on the “drug store” stand, the bottles created a colorful display.

Once the preparations were completed, the children began to play. The Hutchinsons and their friends were “having a grand time when all of a sudden a hush fell over the backyard,” Fred said. “Here, coming around the side of the house and violating the sanctity of our backyard, were a bunch of the tough kids from another part of town.”

The “little Hutches,” as Fred called him and his siblings, were acquainted with those kids from school. However, their parents did not allow the “little Hutches” to play with that group of youths. “All the little Hutches and their pals were scared to death!" Fred said. "We all stood still and silent!”

The uninvited youths surveyed the displays. A member of that gang proceeded to pick up a mud pie and asked what it was. When no one readily replied, he threw the pie onto the counter. Mayhem erupted.

Fred exclaimed, “That was too much for us and as if by prearrangement, we all let fly at the intruders with mud pies, colored water bottles, baseballs and anything else we could lay our hands-on.

"We were all protected behind our counters and the battle was soon over, with the tough kids on the run down the street. The carnival was a shambles. But we had had a grand time and no one was seriously hurt.”

The “little Hutches” and their friends did however have one regret about that battle. If they had only known in advance, they would have taken the extra time to set up their usual fruit stand with its real and overripe produce.

Based on Fred Hutchinson’s recollections, the old adage is true. “Kids will be kids.” Happy Children’s Day on May 5 and Mother’s Day on May 8 to you!