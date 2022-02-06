Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane: The hometown memories of Gladys Ransford Wilson

I recently came across notes I made during an interview in the 1990s with a longtime Napan, Gladys Ransford Wilson. She has passed away since then, but her childhood memories of growing up in Napa made such enjoyable stories, I thought I would share some of them that didn't make it into a column at the time.

The Ransford family owned a large tract of land bounded by Lincoln Avenue, Jackson Street, and the railroad tracks. In the early 1900s, when Gladys was born, the Ransford property was located just outside of the Napa city limits. The original property owner was Gladys’ grandfather, who she simply referred to as Grandpa Ransford. He built his residence on Iroquois Street.

On Sept. 22, 1908, it also became her place of birth. Neighboring her grandfather’s home were the residences of her aunts, uncles, and cousins as well as her own home. She shared the modest-sized house with her parents, Charles and Charlotte Ransford, and her younger brother Marvin.

While it still stands on Yajome Street between Lincoln Avenue and G Street, its surroundings have changed considerably since its occupancy. Gladys described the area near her home as being sparsely developed with only a few other houses dotting the surrounding open fields and orchards. Yajome Street was an unpaved roadway with no sidewalks.

For a time, a line of enormous eucalyptus trees separated the Ransfords’ backyard from the railroad tracks. However, as a young child, Gladys watched as the giant trees were cut down to make way for utility poles and lines.

Living near those railroad tracks provided young Gladys with interesting observations and experiences. Besides watching the trains roll by, those trains and tracks brought wandering souls to the Ransfords’ home. Frequently, transients would knock at the Ransfords’ backdoor and ask for money.

In response, Charlotte would offer them a sandwich and a cup of coffee. Without exception, her offer was gratefully accepted and received. Gladys recalled the transients would then sit down on the back steps and eat with enthusiasm. She remarked, “We fed so many hobos. They must have marked our house as the place to go for food.”

In addition to feeding the less fortunate as well as caring for her family, Charlotte worked at the Second and Brown Streets department store, Thompson and Beard, in downtown Napa. It would eventually change hands, twice, to become Winship and Beard, then Carithers department store.

When her mother was working, at the pre-school age Gladys would stay with either her grandparents or go to work with her father Charles. Gladys remembered, at age 4, riding with Charles to the Fly District, Stanly Road area ranches. For extra income, Charles would haul the peach harvest by horse and cart from those farms to the nearby fruit-packing houses.

His primary vocation, however, was carpentry. Charles briefly worked at Coffield’s Planing Mill, once located on Even Street, but the milling noise quickly became unbearable prompting Charles to find work with a local building contractor.

On the days Gladys spent with Charles at construction sites, she amused herself by signing her name on the underside of roofing shingles. According to Gladys, one such autographed house was the Montgomery Street home of Dr. and Mrs. Umhalt, DDS.

One of the stays with her Ransford grandparents left Gladys with a vivid memory. It was a winter day in 1914 when Gladys anxiously watched the floodwaters rapidly rise near her grandparents’ house. Her grandfather, noticing her growing concern, comforted Gladys with the reassurance they were on high ground and quite safe. And, he was right!

Later that year, Gladys began her academic career at the nearby Lincoln Grammar School. In 1914, the school was an impressive, two-story, ornate Victorian-style building located along Main, Yount, and Yajome streets. Its campus had numerous large shade trees, each encircled with an inviting bench. (The current facility, New Tech High School, is the fourth school building located on this site.)

The Lincoln School of Gladys’s era also featured a bell tower. The principal at that time, D. T. Davis, sounded its bell to announce the commencement and conclusion of school, recess and lunch periods. According to Gladys, Davis was an excellent teacher who adored the female students as he thought they could do no wrong. But, he soon discovered that was not always the case.

The story begins with a group of Lincoln schoolgirls, including Gladys, climbing up into the bell tower during recess. One of the girls rang the bell causing the confused students below to scurry back into class. Davis was not only agitated by the disruptive prank but deeply disappointed to discover the culprits were, as Gladys said, “his little angels.”

Although that was a thrilling moment for Gladys and her fellow students, most school days were fairly routine and uneventful. They always began with lining up in front of the school. After the 9 a.m. bell rang, the students marched into their classrooms to the beat of a military drill played on a phonograph record. From noon to 1 p.m., the students enjoyed their lunches beneath the grand old trees and then some unstructured playtime.

When asked about her favorite subjects, Gladys replied, “I thoroughly enjoyed both math and music.” Once a week the Lincoln School students received music lessons from Miss Iona Fix. She would eventually be reunited with her grammar school students when she became the vocal teacher at Napa High School.

In 1922, Gladys graduated from Lincoln Grammar School. Although an exceptional student, she did pass on the opportunity to be the class valedictorian as she did not want to appear to be a scholastic overachiever. Instead, Gladys performed Chopin’s Prelude in C# Minor piano solo during the ceremony while her fellow classmate Donald MacGoglan gave the eighth-grade commencement speech.

Gladys also shared other memories about her life in Napa. These reflections on local life and living will continue in future columns.