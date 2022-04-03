Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane: The inspiring legacy of Dee T. Davis

With April designated as National Public Schools month, it is timely to feature one of Napa County’s most beloved educators from the past, Dee Thomas, “D.T.,” Davis.

In addition to dedicating 57 years of his life to preparing the local youths for their future, Davis also became an authority on local history, especially the legacy of the local Native American culture.

His love of Napa County history began at an early age. Born on his family ranch in Yountville in 1872, he began early to amass his large collection of Napa County oral histories of his pioneer settler neighbors. It was his good fortune to become acquainted with those pioneers and their stories. In later years, the dissemination of that knowledge would be central to his professional life.

After completing his grammar school education, Davis attended the Oak Mound School for Boys. This private, college preparatory school was located on Randolph Street in Napa.

After he graduated in 1892, Davis accepted his first teaching position and for the next 10 years, Davis taught at the Oak Grove School located in Monticello.

While in the Berryessa area, Davis became familiar with the various Native American sites in the Monticello Valley. At these sites, Davis conducted archeological digs, cataloging and documenting details about each site and its artifacts. With each discovery, his fascination and appreciation grew for the local Native American communities.

Davis eventually left Monticello to teach briefly in Rutherford and then Calistoga. In 1904, Davis settled in Napa.

From 1904 to 1922, Davis served as the principal of the Lincoln Grammar School on Main Street. It was the first of four public schools to be located on that parcel. There would eventually be a total of three different Lincoln school buildings. The fourth is the present-day New Tech High School.

An amusing side note relating to the first Lincoln school and Davis, and recounted years later by a student, the late Gladys Ransford Wilson, Davis was caught off guard by the prank of ringing that school’s bell carried out by some of his female students. Purportedly, he had held those girls in such high esteem, Davis was exceedingly disheartened and disappointed by that disruptive action of those impish girls.

In the fall of 1922, Davis became the principal of the then newly constructed Intermediate School for grades 7 and 8. At that school, Davis served as administrator until his retirement in 1938.

Although ending his career in public schools was a difficult decision, Davis now had the time to devote to organizing his collection of local Native American artifacts. As part of that endeavor, Davis returned to the classroom to share details of his vast collection as well as his knowledge of Napa County history. His class at the Napa Junior College (now Napa Valley College), “History 43A: Napa County — Topography and Natural Phenomena,” always filled quickly with eager-to-learn students.

In 1948, 76-year-old Davis fully retired from his professional education career. That same year, the students at Napa High School expressed their appreciation for Davis with a special dedication in their yearbook.

It read, “To say that Dee T. Davis is an educator would be an understatement. It is true that he has been teaching for 57 years but you cannot label a man like him and say that, this is his field ... It is to this man who helped to preserve the memory of Napa County that we dedicate the book.”

Also, the Napa School District named the Menlo Avenue elementary school Napa in his honor and memory in 1954.

For the last four years of his life, Davis continued to dig, study and catalog the Native American artifacts of Napa County. He spent a considerable amount of time in the Monticello area before its scheduled 1957 flooding to create Lake Berryessa.

Some individuals criticized his methods but Davis felt it was his responsibility to rescue and preserve as many relics as possible from their planned oblivion. His reason was to provide a greater understanding of the pre-exploration history of Napa County.

Davis had hoped to leave his 1,600 pieces of local Native American artifacts to Napa Valley College for research and display as a legacy. But, instead, it was donated to the Lowie Museum of Anthropology at UC Berkeley.

Although his collection is no longer in its place of origin, Davis did leave a local legacy of possibly an even greater value. Those who spent time with Davis became connected with the county’s past and were instilled with a sense of community and a desire to learn.

Rebecca Yerger is a Napa County historian. Contact her at yergerenterprises@yahoo.com.