The hospitality industry and tourism have been a part of the Napa County economy for nearly 170 years. It began with the opening of Napa County’s first resort — White Sulfur Springs near St. Helena. Also, just like today, local communities actively marketed Napa Valley and Napa County as a desirable vacation destination, especially in the early 1900s.

By February 1901, the towns and cities of Napa County had not only recognized the financial benefits generated by tourism, but also realized the importance of marketing to secure that revenue. According to a Napa Weekly Journal article, as a result of discovering this potential gold mine and the communities’ calls to “step up,” each Napa County town and city began to aggressively compete for tourists with their respective advertising campaigns.

By the end of the first decade of the 20th Century, each local community continued to court tourists. However, at some point prior to 1909, there appears to have been a consensus between the local communities to work together. Two 1909 Journal articles illustrate this joint action.

In January a Journal article announced, “Napa (County) In Race.” The article reported a local young woman, Elizabeth Grigsby, had been selected as the local representative within a group of California promoters, or ambassadors. These young ladies traveled throughout America by train as part of a marketing campaign for California.

The Journal added, “This is a trip in which all California should be deeply interested. It means thousands of dollars worth of free publicity to us to have these young ladies...(sing) the praises of our dearly beloved old State and handing out literature for their communities which will interest scores of Easterners to come out west to California.”

A few months later, as the Summer of 1909 approached, the Journal devoted the majority of its page 10 to the subject of tourism. Its headline proclaimed, “Napa Valley - A Paradise For Vacationers.” The 60-inch long article was written by Horatio F. Stoll, secretary of the Grape Growers of California.

Stoll opened his essay with a reminder that everyday life was stressful and everyone needed to get away from it all at least once a year. His advice continued, “To those who thus labor from the stress of city life, and are anxious to go only a short distance away, the beautiful Napa Valley offers many attractions.”

He continued, “Aside from its productive vineyards, Napa County’s greatest asset is its countless mineral springs. They carry health to the ailing and rest to the weary, sending mankind back to the grinding of business life refreshed and restored.”

Stoll then filled the article’s lengthy columns with descriptions of each Napa County spa and resort, such as Napa Soda Springs, Johannisburg and Aetna Springs. He also wrote of other local attractions — natural and manmade.

He said, “To the pleasure-seeker and camper, one of the attractions of Napa Valley is its compactness. One can drive from one end to the other in a day or make side trips of interest every day for a fortnight ( two weeks.)”

He then described the Napa State Hospital, Veterans Home, Beringer Winery and the “boiling hot sulfur springs in and around Calistoga.” Stoll strongly encouraged the visitor to travel up Mt. St. Helena which “affords remarkable panoramic views of the valley, and just seven miles away just over the Sonoma County line is the great petrified forest. This is one of the greatest wonders of California.”

Stoll ended his article with the following advice which still resonates today. He said, “Slip off and get some honey that will sweeten up your life.”