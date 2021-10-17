Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane: The Pills and the Quills: Early baseball in Napa

While it may be autumn, the All-American summer season pastime of professional baseball is playing out the 2021 season with its annual grand finale - the playoffs and World Series.
And, although the season is drawing to its close, the baseball enthusiast can rest assured they will hear the crack of the bat and cheers of fellow fans again in 2022 as has been the case for Napa County residents for almost 150 years.
The Napa County newspapers began reporting baseball news in 1873. These first sporting events were primarily between school teams, such as Oak Mound High School once located on Randolph Street and the Napa Collegiate Institute once set along Jefferson and Clay Streets. There were also community teams participating in the local version of the game. These teams selected names to promote a desired image, such as Dauntless, Alerts and King of the Diamonds.
By the late 1880s, and especially the 1890s, Napans were avid baseball fans. Every community throughout the county had associations and teams. Most of the club members created teams with their fellow professional or work associates. Their team names reflected that professional affiliation - the Pills (doctors), Quills (Attorneys), Pioneer Hose Company (volunteer firefighters) and Terra Cottas (tile workers.)
Many of the local baseball teams bore the name of their sponsor, including J.A. McClellands (a local businessman), Beringers and Registers. In addition to the men’s teams, PeeWee, or juvenile, and young women’s teams thrived with enthusiast local participation and sponsorships.
With the arrival of 1891, a new era began with the establishment of a local amateur baseball league. In its March 13, 1891 issue, the Napa Register announced the Central California League “decided to cancel Santa Rosa’s franchise and to put Napa in her place, giving Napa the Santa Rosa’s standing, second place. Napa is, therefore, now a member of the Amateur League, and some good games may be expected.”
With no Bay Area bridges or highways, travel to San Francisco and Oakland was an involved and lengthy journey. The Napa League team, therefore, offered Napa County baseball fans the opportunity to enjoy professional style teams and games with relative ease. The local teams played opposite teams from nearby communities named the Vallejos, Allens, Flavins and Burlingtons.
The entire county of Napa was thrilled with the organization of a local franchise. The “Napas” drew large crowds of spectators who consistently filled the stands. The first league diamond and playing field were located at the East Napa Pavilion, now the Napa Valley Exposition. By 1900, however, a new playing field was opened on Soscol Avenue, not far from the “Old Adobe.”
Those who could not afford the price of admission peeked through the knotholes in the fence enclosing the baseball field. These fans typically had the first opportunity to retrieve the balls that sailed over the fence. But, it was expected of the “retriever” to return the ball by throwing it back over the fence and into the playing field. That, however, was not always the case.
On one occasion, a local youth purchased a 50-cent ball at the dime store in advance of watching a game through one of those knotholes. When the first game ball came flying over the fence, he quickly retrieved it. He then switched the $1.25 league ball for the cheaper one, which he casually threw back into the ballpark. That switch was soon discovered after the Vallejos’ powerhouse slugger, Ping Bodie, “knocked it perfectly flat on one side,” recalled local-boy-turned-pro-ballplayer Louis Guisto.
In 1916, Guisto became the first Napan to make it into professional baseball. He played for Cleveland for seven years. As Guisto continued his local League remembrances, he recalled the intense rivalry between Napa and Vallejo. In 1891, according to the county newspapers, these hot contests easily drew at least 1,000 Napa and Vallejo fans.
Attending some of those games required some extra effort on the part of both the team members and their loyal followers. The league teams and their devoted fans had to travel by steamer ships in order to play or witness out-of-town games. It was not always “smooth-sailing.” For example, in 1891 when Napa was to host the Flavins teams, unfortunately, the guest took the wrong boat. As a result, Napa won by default.
Guisto recalled another time in 1902 when the Napas nearly forfeited a hot contest with the Black Diamonds, the league team of Pittsburg, California. He said, “The steamer was crowded with fans as well as the team. Maybe there were too many of us. Anyway, the steamer got stuck in the mud and we had to wait for the tide to come in. We were three hours late. We won the game, though.” (These recollections of Louis Guisto were told to Bernice Dunn of the Napa Daily Journal newspaper in 1958.)
Local amateur leagues became passé as radio and television broadcasts of professional baseball games became more widely accessible. However, the biggest contributor to the demise of local Leagues was the automobile as well as modern roads, highways, and bridges providing convenient connections between Napa County and regional professional baseball parks. With little effort, the baseball enthusiast could travel in the comfort of their own personal vehicle to witness their favorite baseball team in action.
