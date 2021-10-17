Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane: The Pills and the Quills: Early baseball in Napa

On one occasion, a local youth purchased a 50-cent ball at the dime store in advance of watching a game through one of those knotholes. When the first game ball came flying over the fence, he quickly retrieved it. He then switched the $1.25 league ball for the cheaper one, which he casually threw back into the ballpark. That switch was soon discovered after the Vallejos’ powerhouse slugger, Ping Bodie, “knocked it perfectly flat on one side,” recalled local-boy-turned-pro-ballplayer Louis Guisto.

In 1916, Guisto became the first Napan to make it into professional baseball. He played for Cleveland for seven years. As Guisto continued his local League remembrances, he recalled the intense rivalry between Napa and Vallejo. In 1891, according to the county newspapers, these hot contests easily drew at least 1,000 Napa and Vallejo fans.

Attending some of those games required some extra effort on the part of both the team members and their loyal followers. The league teams and their devoted fans had to travel by steamer ships in order to play or witness out-of-town games. It was not always “smooth-sailing.” For example, in 1891 when Napa was to host the Flavins teams, unfortunately, the guest took the wrong boat. As a result, Napa won by default.