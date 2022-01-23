Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane: The Recollections of a Newspaper Man

Following California’s statehood, a pre-teen boy named Frank A. Leach settled in Napa with his parents in 1857. For about a decade as Leach grew up in his adopted hometown of Napa, he also witnessed significant to everyday events during those earliest days of Napa’s settlement and growth. Decades later in 1917, Leach compiled those memories into a book titled, “Recollections of a Newspaper Man - A Record of Life and Events in California” --- the source of information for this column.

Leach began his memoirs with, “My life seems to begin, so far as my memory serves, at the age of about five and a half years; at the time, in company with my mother, I left New York City in 1852 on a steamer bound for California. The departure from our old home in Cayuga County, New York, or the trip to the City of New York left no impression of any kind on my mind or memory ...”

Beginning with his departure from that New York City wharf aboard a steamer, and throughout the remainder of his life, the mind and memory of Leach would eventually be brimming over with insightful recollections of California and his life in his adopted home state.

His journey to Napa came by way of San Francisco and then Sacramento. Although smitten by the latter, its living conditions proved to be unfit for the Leach family. He explained, “There was much malaria in and about the city (Sacramento) at that time, and our physician advised a change of climate. It was in the spring of 1857 that we boarded a stagecoach and after an all day’s ride we reached the town of Napa.”

Leach lamented, at the age of approximately 10 years old, he was deeply saddened and tearful about leaving Sacramento. However, that sorrow would be brief.

Apparently, when the Leach family arrived in Napa, it was late in the evening and everything was shrouded in darkness allowing no opportunity to view their new hometown. Once they had settled in at the Napa Hotel (formerly located on the northeast corner of Main and First Streets) the road-weary and melancholy pre-teen Frank Leach turned in early, completely unaware of the delight awaiting him.

He “was awakened soon after daylight by music new to my ears, but so delightful and sweet, the impress on my memory has never been dimmed.” Leach added, “It was the singing of hundreds of various kinds of wild birds, living and nesting in the trees and brush bordering the stream flowing back of the hotel.” Leach went on to credit that experience as well as the bucolic Napa Valley countryside as the origin of his love of nature.

Leach went on to say, “Napa Valley is generally acknowledged as a garden spot of the state.” When he saw his new hometown in the morning’s sunlight for the first time, he quickly concurred with that opinion. Leach added, “My delight, my pleasure, and enthusiasm were immeasurable.”

While exploring the nearby countryside on that day and many o follow, Leach made the acquaintance with both residents and visitors hiking about Napa County’s open spaces. One of those nature lovers made quite an impression upon Leach. He was Napa’s first resident Catholic priest named Father Deyaert. Leach wrote, “...we enjoyed one another’s company very much, as people generally do when the source of their amusement lies in the same direction, (being) fond of the outdoor life.” Deyaert, Leach added, “was exceedingly popular with all classes. He was a very intelligent man, and his generous, charitable disposition and genial manners were the secret of his universal popularity.”

Leach also wrote of other notable early Napa residents. “Nathan Coombs, the founder of Napa, was a fine character and possessed the native ability to an extraordinary degree. He was a natural leader of men.” Leach noted Coombs was also prominent, influential, and highly regarded throughout the state until Coombs’ untimely death from tuberculosis on Dec. 26, 1877.

Another early pioneer settler highlighted by Leach was Captain Turner Baxter. In 1850 he piloted Napa’s first steamship, the Dolphin, to Napa’s riverfront wharf. However, according to Leach, Baxter apparently had many irons in the fire.

Leach wrote, “He (Baxter) was quite an enterprising man in his time. I remember that in the latter part of the ‘50s he imported some hives of bees, which were the first to be brought into that section of the state (Napa County).” Leach added, “He sold the honey at $1 per pound or comb, and people were glad to get it at that price.” This trio of notable Napans were just three of the approximately 500 residents of Napa.

Leach’s recollections, while focusing primarily on Napa, did provide some upvalley notations. “Calistoga at this time was unknown, no town or settlement being there, but the site was known as Hot Springs, as several springs sending forth quite a flow of host water had been discovered.” Leach continued with the historical account about Samuel Brannan and the development of his resort ” for ultra-fashionable people.” Leach added, “This was the beginning of the town of Calistoga.”

Leach then went on to highlight one particular spring. It “yielded hot water which some people imagined tasted like weak chicken soup, and was customary for visitors to take with them some pepper and salt to flavor the ‘soup’ to suit their tastes.”

Leach also wrote about a lesser-known, but equally as interesting, story related to the “chicken soup” spring. He wrote, “Some years later a faker claimed to have discovered that this spring was yielding pure gold in solution. He announced, after a period of experimentation, that he had also found a way to recover the precious metal in a solid or metallic form.” The “faker” attempted to substantiate his claim with displays of gold bars purportedly recovered from the spring.

According to Leach, for reasons unknown, the “faker’s” claim did not stir the public’s interest. This lack of enthusiasm for his claim “seemed to disgust the discoverer, for soon he abandoned the spring and left the country,” added Leach.

These are just but a few of Leach’s Napa Valley recollections. Future columns will feature more of his local memories.