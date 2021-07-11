Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane: The Sterling residence in Napa: An architectural rarity

Being an architectural historian and historic preservation consultant, on occasion I like to share the details related to the historic buildings of Napa County, especially those of a unique or unusual architectural style for this area.
One such building is the circa 1872 Sterling residence, a rare local example of the Italian Villa style. Located on Franklin Street across from the shuttered old downtown Napa post office, the former residential, now commercial-use, building is named after its first owner, Robert H. Sterling, a man who lead a fascinating life both before and after he arrived in Napa County.
The Sterling residence and its architectural style could initially be confused for an Italianate style building. Although both styles are very similar in detail, the Italian Villa style does possess its own distinctive characteristics.
The primary and most distinguishing feature of an Italian Villa style building is a tower or the suggestion of a tower. This feature also creates an “L” or “T”-shaped floor plan in contrast to the typically symmetrical form of a classic Italianate. The Italian Villa also typically possesses greater informality in style than an Italianate building.
Regarding the Sterling residence details, its three-story tower is centered within the building’s front facade. This placement creates the appearance that the main two-story building is two wings projecting from the tower. This arrangement also creates the Sterling residence’s T-shaped floor plan.
On the north side of the tower at the first floor level is a partial, one-story porch with modestly detailed square support posts. The main entrance, or front door, into the building is within the this porch area. However, it is set in the northern facade of the tower. This placement is atypical for an Italian Villa or almost any residence of this era. Usually the front door is placed in plain view of the front walk or street.
The porch entablature is modestly ornamented with a plain molded cornice and paneled frieze that mimics the wall-roof-line junction entablature that wraps around the building; however, this paneled frieze is interrupted by decorative brackets.
Also, this entablature is set between the second and third floors of the tower. This placement creates the appearance the tower’s third floor is a separate cupola. One final typical Italian Villa style feature is the Sterling residence’s horizontal exterior wood siding.
The Italian Villa style is an uncommon variation of the Italianate style and comprises only about two-percent of America’s inventory of historic properties. While the Sterling residence is Napa’s example of this architectural rarity, its namesake, Robert H. Sterling, and his life were almost as unique as his one time Franklin street home.
Although Sterling was born in New York City in 1829, he lived in Connecticut with his parents until he was about 15 years old. At that relatively young age, Sterling began a seafaring life because “...the ocean lured him on with its whispered tales of mystery and unknown ports beyond,” author Tom Gregory wrote in his book “The Histories of Solano and Napa Counties.”
Sterling sailed to China and Asia several times as well as to the West Indies. Gregory added, “It was also his privilege to sail around the world, a voyage that consumed nine months and twenty-six days.”
But Sterling interrupted his seafaring life after the news of California’s gold discovery. He boarded the “Tarolinta,” or “Floating Rose,” in January 1849 to arrive in San Francisco on July 6, 1849.
Sterling vividly recalled San Francisco as a tent city with “...countless throngs of gold-seekers coming and going with hope and despair written upon their faces,” Gregory wrote. “Of course Mr. Sterling tried his luck at mining.”
Shortly thereafter, Sterling returned to San Francisco and the sea as a crew member of a Hawaii-bound ship. He came back to San Francisco aboard that ship in April 1850 and worked aboard various San Francisco steamships before returning to New York in late 1850.
Sterling returned to California on May 25, 1852 to accept a foreman’s job at Captain A.A. Ritchie’s 40,000 acre Lake County cattle ranch. During his six-year stay there, Sterling married Lydia J. Wheaton, his sweetheart from Connecticut, in 1854. They had one child, Julia. She eventually married and had a son.
Sterling and his wife Lydia were married for 53 years before Lydia passed away on May 13, 1907. Following her passing, Sterling sold his Franklin street home. In 1912, when Gregory interviewed Sterling, he lived in a small First Street cottage.
As for Sterling’s professional life, after leaving the Lake County ranch in 1858 he worked at Napa lumber businesses for about three years. He left the timber industry to work in the Napa Internal Revenue office. Sterling held that post for more than 16 years.
Around this time, and not too long after his Italian Villa home was completed, Sterling was chosen to be one of the first directors of the Napa State Asylum (Hospital.) Sterling also served as Napa’s postmaster from 1890-1894. His varied career continued late into his life; in 1912, the 83- year-old Sterling was a notary public.
That was his last job, as he passed away a few years later. Regarding Sterling and his place in history, Gregory added, “Robert H. Sterling is well known among the members of the California Society of Pioneers as the Honored Forty-niner.”
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 3 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
Napa firefighter finds new use for old fire hoses. He's turning them into art, and with a patriotic theme.
What killed Cookie and Penny, the Great Danes? A Napa family wants to find out.
Need free diapers? Free formula? How about free children's clothing? Expressions of Hope in Napa can help.
The Napa school district boosts reserves for 2021-22 as continued enrollment shrinkage looms in the coming years.
Napa County home prices dipped slightly in May, but inventory is low and multiple offers are common.
Sophie Grech has treasured memories of taking her niece Kayleigh Slusher to Camille Park in Napa.
Ace & Vine says economic conditions require longer hours. Napa is considering the idea.
40 years ago, Napan Bob Swan painted fantastical murals hidden inside Napa State Hospital. Get a rare look inside.
Bart O’Brien likes to take to the skies in one of his "gyrocopters," enjoying the "low and slow" rides over the Bay Area.
Napa County is considering whether vineyards along Highway 29 near American Canyon should become industrial lands.