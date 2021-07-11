Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane: The Sterling residence in Napa: An architectural rarity

On the north side of the tower at the first floor level is a partial, one-story porch with modestly detailed square support posts. The main entrance, or front door, into the building is within the this porch area. However, it is set in the northern facade of the tower. This placement is atypical for an Italian Villa or almost any residence of this era. Usually the front door is placed in plain view of the front walk or street.

The porch entablature is modestly ornamented with a plain molded cornice and paneled frieze that mimics the wall-roof-line junction entablature that wraps around the building; however, this paneled frieze is interrupted by decorative brackets.

Also, this entablature is set between the second and third floors of the tower. This placement creates the appearance the tower’s third floor is a separate cupola. One final typical Italian Villa style feature is the Sterling residence’s horizontal exterior wood siding.

The Italian Villa style is an uncommon variation of the Italianate style and comprises only about two-percent of America’s inventory of historic properties. While the Sterling residence is Napa’s example of this architectural rarity, its namesake, Robert H. Sterling, and his life were almost as unique as his one time Franklin street home.