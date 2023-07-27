One wintry evening in 1932 downtown Napa was the scene of a fearsome fire. This multiple alarm blaze consumed the Behlow Building, once located along Brown, First and Second streets, before throngs of curious and excited spectators.

The early March edition of the Napa Daily Register reported, “The Behlow Building in which were located Winship Beard’s department store and 14 business and professional offices, was destroyed by fire last night. It was practically an entire loss.” the newspaper also stated the early damage estimate ranged between $200,000 - $225,000. As a reminder, the fire occurred during the Great Depression when businesses were already struggling to survive. The article added, “The $75,000 stock of Winship Beard was wiped out. About half of the law and dental offices on the second floor were total losses. The others were heavily ruined by fire and water.”

Long before smoke detectors were the norm, the fire, like many others, started quietly and remained unnoticed until it had grown into an inferno. According to the Register, at about 6:30 p.m. Lon Wyatt was on the second floor of the building carrying out his janitorial duties when one of his crew, described as a boy, came rushing up to Wyatt with frightening news. Excitedly the boy informed Wyatt smoke was coming up from the basement of the stone building. Wyatt immediately ran down to the basement only to be forced back by the choking smoke. He promptly turned in the first alarm to the Napa Fire Department.

Under the direction of Fire Chief Charles F. Otterson, the Napa firefighters “battled the flames valiantly for over five hours,” said the Register. The fire crews broke in the basement skylights to douse the blaze with water. The article continued, “It was soon impossible to enter the store on the street entrance to the offices on the second floor due to the smoke and steam.”

The details continued, “The flames enveloped the basement, which was under the entire building, and it seemed impossible for the firemen to stay the progress of the blaze.” Joining the local firefighters was a unit from Vallejo and their pumper.

One of the second floor tenants was Theodore J. Treadway, the Napa County Coroner and Public Administrator. The Register wrote, “The offices of the Coroner were in conjunction with a suite occupied by Attorneys Lochman and Gesford. While the fire was in its early stages, Lochman and several volunteers ran a ladder up to a second floor window. Protected by a smoke mask, Lochman retrieved some of the Coroner’s records and also a brief case containing official documents of the city (of Napa.)” Those important papers were in Lochman’s office as he was Napa’s City Attorney.

Almost simultaneously, another group of volunteers braved the hazardous scene. The Register continued, “Entrance to the beauty parlor (also located on the second floor) in a similar manner, Mrs. Josephine Wilson’s canary was safely removed in its cage and part of the equipment of the place handed down the ladder.”

Around 8:30 p.m. it appeared the firefighters were gaining control of the blaze. The Register continued, “The fire, however, was eating its way upward in the rear of the building, where it was inaccessible to the water streamers. It leaped up the light well, spreading through the second floor offices and up through the roof.” The article added, “For a time other buildings in the block on the north side of the Court House (Second street) were threatened.”

The scene and fire fight quickly grew in intensity as detailed by the newspaper. “Tongues of fire which were shooting from the Behlow Building’s basement through to the basement of the Masonic Temple were stopped by sack of sand placed against holes where pipes and cables came through. The wood casing and a curtain on the Masonic Temple’s side of the fire glass doorway between the two buildings on the second floor ignited. It was quickly extinguished.” The Masonic Temple faced the Court House and onto Second Street near its intersection with Brown Street.

During this chaos the Masonic records and regalia were removed from the Temple and taken to another place for safe keeping. The Register also reported, “... employees of the Arnitz Brothers hardware store on the lower level prepared to take out the establishment’s contents.” Fortunately, those measures became unnecessary. The Register added, “The Temple and store were slightly damaged by smoke.”

The newspaper also reported the peril posed to other buildings. “Flames from windows of the Behlow Building shot out over the alley on the north side, endangering the Jos. Schuppert building and the Earl E. Wilson electrical store. Huge trapaulins were lowered over the windows of the Schuppert building on the alley side and water played on them to keep them wet.”

As for the fire’s effect upon the Behlow Building, the Register reported, “For the greatest part, the roof and entire interior had collapsed into the water flooded basement. All of the floors of the store had been undermined by the fire.”

That collapsing of those fiery floors left a vivid and lifelong memory upon three Napa youths. During an interview of Ruth Heintze Richmond, Jim Maggetti and Bob Zellar a few years ago, they clearly recalled the Behlow Building blaze. Both Richmond and Zellar remarked what an amazing sight it was to see the floor collapsing then plummeting into the basement below. With a bit of a chuckle they also all agreed watching structure fires was a favorite activity of locals as there was not much else to do. However, their youthful memories seemed selective based on the details included in the Register article.

It wrote, “The Police Department was unable to cope with the crowds of spectators who pressed close to the scene and interfered with the efforts of the firemen, and at Police Chief A. F. Herritt’s request, Captain Earl E. Retzer called out the local National Guard Company. The militia, equipped with rifles, effectively held back the throngs.”

As the midnight hour approached, the last flicker of flame was finally extinguished of the spectacular inferno. While many theories of its origins were offered by the citizenry, Otterson was of the opinion the source was a faulty oil furnace located in the basement.

With daylight began the clean up and recovery. The Register wrote, “Contractor E. W. Doughty and a large crew of carpenters were busy at the building this morning erecting a barrier to keep the public away from possible danger.” It added, “Contractor Doughty erected the Behlow Building in 1900. Rock for the structure was quarried in Browns Valley.” The rock walls survived the fire.

As the businesses and professionals re-opened in new locations throughout downtown Napa, including the Winship Beard department store, plans were being made to reconstruct the Behlow Building. Its owners, Mr. and Mrs. Darrel L. Beard, vowed to rebuild which they eventually did. Once its reconstruction was completed, Winship Beard returned as its primary tenant.

In later years, the post 1932 fire Behlow Building housed Carither’s, a department store fondly remembered by Napans. However, the Behlow Building was ultimately lost to a far more destructive force, the Urban Redevelopment movement of the later 1900s.