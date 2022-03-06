Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane: The Women’s Club Gift to Napa

The women of Napa County have always banded together to advance the local quality of life since the earliest days of Napa County. One of these helpful groups was the women’s improvement associations established throughout Napa County communities, including the Napa Women’s Entre Nous Club.

This women’s group can trace its roots to the Friday Afternoon Club established as a study club in 1897. Another branch of the Women’s Club lineage was the New Century Club organized in 1903. In 1920, the Napa Women’s Club along with other local sister organizations formed the Napa County Women’s Clubs Federation.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Since then, the Napa group has had modifications to its organization. For example, it was reorganized and incorporated in 1948 as the Napa Women’s Entre Nous Club; and on Aug. 3, the former Franklin Street Primary School, originally built in 1891 and enlarged in 1901, became the Entre Nous’s meeting hall.

From within the former school building, the Entre Nous membership endeavored to improve the quality of life in Napa through philanthropic projects, such as establishing a preschool as well as organizing blood drives and polio vaccination clinics.

These projects, and others, garnered the Entre Nous the top award in 1957 for their hard work on behalf of the local youths during a Federated Women’s district convention.

One of their greatest gifts to the community would be the Junior Museum in Fuller Park, designed by local architect Robert Keenan.

The Junior Women’s New Century Club, a subsection of the Napa organization whose memberships’ age ranged from 18 to 35 years, decided to undertake the ambitious project of raising the funds and building a museum for Napa County’s youth.

A June 5, 1959 Napa Register article said, “The members will exert all their effort toward the establishment of the project in the next year.”

The museum planning committee included Mickey Wagner, chairwoman, June Stohsner, Mrs. Eugene Krupka, Mary Scheidecker, Grace Fritter, Mrs. Ed Cutright, Dorothy Ransford, and Ruth Koehler.

The proposed function of the museum was to provide a location for rotating exhibits of student arts and crafts as well as displays from local youth organizations. The Register reported, “The museum’s planning committee also hopes to display permanent exhibits of articles significant to Napa’s own rich early California history.”

The June 5 article ended with an invitation from the women to all interested groups and individuals to lend their support and join the campaign. In addition to fundraising activities for the museum project, the Women’s Club also received cash donations from numerous local groups, including Native Sons of the Golden West, Lions Club, and Soroptimists.

By Aug. 24, the women had gathered the necessary information to create a solid basis for the formal organization and operation of a children’s museum. They had also won the recognition and professional assistance of the National Foundation for Junior Museums and the Junior Museum of the Smithsonian Museum.

About a month later, both the Register and Napa Daily Journal published articles updating the project’s progress. The Sept. 24 Journal reported, “The proposed gift of the children’s museum for Fuller Park recently was accepted ‘in principle’ in a unanimous vote at a regular meeting of the Napa City Council. A specific study was requested of the Planning Department Director Dan Pass by councilmember Robert Cudaback.”

The presentation to the council included an architectural sketch of the proposed museum drawn by Keenan. The estimated construction cost quoted to the council was $6,500 for the 22 by 44-foot building. The Women’s Club also requested of the city to consider preparing the site and donating labor to help pour the concrete for the foundation.

But, the museum project hit a snag in mid-November 1959, about 30 Fuller Park residents opposed the proposed location near the corner of Laurel and Seminary Streets. These individuals asserted that the structure would block their view of Fuller Park. They suggested, if the museum had to be built in the park, an alternative location next to the existing buildings be considered. A council vote on the proposed museum was postponed until a meeting with the protesters could be arranged to discuss and resolve the issue.

Approval for the museum was narrowly won after a heated two-and-a-half-hour debate at the Dec. 7, 1959 council meeting. The final vote was 3 to 2 in favor of the proposed museum as well as its southeast corner of Fuller Park location.

During the balance of 1959 and through the early spring of 1960, the women organized contributors of time, skill, labor, and materials from various local contractors, hardware suppliers, and the like. The club also continued its fundraising and planning activities.

Their hard work on the museum project garnered the local women’s group the highest district award. In late April 1960, during a regional Federated Women’s Club convention, the Napa Juniors received the first place award for the “Build a Better Community” category.

Then on May 23, and in the rain, the city of Napa and Women’s Club participated in the official ground-breaking ceremony of the museum. Wielding shovels were Mayor Joe Greco; Mickey Wagner, project chair; Grace Fritter, project co-chair; Barbara Gourley, immediate past Women’s Club president; Ruth Koehler, club president; and John R. Simpkins, the project contractor. The actual construction began on June 25, 1960.

In two months, the museum was past the halfway point and the women had logged more than 4,500 volunteer hours. The Aug. 24 Register wrote, “Besides being directly involved with the construction of the museum, the committee is currently working on plans for the exhibits and staffing schedules for the club members.”

The article concluded, “Upon its completion, the Junior Women’s Club’s gift to the city of Napa will be the first museum dedicated to public use in the community. A fact that is rather historic in itself.”

On Sunday, Feb. 12, 1961, the museum was formally dedicated and given to the city of Napa. The Native Sons of the Golden West also conducted a plaque placement ritual during the ceremony.

Before the grand opening of the museum in the fall of 1961, the final touches were added to the building. One special piece of interior finish work was a 6 by 10-foot mural of the Napa Valley Native Americans created by the Hawaiian muralist and artist Albert Kuniakea Dawson.

Once opened, the club’s most difficult task was just beginning — volunteer staffing. Eventually, the city chose to utilize the building in other ways. Regardless of the building’s use, the Junior Women’s New Century Club accomplished a great volunteer and civic-minded fete.