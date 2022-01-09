Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane: The world in 1922

A century ago, the early January issues of the Napa Daily Journal reported that the new year of 1922 was off to a brisk start for the local business sector. Three articles detailed the establishment of new businesses and industries in Napa, as well as the expansion of existing local companies. As this progress was underway in Napa, locals were kept appraised of world events as they unfolded during the year of 1922.

A significant business change in Napa was noted in the Jan. 5 Journal. The bold headline “Napa Industries Expand! Tannery Is Increasing Work Force,” blazed across page 1. The opening paragraph of the article provided many of the key details: “Entering upon its 53 year of existence, the Sawyer Tanning Company, Napa’s pioneer industry, is rapidly nearing its pre-war (World War I) status.”

It continued, “And after a dull season of more than a year, during which the leather market has been unfavorable, the big plant south of town is reaching the point where it will soon be turning out 600 sides of shoe leather a day or 15,000 sides a month.” The article also stated 25 percent of the Sawyer leather was distributed to West Coast firms while the balance was shipped eastward.

The Journal added, “When officials of the firm announced these conditions, which will naturally rebound to the benefit of Napa, they also stated that plans are underway to place the chemical plant of the tannery in operation within a short time.”

To accommodate that planned addition, it required the remodeling of the tannery and the hiring of 50 new workers. The article also noted the Sawyer company already had an existing rank of 100 employees who worked in the tannery.

As Sawyer Tannery was expanding, a new business was being planned for Napa. the Journal wrote, “At a cost of approximately $50,000, the Union Ice Company will bring another industry to Napa.”

The details continued, “The building in which the new plant will be housed will be reinforced concrete. There will be one large storage section, while four other rooms will be used for the storage of meats, etc.

“Other features of the plant include a freezing room, compressor room, retailing quarters, offices, garage, and other rooms. The new building will adjoin the coal bunkers in East Napa.” It was located along Soscol Avenue and the Napa River, south of Third Street and the railroad tracks.

On Jan. 8 later another Journal article began with a very large headline: “Huge Building Program! $500,000 To Be Spent On Many Local Projects.”

The newspaper reported, “When the spring building season opens, Napa will plunge into a building boom, which, perhaps will be the greatest in the history of this community.

“The various projects will bring the entire building program close to the $500,000 mark. It will also be the means of keeping nearly 200 skilled mechanics employed through the Spring and Summer season and will add greatly to the prosperity of this already prosperous community.”

Some of the projects included $100,000 worth of modifications and additions to the Napa State Hospital. The California Prune and Apricot Growers Association expanded their Jackson Street plant at the cost of $100,000. Also, the city of Napa had two new elementary schools, Lincoln and Shearer, built in 1922.

Based on these early January news reports from a century, the Journal announced its forecast for Napa. “With the tannery rapidly returning to normalcy, the shirt factory reopening Monday morning bigger and better than ever and other local industries in a flourishing condition, Napa need not worry over being forced to face the conditions that now exist in other communities.”

As Napans awaited the completion of all these changes, they also witnessed many pivotal global events during 1922. Some of the top international stories included the restriction of submarine warfare and the use of poison gas as agreed to by world powers during the Washington Conference. The Permanent Court of International Justice opened on Feb. 15 at The Hague, Netherlands. The Irish Republican Army (IRA) was formally created in March “to safeguard the honor and independence of the Irish Republic.” The tomb of Egypt’s King Tut was discovered on Nov. 26. The British Broadcasting Corporation, or BBC, was organized. And, Austria’s Salzburg Mozart Festival held its inaugural season.

Nationally, in 1922 the Federal Reserve Board set up a bankwire system to safeguard securities transfers. The Lincoln Memorial was dedicated on May 30. The first closed sedan was introduced by Hudson Automobiles. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company was founded by George J. Mecherle of Illinois. The first coast-to-coast flight in a single day was made in September by James Harold Doolittle, 25, who traveled between Pablo Beach, Fla., and San Diego, Calif., in 21 hours 28 minutes. And, the hormone insulin isolated from canine pancreatic juices gave diabetics a new treatment option other than following dietary restrictions.

In the entertainment fields, Reader’s Digest premiered in February 1922. “The Beautiful and the Damned” and “Tales of the Jazz Age,” novels by F. Scott Fitzgerald were published as was the children’s book “The Voyages of Dr. Doolittle,” by Hugh Lofting. The San Francisco Opera held its debut season. The Hollywood Bowl opened in Southern California. Gene Sarazen, 21, won the U.S. Open to begin a notable golf career. Mah-Jongg was introduced in the U.S. And, Russel Stover opened his first candy store.

It seems the year of 1922 held many new and exciting changes for Napans and the world.