Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane: Two weddings in early Napa

The local historical newspapers of yesteryear were filled with announcements and articles about the marriages of both local and visiting couples. Some of these accounts also provided insights into the cultural traditions of various ethnic communities within Napa County including the local Chinese community.

The first story is about the January 4, 1869 wedding of Sing Ling and Ah Gow and how cultural differences resulted in an awkward yet humorous event. According to the Jan. 9, 1869 Napa County Reporter, this ceremony was the first Chinese marriage service for Napa County Judge Crouch, who was somewhat naïve about the differences between the cultures.

Following the exchange of vows, Crouch “informed the happy groom that to constitute a genuine, high-toned, moral marriage he (Ah Gow, not the judge) must kiss his new made spouse," the article reported.

Desiring a legal and binding marriage, Gow attempted to kiss Ling. The article continued, “the coy bride was not ‘willin,’ and here ensued a scene that was interestingly ludicrous. She, conscious that all eyes were upon her, sought to evade the proffered salute...Gow pursued her eagerly, bent upon performing the concluding rite of the ceremony which was to make her his forever.”

He was unsuccessful “until our kind-hearted County Clerk, realizing the situation, caught and held the damsel, fast, while Sheriff Walker seized the groom...”

The article also said the clerk, sheriff and judge positioned the couple face-to-face and in close proximity to guarantee “the kiss was an accomplished fact.” The 1869 article added, “Everything having thus terminated, the couple departed, duly married in point of fact and point of law.”

In the Dec. 19, 1890 Napa Register ran a reprint of a St. Helena Reflector article. However, this particular wedding differed from the others as it was a traditional Chinese arranged marriage and ceremony.

According the article, the wedding took place in Rutherford. And, the entire Napa County Chinese community was filled with excited anticipation as they all rushed about to fulfill their obligations in preparation for the big event.

Some of that excitement was due in part to the social status of the bridal party. “The bride’s father is the ‘boss’ of the China house in Oakville.”

The article continued, “he escorted his daughter from her home in Oakville to her future home in Rutherford. The conveyance used was a closed carriage brought from Napa for the especial purpose. The bride sat alone in the hack completely covered by a costly garment of red silk.”

Just after 7 p.m. the bridal party drew close to Rutherford. At that point, the San Francisco Chinese band was given the signal to begin playing traditional Chinese wedding tunes. “The cavalcade halted...” and “the hack was immediately surrounded by an immense crowd of friends of the bride."

Then two Chinese men “appeared with peculiar instruments in their hands and chased one another around the hack pell-mell through the crowd three times...” It continued, “...then the groom appeared dressed in all the customary fantastic colors of the Celestial costume, struck the hack with his forehead, turned to the west and made three elaborate bows, nearly to the ground with his arms spread out, gave a grunt and dashed back to the house.”

At that point the bride exited the carriage “as best she could, blindfolded as she was, being assisted by two Chinese ladies who led her through the throng and into her cottage..."

The Dec. 19, 1890 article continued with the final details. “Then the fire-crackers were touched off, the band commenced another tune...For a few moments the noise was deafening, but finally the fire-crackers expended their force, the musicians stopped and the ceremony was over.”

For now, the fates of these couples are unknown. However, and hopefully, their lives were happy and prosperous.