To the delight of children and adults, the circus and acting troupes frequently came to Napa. For many years the local newspapers printed briefs and advertisements on a regular basis to announce the arrival of these traveling entertainers. Each of these companies promised to entertain the area audiences with amazing fetes, hilarious acts and talented artisans.
In April 1904 the Napa Daily Journal announced, “Circus Coming.” The Norris & Rowe Big Shows arrived in Napa in time to debut their show on April 22. According to the article, “Norris & Rowe have conceived a new sensation for their greater shows this season.” Beneath the big white tents Norris & Rowe set up a three-ring stage for a program styled after the ancient Olympics.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
The Journal wrote, “A realistic revival of the races run in the Circus Maximus and Coliseum, which involve the struggling contests between men, horses, ponies, elephants and all animals fleet of foot and filled with the fire of ambition to excel and first reach the goal of victory.” The newspaper also reported the sets and costumes were authentic reproductions of vehicles, clothing and armaments used by the Romans during their Olympic games.
People are also reading…
About a year later, the Journal informed its readers of the arrival of yet another circus. The report began with a quick summary of its recent activities:
“The Floto Shows came to Napa at an early hour Sunday morning, and pitched their large tents at the baseball grounds in East Napa (now the fairgrounds.) The circus was a large one, and brought a fine collection of horses and animals of the forest and jungle. At ten o’clock Monday morning a creditable parade was given through the principal streets of Napa, and was witnessed by a large crowd of spectators. The exhibit of livestock was a fine one, and the display of elephants and camels the best that has been seen here for sometime. Three good bands furnished music for the parade.”
According to the article, following the parade, and much to the delight of the crowd, free performances were given in the tents at East Napa as well as a daytime fireworks display.
The Journal reported the Floto Circus Show performance held the following day attracted a large audience. Apparently, even the bad weather could not keep Napans from attending the evening extravaganza.
The closing paragraph of this article encouraged all to view the troupe. It said, “The show carries some exceptionally good features, and the performance is clean and pleasing.”
In addition to circuses, other traveling acts delighted locals beneath a big tent. Returning to 1904, a summertime issue of the Journal promoted the upcoming theatrical production under the canvas top. The newspaper reported, “Sweeney’s Big Tent Show will open a week’s engagement in Napa next Monday evening, June 20th. The tent will be pitched on E.W. Hottel’s lot, the southeast corner of First and Franklin Streets.”
Not having the benefit of seeing the show in person the Journal reprinted excerpts from other community newspapers where the troupe had already performed their play, including the following review.
A Marin County newspaper wrote a descriptive and lengthy review of the Sweeney Show. In part, it said, “A large and enthusiastic audience gathered to witness the opening performances of Sweeney’s Big Show, in its own handsome canvas opera house...The play, ‘Avenged,’ was one of unusual merit, and the splendid manner on which it was presented reflected great credit upon the manager and actors, who ably portrayed their parts.”
The newspaper also critiqued the individual performances of some of the cast. “Richard Scott essayed the character of ‘Jerry, the outcast,’ in a way that classes him with our best actors. He is well and favorably known throughout California and, in fact, the entire Pacific Coast. Mr. Scott is the equal if not the superior, of many of America’s heavily advertised actors and is a great favorite wherever he has played.”
As for the leading lady, Monda Glendower, their review was complimentary. “She created a good impression as Frances, the outcast’s daughter. Miss Glendower is an Eastern actress of ability and one of the youngest - if not the youngest - leading women of the American stage. Her strong emotional scene of the third act was exceedingly well done.”
And of course, no play would be complete without its antagonist. Of this character the Marin reporter wrote, “Chet Stevens as the unscrupulous villain, was roundly hissed by the audience, which proved that his end of the play was well looked after.” Another positive note was, “Harriet Jocelyn as Mrs. Lee, the foster mother of Frances, did very clever work; she is known as one of the best character ladies in the United States.”
Some final points covered the orchestra and staging. The newspaper stated, “The musical programme was in the hands of Prof. Stevens, an accomplished artist and competent director.” It added, “The orchestra is a very good one and furnished beautiful music during the evening.”
As for the set, “The drop scene is an elegant feature and produced in honor of the Native Sons at an enormous expense.” The backdrop was an exquisitely hand-painted California poppy.
And finally, the newspaper assessed the company’s namesake. “Mr. F.E. Sweeney, the proprietor, comes well recommended as a first-class showman and he certainly deserves the credit of having the best repertoire company that ever visited Marin county.”
From all the positive reviews from local and regional newspapers, Napa County residents surely enjoyed many evenings of good entertainment under the Big Top.
2 elephants escape from circus in Russian city, and more of this week's weirdest news
2 elephants escape from circus in Russian city
Russia is said to be the place where bears roam the streets — but for a short while it was a free-for-all for elephants.
Residents of Yekaterinburg were flabbergasted to see a couple of elephants wandering the snowy streets of Russia's third-largest city after they escaped from a circus.
Unreceptive to attempts to bring her back, one of the female elephants crossed a busy street and headed to a residential building to roll and cavort in the snow on Thursday. One man who tried to stop her by holding on to her trunk was pushed across the street, his feet sliding on the ice.
The local circus said the two elephants — Karla and Ranni — belonged to an Italian company that ran a show in Yekaterinburg during the New Year holidays.
When its troupe tried to load the animals into a truck to head to the next destination, they resisted and walked away. The circus said that Ranni loitered near the loading point but the more adventurous Karla decided to make a tour of the city.
Handlers finally got a rope around one of the elephant's front legs, but it took a dozen people to pull her back. She reluctantly obeyed after playing in the snow.
"The elephants wanted to get some new experiences before a long journey, and they got them," the circus commented.
Animal shelter says "world's worst cat" is up for adoption
BAKERSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — The "world's worst cat" is available for adoption — just ask the Mitchell County Animal Rescue organization in North Carolina.
The shelter about 55 miles (89 kilometers) northeast of Asheville is waiving adoption fees in the hope that someone will take the cat named Perdita off their hands.
The group says on its Facebook page, "We thought she was sick. Turns out she's just a jerk."
A tongue-in-cheek profile of the foul-tempered feline says her dislikes include "dogs, children, the Dixie Chicks, Disney movies, Christmas and last but NOT least ... HUGS." It says she likes lurking, pretending to be sick and "staring into your soul until you feel as if you may never be cheerful again ..."
It adds, "She's single and ready to be socially awkward with a socially awkward human who understands personal space. "
Shelter Director Amber Lowery says 4-year-old Perdita came to the facility on Christmas Eve, The Charlotte Observer reported. Since then, the shelter has had to warn visitors that Perdita's attempts to draw passersby to her cage are actually a ruse that will not end well.
"I'm looking at her right now, and she's rolling around in her little bed, looking all sweet and cute, but the minute you try to rub her, she slaps you. We thought she was in pain and took her to the vet and he said: 'No, this cat is just a jerk'," Lowery told the newspaper.
Her Facebook post has drawn thousands of "likes" — and a followup post says more than 50 applications to adopt her have been submitted.
One person wrote on the shelter's Facebook page that they hoped Perdita finds "the goth home of her dreams." The shelter replied, "Us too ... like soon."
Cops: Waze app directs casino-bound drivers into wilderness
JACKSON, N.J. (AP) — An ad in the Waze navigation app is misdirecting motorists headed to Atlantic City's Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa into the wilderness of New Jersey's Pine Barrens, police said.
Jackson Township police posted on Facebook that officers in recent weeks have had to help motorists who followed the directions into the Colliers Mills Wildlife Management Area, where they became stuck on unpaved roads.
"The wildlife area is comprised of more than 12,000 acres, mainly located in Jackson and Plumsted townships, which is about 45 miles (72 kilometers) away from the actual Borgata Casino in Atlantic City," police said.
The Borgata is off the Atlantic City Expressway.
According to police, the problem stems from an orange ad logo in the Waze app.
The address on the ad is correct, police said, but the location pinned with the ad is actually in the Colliers Mills wildlife area, police said.
Waze was working to fix the problem, police said.
Moose stuck on railroad bridge is rescued and relocated
LUDLOW, Vt. (AP) — A moose got stuck on an active railroad bridge in Vermont and was removed and relocated with minimal injuries, state fish and wildlife officials said.
State Fish and Wildlife received a report Wednesday morning that a moose was stuck on a bridge near the Ludlow and Cavendish area in southern Vermont.
Local game wardens and wildlife biologists, with assistance from the Springfield Fire Department and a crew from the Vermont Rail System, sedated the moose and picked it up with a railroad crane truck.
The department posted about the story on Facebook and said that often, such recoveries are not successful and can pose risks to the animal and responders.
"Regardless, it's great to see that in this case it ended well for those involved and for this very fortunate moose!" the post read.
Switzerland mints world's smallest gold coin
BERLIN (AP) — No joke: Switzerland has minted a gold coin so small you'd need to look very closely to see Albert Einstein sticking out his tongue at you.
State-owned Swissmint said Thursday that the 2.96-millimeter (0.12-inches) gold coin is the smallest in the world.
It weighs 0.063 grams (1/500th of an ounce) and has a nominal value of 1/4 Swiss francs ($0.26).
Swissmint said the coin, of which just 999 have been made, will be sold for 199 francs with a special magnifying glass so owners can see the famous physicist on its face.
Deputy uses stun gun to settle a beef between K9 and cow
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (AP) — A sheriff's deputy responding to a burglary call in South Carolina was forced to settle a beef between his K9 and a spooked cow by using a stun gun.
Georgetown County sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the Pleasant Hill community on Wednesday when a K9 that was brought to the scene reportedly became "distracted" and bit a cow belonging to the property owners, a statement from the agency said. The officer was forced to stun the dog to prevent the cow from being seriously injured, the office said.
Reacting to the bite, the cow charged at the deputy and property owner, hitting them and causing minor injuries. After taking stock of the situation, the deputy placed the dog in his cruiser. None of the people or animals involved appeared to be seriously hurt, The Greenville News reported.
At the end of it all — the sheriff's office determined the original burglary call was unfounded.
Pleasant Hill is about 43 miles (69 kilometers) west of Myrtle Beach.
Nearly 100 beehives stolen from northern California orchard
YUBA CITY, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the theft of nearly 100 beehives from an orchard in northern California.
The beehives, which are used to pollinate almond orchards, were discovered missing on Friday, beekeeper Mike Potts said. He estimated that the theft of the 92 hives, about a third of his operation, would cost him about $44,000 in revenue.
"It's hard enough keeping the bees alive without someone stealing them. It's frustrating," Potts told KCRA-TV.
Potts, who is based in Oregon, suspects that another beekeeper who lost bees could be responsible for the theft and may have stolen hives before. Given the weight of the hives in addition to the boxes that hold them, he thinks the thief may have used a flatbed truck to drive them away.