Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane: Water and labor issues -- in Napa County, 1931

Although Hennessey had delivered all the updates regarding Napa’s water use and reservoir status, he concluded his report with an update involving two Napa public works projects. Hennessey stated the city crews were soon to complete the installation of a temporary water pipeline to provide water to East Napa. He added, this interim supply system was installed alongside the under-construction Third Street bridge.

Regarding that second public works project, the Napa Council had a critical decision to make that evening pertaining to the under-construction Third Street bridge.

At that Aug. 24, 1931 meeting, the project contractor J.P. Brennan went before the council to propose the use of a new and technically advanced type of concrete. Brennan referred to it as “one-day cement.”

According to Brennan, the use of this new construction material “would expedite the work on the span (by three weeks) and would render more satisfactory service because of its greater strength than the standard cement,” wrote the Journal.

Brennan also stated the use of the one-day versus standard cement would add only $910 to the project cost. He went on to point out that this additional cost would be equally shared between Napa city and county and the state.