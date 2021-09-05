Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane: Water and labor issues -- in Napa County, 1931

Ninety years ago the local newspapers published articles about topics that relate to contemporary news subjects. Two of these articles in particular, printed between late August and early September 1931 covering Napa City Council meeting reports and actions, are of even greater relevance.
These news reports provide details about Napa’s water supply; local construction projects, including the Third Street Bridge and Episcopal Church, as well as the local labor force working on those and other Napa area building projects.
The first of these pair of council meetings were held on Aug. 24, 1931. One particular item of its agenda addressed a community concern of both then and now: the local water supply. This late summer status report was given by a council member whose last name may be familiar to present-day Napans, was Edwin R. Hennessey and namesake of Napa’s municipal water reservoir, Lake Hennessey.
According to the Napa Journal, Hennessey provided critical local water use and supply statistics. He “reported that the city (of Napa) is now using over one and one-quarter million gallons of water per day.” (As a point of reference, both the population and city limits of Napa were substantially smaller at that time.)
The Journal also reported Hennessey “stated there is enough water now in Lake Milliken to operate the city for 13 months.” The article continued, the council member also reported “that the water is now 19 feet below the top of the dam, which is three feet lower than at this time last year.”
Although Hennessey had delivered all the updates regarding Napa’s water use and reservoir status, he concluded his report with an update involving two Napa public works projects. Hennessey stated the city crews were soon to complete the installation of a temporary water pipeline to provide water to East Napa. He added, this interim supply system was installed alongside the under-construction Third Street bridge.
Regarding that second public works project, the Napa Council had a critical decision to make that evening pertaining to the under-construction Third Street bridge.
At that Aug. 24, 1931 meeting, the project contractor J.P. Brennan went before the council to propose the use of a new and technically advanced type of concrete. Brennan referred to it as “one-day cement.”
According to Brennan, the use of this new construction material “would expedite the work on the span (by three weeks) and would render more satisfactory service because of its greater strength than the standard cement,” wrote the Journal.
Brennan also stated the use of the one-day versus standard cement would add only $910 to the project cost. He went on to point out that this additional cost would be equally shared between Napa city and county and the state.
As for the latter, Napa City Engineer H.A. Harrold reported he had communicated with the State Department of Public Works regarding the proposed change and cost increase. The Journal added, “and an official sanction was given him (by the State.)” Brennan also stated he estimated the construction of the Third Street bridge would require 3,500 barrels of concrete.
To further persuade the council to approve Brennan’s proposal, local business owners added their voice in support of the construction material change. “They were greatly interested because many local firms are practically at a standstill in as far as business is concerned, for as long a period as the bridge is being constructed and the saving of three weeks time is almost vital to them.”
Following a brief discussion, the Napa City Council readily approved the use of the new and technically advanced “one-day cement.” With that unanimous vote in favor of the proposed change, the council moved onto another construction-related agenda item.
Local contractor E.W. Doughty stood before the city council to request a permit to build St. Mary’s Episcopal Church “at a cost of $35,000," the Journal reported. "The structure is to be built of hollow tile, brick and concrete and will be located at the corner of Third and Patchett streets.” This sanctuary continues to stand at this location.
The final 1931 Napa City Council report is appropriate and timely as today is Labor Day. The Sept. 1 Journal headline sums it up nicely. “City Will Employ Only Local Labor In Future - Ordinance To Be Effected by Order of City Council.”
According to the Journal, Napa City Attorney Roy E. Lochman disclosed during the previous evening’s council meeting, he had been directed by some members of the council to draft a new city hiring policy. “This ordinance would prohibit the use of any but Napa workmen on public works construction in this city in the future.”
Lochman promised to have that draft ordinance ready for the next council meeting.
Also, on a subject related to the local labor force, Lochman reported negotiations between him, as the Napa City Council’s representative and the Napa County Builders’ Exchange were well underway as well as progressing smoothly. Lochman confidently stated those negotiations would successfully conclude to result in “the establishment of a uniform wage scale in this community," wrote the Journal.
These two endeavors were implemented to assist the struggling local workforce by guaranteeing jobs and decent pay during the Depression. These measures also contributed to the overall benefit and betterment of the community at large.
