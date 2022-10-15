Rebecca Yerger, Napa Valley's Memory Lane: The Tragic Covey-Evers Case

It is said there exists only a fine line between love and hate. When that line is crossed, frequently catastrophic upheaval, even destruction, of lives ensues, such as the Covey-Evers case of 1926.

In September of that year, at about 9:15 p.m., Fred Evers, with malice and forethought, murdered Leta Gladden Covey, a 21-year-old divorcee with a young son, by emptying the six bullets of his 38-caliber Colt revolver into her brain. Evers then quickly reloaded four bullets into his revolver, placed its barrel into his month and pulled the trigger. Although seriously injured and maimed for life, the cold-blooded murderer’s life was spared for the first of two times.

The Napa Journal reported, “The grim tragedy, enacted in the main office of the (Napa State Hospital) administration building at an hour when all was quiet, threw the place in turmoil when officials and attendants realized what had occurred.”

The newspaper continued, “There the frightful scene — Mrs. Covey dead in her chair and Evers sprawled on the floor ...”

Evers soon regained consciousness and hysterically ranted he wanted to die and said to the staff “You know I’m crazy!” However, when Napa Constable Forrest McDermott entered the room, Evers uttered with a clear and calm voice, “Hello, McDermott!”

Regarding his victim, Covey was described as an attractive, friendly and well-liked young woman. She was a member of a well-known and respected Napa family. Her father, Isaac Gladden, would in a few days' time stand before Napa County Justice of the Peace, Charles H. Snow, to sign a complaint against Evers for the premeditated murder of his daughter.

However, as to whether Evers was ever to stand trial was in question due to his injury. He, also a Napa native, divorced man with a young daughter, who would beg for death as he languished in a local hospital until he underwent surgery to remove the bullet fragments from his eye socket. As he began his recovery, family and friends of Leta Gladden Covey said their final farewells to her.

Her funeral was officiated by Reverend L.S. Burcham, who “delivered a beautiful eulogy and prayer," The Journal reported. “Two of the most attractive testimonials were those from associates at the Napa State Hospital and another from the Napa Police Department.” (Her brother, Clarence, was a Napa police officer.)

The article continued, “The huge Treadway chapel was crowded with sorrowing friends and there were floral offerings varied and beautiful and too numerous to mention.”

In addition to her father and brother Clarence, Leta Covey was survived by other brothers and sisters as well as her son and ex-husband, Earl Covey. He, although a Napa native, lived and worked in Southern California at the time of the murder. Also, according to the Journal, Earl had been seeking a reconciliation with Leta.

After their separation in 1924, Leta had returned to Napa and accepted a phone operator position in December 1925 at Napa State Hospital.

Frequently, the infatuated, then obsessed, Evers would show up at her office and spend hours talking to her. Following the news of a competitor for her affections, in a jealous rage, Evers quit his job, gave away his beloved bulldog and penned a letter to his childhood friend, Napa County District Attorney T.C. Anglim, regarding disposition of his personal property. Evers then, as he frequently did, showed up at Covey’s office. However, when the new suitor called, Evers callously murdered Covey.

Of this tragedy, the Journal wrote, “Taken all in all, from the death of pretty Leta Covey, right through to the tearful plea of the slayer, the case is perhaps one of the most pitiful that local authorities and physicians have ever come in contact with — just another case of unrequited love avenged by a lover driven to desperation, but a case that is at the same time an unusual one.”

About a month after murdering Leta Covey, Evers stood before Napa County Superior Court Judge Percy S. King and plead guilty to the charges. His attorney, Myron Sullivan of Oakland, presented witnesses and evidence building a case of a respectable citizen driven to desperate measures because of a broken promise and heart.

Anglim proceeded to present a solid case but closed with an unexpected statement. He said, “Your Honor, this case is the hardest that I have been called upon to face during my term as district attorney of this county. The defendant in coming into court to plead guilty and waive his rights, has saved the county considerable expense and there are other things Evers would bring back to this life to be considered...my recommendation (is) for a life sentence.”

Although found guilty of first-degree murder, Judge King accepted Anglim’s recommendations for a life sentence versus execution by hanging, saving Evers’ life for a second time. With that pronouncement, Evers’ brother Harry — a tough, hardened police officer, openly wept in relief. Shortly thereafter, Fred Evers found himself in the Sheriff’s office and in the presence of his emotionally over wrought mother, Nora Evers. The Journal added, “...everyone who witnessed their last meeting and parting had a heartache for her.”

A half hour after sentencing, Evers, Napa County Under Sheriff Steckter, Constable McDermott and a local reporter were driving to San Quentin prison. Following a physical examination, Evers “will begin his service in the jute mill where all prisoners start and later will be classified according to his occupation.”

The article concluded, “And so shifts the scene of Fred Evers’ life ... from dreams of happiness ... to the cold gray prison walls ... where the daily grind of the prison routine and the clang of prison doors will be all that Fred Benjamin Evers will have to look forward to for the balance of his natural life.”

An upcoming class

Actual local accounts such as the Covey murder will be the focus of my upcoming, four-week course, “True Crimes of Napa Valley.” This in-person course to be held at the Napa Senior Center, 1500 Jefferson St., on Tuesdays Oct. 25 to Nov. 15, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., is being offered through Napa Parks and Recreation. For more information and to register by Friday Oct. 21, visit: secure.rec1.com/CA/napa-ca/catalog (an account must be created in order to register) or call 707-255-1800. Thank you!