Spirited Napa Valley: A collection of haunted tales from Calistoga to American Canyon

Napa Valley autumn nights can be quite the fright for the foolish mortals who dare to tread into a spirit’s lair.

The human heart stops only to pound on the mortifying sight of the dead rising from their graves or from being chased by malevolent glowing orbs. Meanwhile, other mortals’ sanity frays as the maddening malice of a terrifying trio possesses their idyllic home.

These are but a few of the Napa Valley’s many ghostly tales of how mortal souls have withered from hostile encounters with what lurks in the shadows of the Other Realm.

The eternal stroll to nowhere

Set in the Upvalley north of Calistoga is the Pioneer Cemetery. Perched on a hill rising sharply from the western side of Foothill Boulevard, this final resting place for the dearly departed is far from peaceful.

Whether by luck or misfortune, generations of Calistogans have witnessed a variety of paranormal activities beginning with nightfall at Pioneer Cemetery — although one in particular strikes fear in even the bravest of souls.

With trembling voices they speak of how very suddenly everything ceases and an odd, blood-chilling silence seizes the burial grounds, except within a lonely, unmarked plot. A faint, surreal emanation pierces the night as an unearthly groan bursts forth from within that grave.

Simultaneously, a ghoulish scene unfolds — the rising of the dead.

The transparent corpse levitates above its grave and slowly lowers its feet to stand upright, resting momentarily as it becomes denser in form with clearly defined features. This entity is a tall, thin adult male wearing a dark suit and shoes, and a white dress shirt with a paper collar and string tie. His long, narrow face framed by long, stringy black hair has sharp, angular features. His eyes are dark, menacing orbs. The living who have looked into those orbs still shudder and quiver from gazing into those portals to demonic forces.

Once fully upright and solid in form, he begins his stroll to nowhere. At first his stride is robust, but as he moves closer to the cemetery’s front entrance, his gait weakens and his form becomes more transparent until he stumbles and disappears at the entryway. With his vanishing, an unnerving rush of wind sweeps through the Pioneer Cemetery until all returns to normal — for a beguiled cemetery, that is.

The horrifying hounds of St. Helena

Along a side street of St. Helena sits a forlorn-looking house begging for attention and care. It beckons the passer-by to investigate its sad state. For those who answer its plea, it has proven to be heart-stopping.

Those curious mortals were first forewarned to stop by unearthly growls from behind the old rickety fence. The source of those spine-tingling sounds soon materialized: a pair of glowing, massive dog-like apparitions ramming that broken-down barrier.

The foolish humans who have convinced themselves they are safe because the dogs are not real quickly regret that assumption, as the ghost dogs suddenly appear in front of them crouching in preparation to lunge at and attack the mortal intruder. But before the living can scream for help, it all ends very suddenly with a distant human-like voice yelling at the dogs, the paranormal pooches yelping before abruptly disappearing.

A lonely chill and uneasy calm envelops the scene, encouraging all to leave the haunted territory of the Horrifying Hounds of St. Helena.

The wicked womanizer of mid-Napa Valley

At the end of a lane between Rutherford and Oakville is a bucolic Napa Valley scene of a farmhouse, barn, outbuildings and a small vineyard. This idyllic scene, however, belies its sinister paranormal secret linked to the Prohibition era.

During the 1920s, this property belonged to a middle-aged single man — a known womanizer and syndicate runner of bootleg liquor. This handsome smooth-talker made the fatal mistake of setting his sights on the syndicate boss’ daughter. After having his conquest, he soon grew bored with the woman and dumped her, now a fallen woman.

Once her father, family and their closest associates found out, the Womanizer’s days came to a bloody end in a fiery, and supposedly accidental, explosion of his truck while he was driving a load of bootleg booze.

A few years later, a young family occupying his former earthly home began experiencing spontaneous fires, erupting without apparent cause in the house and barn. Those fires grew in frequency and intensity until, much to the occupants’ horror, they could see the silhouette of the Womanizer’s burning body and hear his screams before the flames mysteriously extinguished themselves.

However, what sent the family packing was an incident involving their little daughter whose morning chore was to collect the freshly laid eggs. The Wicked Womanizer trapped the small child in the coop as he slaughtered all the hens. The traumatized little daughter returned to the house covered in blood.

For decades there was a rapid succession of residents vainly trying to live and work on this picturesque property. They persevered as best they could as the Wicked Womanizer tortured them with his hideous haunting, until one of his infernos went oddly haywire. That blaze, the witnesses claimed, was of a strange and supernatural intensity that consumed the original barn, outbuildings and their contents, severely scorching the farmhouse exterior.

Those mortals who witnessed that event watched in horror, but also in relief, as the silhouette of the Wicked Womanizer frantically tried to extinguish the blaze until he fell to his knees and was consumed by the bazaar blaze. Shortly thereafter, those flames suddenly went out.

Some humans believe the inferno was carried out by a higher power to destroy the Wicked Womanizer, his earthly ties and the source of his paranormal power —- his former home and his earthly possessions.

A mysterious mid-century malevolence

When baby boomers were in their late teens, the Yountville Cemetery was the place to “get your scare on,” as a local woman said. One clear October night in the late 1960s, this woman and some friends decided to drive to Yountville in her father’s brand-new pickup truck to see what was so scary about the place. When they arrived, they found the area surrounding the cemetery was packed with vehicles and their contemporaries. It was one big party!

Just as the crowd grew restless and bored, the paranormal show they came for began with the startling appearance of a large greenish, glowing blob at the top of Yount Mill Hill. As it contorted, the orb slowly began its descent down the hill and towards the crowd who, it turn, laughed and mocked the entity.

The more they laughed, the bigger and faster it became, exciting the crowd until the orb exploded into a dozen or more smaller spheres. The crowd jeered some more, causing the cluster to quiver and move chaotically until the spheres exploded violently with a blinding flash of light to form an immense ball. The woman added its demeanor also changed swiftly to rage.

With that, it charged down the hill and directly toward the mortals below. Realizing their peril, those mortals scrambled for their vehicles and frantically attempted to escape, but gridlock ensued.

The woman and her friends were no exception, although she saw a way out by backing up to escape the sudden traffic jam and flee to safety. As she backed up she rammed the bumper of her father’s new truck into a fence post. She did not care at that moment, as the menacing orb now engulfed half of the cemetery and resembled a powerful tidal wave. Finally, they escaped! Looking back through her rear-view mirror, the woman saw the Yountville Cemetery blanketed by a greenish glowing fog.

Although uneasy about witnessing the Yountville Cemetery Malevolence, another terror was awaiting the woman — her father’s wrath for wrecking his new pickup. When she arrived home, she quickly confessed to her father. In response, he laughed long and hard before telling her she would have to pay for the repairs.

As for the Yountville Cemetery Malevolence, by the early 1970s, it no longer made an appearance — a mystery indeed!

The scent of lilacs

A beautiful Napa Victorian residence, once surrounded by hundreds of acres of farmland and a fragrant lilac hedge, was purportedly the scene of a grisly murder, told in two different versions.

Both stories involve a widowed woman and her grown but socially challenged son. However, the first tale includes another man, a hired, live-in farmhand who mentored the son. All was well until the farmhand scolded the son, creating tension in the household. One night, blinded by rage, the son brutally murdered the older man as he slept. The son returned to his room and waited until his mother discovered the slain farmhand the next morning.

The second version involves just the mother and son, and claims the son had grown weary of his mother’s demands. He decided to free himself by murdering his mother. It was her custom to soak in the tub prior to getting dressed for her weekly card game with friends. As she soaked with the window open to allow the scent of lilacs to fill the bathroom, her son slipped inside and stabbed her to death.

He then went to his workshop to collect the tarp, rope and cart he would need to move and then dispose of her body in a grave he had dug. But his mother’s friends arrived early and discovered her corpse in the blood-filled tub. Their screams alerted him to the fact his plans had been upset. He fled!

In both versions, the son was tried and convicted of murder, but the court also determined he was of diminished developmental capacity, resulting in a reduced sentence. Several years later, upon his release from Napa State Hospital, he returned to his family home and moved into the attic. Supposedly, he lived out his life in that space — now the site of frightening paranormal encounters with him.

Mortals frequently hear him moving about in the attic. Those who have dared to enter his domain now regret it. As they ascended the ladder leading into the attic, they were nearly overcome by the putrefied odor of decay and musty old lilac blossoms as well as an intense cold.

Once in the attic, they were pushed, shoved and struck by powerful, frigid, invisible hands charged with a very angry energy. Some have said they felt as if they were being strangled by him, while others have nearly been pushed out of the attic’s open trap door.

Regardless of their individual experiences, all agreed they could not get out of the attic fast enough. They also concurred, it was horrifying.

The terrifying trio

Although tranquil today, not long ago an American Canyon-area home was the site of a diabolical possession by three hate-filled female poltergeists. It took the determination and devotion of the current property owners to restore their home’s serenity by banishing the “Terrifying Trio.”

For three years in a row during March or April and October, the mortal couple endured the horrifying visitations of the demonic troublemakers. While there, the entities burst pipes, caused walls to explode from the inside out, destroyed the mortals’ family heirlooms and personal property, and filled the house with hate, causing the couple to fight over the most insignificant things. When the trio finally departed, the house and yard looked as if bombs had gone off.

Wanting to save their marriage and sanity, the couple sought out and met with specialists — a counselor and a paranormal expert. As they worked on repairing their relationship and emotional stability, the couple followed the experts’ suggestions.

First they conducted research into their house and its past to discover the identities and life histories of the trio. The couple discovered the three women, in life, were horrible human beings who took great pleasure in destroying others until they themselves turned on one another in a huge blowout in the American Canyon house. In death, they returned to relive that event.

Now healed and stronger, and armed with the truth about the trio, the couple was prepared for their next attempt of diabolical possession. The trio exploded into the house to commence their terrorism, but the couple called each one out by name and read the details of the respective lives repeatedly. This light of their respective truths defused their wickedness and diabolical power to hurt and destroy.

Although exhausted, the couple carried on until a miracle happened — the “Terrifying Trio” were reduced to weak and weeping entities begging for forgiveness, thus ending their terror and visitations.

A paranormal hotbed?

These accounts are only a small sampling of local ghostly tales that range from the horrifying to the humorous. This diversity and volume exists because Napa Valley is said to be a hotbed of paranormal activity due to numerous factors.

One reason is the area’s rich history filled with human drama. Another factor is the wealth of water sources — the Napa River, its tributaries, creeks, wetlands and underground sources. According to paranormal experts, water is as essential to spirits as it is to the living. It allows them to move with greater ease and recharge their Other Realm energy. These experts also say this natural endowment makes Napa Valley a paranormal vortex and portal to the Other Realm — meaning it increases your odds of a ghostly encounter!

Happy Halloween!