My entire arm was crammed deep within a rocky crease in the cave's floor. My fingers groped. If I could just reach a little farther, I was sure to get it.

I used my entire bodyweight to push deeper into the crack, my arm throbbing. Finally I touched what I was searching for. Surprisingly smooth, it was a curved sickle-shaped item about the length of my pointer finger.

I grinned.

What I held must be one of the rarest fossil finds in the Napa Valley: a claw from one of the ancient and extinct grizzly bears that had roamed the region for millennium. These bears had stood 15 feet tall and were known to eat everything from livestock.

To my knowledge, no one had ever found an intact claw in the area. Doing so would provide not only important scientific information, but it would also seal my reputation as an 11-year-old modern-day Howard Carter. Once I had it, I would get it to my junior high science teacher, Mr. Center, for verification and further study.

Now all I had to do was lift it out gently.

However, when I tried to pull my arm out, it wouldn't budge. It was stuck so long as I clenched my fist.

Earlier that day I had found the cave by luck. During a fossil-hunting excursion into the wilderness I had fallen while traversing a particularly challenging section of a hillside. Slipping down the slope, I had crashed through a web of vines. Bruised but not broken, I struggled to untangle myself. Removing the vines uncovered a fissure that opened like a gaping mouth in the stony earth.

I stuck my head in to get a better look. The hole extended deeper into the hillside, eventually fading into blackness. Lowering myself to my belly, I crawled inside. Within a few yards I could easily stand. The space was a little bigger than my bedroom. I stood on a sandy floor and above was a high stony ceiling.

Certain that ancient peoples must have used the space as shelter, I began to explore. Even in the dim light I could make out soot-stained sections of the walls and maybe even a few faded cave paintings. I would need to return with a flashlight to be sure, but I was fairly certain that besides humans, other animals would have found the space attractive, too.

I closed my eyes. I loved imagining what a place such as this might have been like in ancient times - not only the people who had lived there, but also the plants and animals that had lived there, too.

To learn more about such histories, I had turned to books, especially a particular treasure-trove I found in the stacks of St. Helena's old Carnegie Building library.

In a dusty and nearly untouched corner of the library I located rows of old diaries, ancient newspaper clippings and forgotten first-person accounts about California's early explorers. Hiding away there after school, I remained undisturbed for hours as I learned and imagined what it might have been like living back in the olden days.

There I read about the Donner Party and how they resorted to cannibalism on their way to California in the 1840s. I learned about how William Manly survived Death Valley in 1849 and about how Dame Shirley left Massachusetts in the 1850s to join the Gold Rush. However, it was often the entries about George C. Yount that provided the most telling glimpses into how the Napa Valley must have been before throngs of settlers descended on the area by the mid-19th century.

After becoming a soldier during the War of 1812, Yount found himself traveling widely throughout the West, working as a mercenary and fur trader before he eventually became a landholder and the namesake for Yountville. He first visited the Napa Valley in 1831 and wrote in his diary, "In such a spot would I clear a bit of ground and build a home; in such a spot would I live and die."

In a faded old Hesperian newspaper clipping from 1859 Yount was quoted saying, "They [ grizzly bears] were everywhere - upon the plains, in the valleys, and on the mountains, venturing even within the camping grounds, so that I have often killed as many as five or six in one day, and it was not unusual to see fifty or sixty within the twenty-four hours."

I read that passage with my mouth wide open. I couldn't believe it. Fewer than 100 years prior the valley where I grew up had been so alive with animals — including enormous bears — that just taking a walk might mean encountering dozens of them.

Reading more, I learned that the last bear in the area was killed sometime in the early part of the 20th century. Before then, those majestic creatures had lived alongside Native Americans for thousands of years.

Now there I was, in a dark cave holding what was sure to be a bear claw. To prove it, all I had to do was get my arm unstuck. I pulled again. No luck.

Maybe I could release it and return with more gear. I might use my erector set to build a robotic arm to retrieve the claw. Or maybe use a string with a noose at one end? But what if I dropped the claw and it slipped even deeper into the crevice, lost forever?

Just then, somewhere in the dark, a sound. Only a whisper. I held my breath as I strained to listen. Was it maracas? Rumba shakers?

Faint and rhythmic, like small beads being slowly shaken in a cylindrical container, the sound grew. Starting as one maraca, then two. Then three, four, five. Dozens. Hundreds?

A rattlesnake den!

I hesitated. If I released the claw, it might be lost forever. The rattling echoed, deafening now off the cave's wall. I released my precious cargo, took a deep breath and slipped my arm out from the crack.

What happened next is another story.