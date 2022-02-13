Wanted: Napa County newspaper memorabilia, keepsakes

Do you have Napa County newspaper memorabilia or keepsakes?

The Napa County Historical Society would like to borrow memorabilia or any items from any Napa County newspaper for its upcoming exhibit “News: The Story of Our Lives.”

This could include old newspaper signs, employee pay stubs, invoices or records, press plates, uniforms, carrier bags, buttons/pins, promotional items or giveaways, special souvenirs, office supplies — anything used in the past at a Napa County newspaper.

Contact: Sheli Smith or Kelly O'Connor at info@napahistory.org.

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com