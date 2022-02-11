 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wanted: Napa County newspaper memorabilia, keepsakes

  • Updated
Press Dismantling

John Hawkley, right, looks on while Russ Syracuse removes pieces in preparation for the removal of the folding unit during the dismantling of the Goss printing press at the Napa Valley Register in Napa on Saturday.

 Raphael Kluzniok/ Register

Do you have Napa County newspaper memorabilia or keepsakes? 

The Napa County Historical Society would like to borrow memorabilia or any items from any Napa County newspaper for its upcoming exhibit “News: The Story of Our Lives.”

This could include old newspaper signs, employee pay stubs, invoices or records, press plates, uniforms, carrier bags, buttons/pins, promotional items or giveaways, special souvenirs, office supplies — anything used in the past at a Napa County newspaper. 

Contact: Sheli Smith or Kelly O'Connor at info@napahistory.org.

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

