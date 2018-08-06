Nine months after the Tubbs Fire swept through their property on Franz Valley School Road in October, Erica Ramey and her family are still recovering from the blaze that destroyed their home and its surroundings.
Before the fire, Ramey, her husband, Wade, and her father, August Grube, lived in a mobile home on a 48-acre parcel, west of Calistoga.
Ramey owns EV Floral Design in St. Helena. Her husband had his own woodworking business and her father is a volunteer firefighter at the Knights Valley Volunteer Fire Department.
On that October night, Ramey had been working at a wedding in St. Helena. At about 9:30 p.m. she was driving home when she got to the gas station at the corner of Highway 29 and Petrified Forest Road.
“I saw a whole bunch of fire trucks go by,” she said, but wasn’t sure what to make of it. However, “when I got the county line I could see and smell smoke.”
Arriving at their house in the 9000 block of Franz Valley School Road, she and her husband decided to evacuate. “We started getting our dogs and throwing a few things in the car,” such as clothes, photo albums and a blanket her mother knitted for her.
By then, “We could see the flames on the hill next to us,” she said.
They drove to Santa Rosa, checking into a motel near the Coffey Park neighborhood at around 2 a.m.
“I was panicking,” Ramey said.
Trying to comfort her, “My husband said it’s not going to jump the freeway; we’re fine. Then 20 to 30 minutes later, we had to leave there” when the fire hit Coffey Park.
“We pretty much were on the run all night,” she said. “I was in a daze.”
The next day, the news was not good. Their home, several cars — including her new work van — and all of their belongings had been destroyed.
The couple had been married just one month. The wildfire destroyed not only the newlyweds’ home but their wedding presents, plus her husband’s woodworking equipment, tools and supplies. Her father, who lived with them, lost everything he owned as well.
“Luckily we had all of our gift cards from the wedding with us in the car,” said Ramey.
Ramey said there wasn’t much left to recover from the ashes. She did find one small glass figurine of a poodle. It belonged to her dad, she said. “His mom used to give them to him when he was a kid for brushing his teeth,” she said.
“I have it in my house,” she said. “It’s a little reminder.”
Over the next few weeks, the Rameys stayed at friends’ and friends of friends’ homes, cottages, and RVs. Her father slept at the Knights Valley fire station.
Eventually, the couple was able to rent a house that is fairly close by. The land at their old home site has been cleared. A foundation will be installed and after that a manufactured home will arrive.
While there has been progress, financially “it’s been really tough,” she said. Both Ramey and her husband are self-employed.
Ramey had business insurance that covered the loss of her new truck but not much else. Her father, who owns the property, did not have insurance, she said.
Some of the weddings that Ramey had already agreed to provide flowers for went on as planned, but “a lot of our weddings got moved or cancelled.”
That meant Ramey had to refund about $10,000 in pre-payments for flowers.
“I definitely lost a lot of business,” she said. “This year started off really slow but it’s turned around. We’ve gotten much busier.” Her business recently moved to a new location, 3431 St. Helena Highway, near the Bale Grist Mill.
A GoFundMe page helped the family raise about $15,000 toward their $20,000 goal, which helped with the down payment for the manufactured home.
Having just paid for their wedding, the couple didn’t have a lot of extra savings.
“We had so many people reaching out and helping us,” she said. “We had a lot of family help, which is really nice.”
The healing process has been rough, she said.
“Every once in a while, I have to read or watch TV until I fall asleep,” said Ramey. “If I lay in bed (awake) I just think about it.”
“My husband was affected for sure, but because it was my family home and I’m very sentimental,” she said.
“I lost all of my mom’s stuff, which was the hardest,” said Ramey. Her mother passed away in 2003. “I don’t have anything to remind me of her.”
Ramey said she’s normally known as a “happy go-lucky person,” but after the fire, “I was bummed.” Not only because of losing her home but because so many of her family and friends were affected by the same fires.
Today, there are some good things happening with the family.
Her aunt and uncle, who also lost their home in the fire, recently received delivery of their own manufactured home.
“I’m just glad there is some movement going,” said Ramey. “You just want to get in your house again.”
Her father bought an RV and plans to travel, she said.
Nine months later, Ramey said she’s learned a few things from the disaster.
First, be more prepared for fire, she said.
Clear your property of brush, she said. Have two exit routes in case of emergency. “Having two ways out is important,” she said. “We didn’t have two ways out.”
Second, worry less about possessions.
On the night they evacuated, “There were so many things I almost grabbed,” she said. “You don’t really think you’re not going to be back. I kick myself about that but this has taught me it’s just stuff.”
“I have the memories in my head. That’s all that matters.”