The Napa County Animal Shelter and Adoption Center will be offering reduced-price adoptions of cats and dogs during December.
The adoption fee is only $25 if you sing a holiday song or wear an ugly holiday sweater at the center, 942 Hartle Court, in Napa.
Adoptions include spay/neuter, microchip, blood testing, flea treatment, dewormings and vaccinations.
County residents must get a one-year license. Regular adoption procedures apply.
For more information, visit countyofnapa.org/1023/Animal-Shelter.