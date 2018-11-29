Try 1 month for 99¢
The Napa County Animal Shelter will be offering reduced price adoptions during December.

The Napa County Animal Shelter and Adoption Center will be offering reduced-price adoptions of cats and dogs during December.

The adoption fee is only $25 if you sing a holiday song or wear an ugly holiday sweater at the center, 942 Hartle Court, in Napa.

Adoptions include spay/neuter, microchip, blood testing, flea treatment, dewormings and vaccinations.

County residents must get a one-year license. Regular adoption procedures apply.

For more information, visit countyofnapa.org/1023/Animal-Shelter.

