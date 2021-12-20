Holiday music again rings out at Napa’s Sounds of Christmas Brass

A tuneful holiday tradition extending back nearly a half-century again serenaded Napa shoppers on Sunday, after a one-year interruption caused by the pandemic.

More than a dozen trumpet, trombone, French horn and tuba players from the North Bay gathered for the 48th annual Sounds of Christmas Brass, a 2 ½-hour collection of holiday carols and melodies performed at the South Napa Marketplace. Conducted by the event’s organizer Peter Altamura, the impromptu band treated late-season Christmas shoppers with a variety of standards including “It Came Upon a Midnight Clear” and “Silent Night,” as well as older pieces like “The Marie-Golde” by the late 16th-century English composer Anthony Holborne, the Napa concert’s traditional opening number.

Originally staged in 1974 at Dwight Murray Plaza and later held in other locations, Sounds of Christmas Brass was moved to the Soscol Avenue shopping center in 2019. The concert’s December 2020 edition was canceled during a surge in COVID-19 cases that led California and Napa County to tighten restrictions on crowd sizes.

“It hurt not to be able to do it last year; it was a hard decision for me not to go,” said Kim Rodriguez of Fairfield, a hornist and member of the Solano Winds who opted out of the 2020 event before its cancellation. “This is a delight – it’s great to be here again and see everybody.”

Rodriguez, who has performed at Sounds of Christmas Brass since 2013, was grateful to have the chance to play for in-person audiences ahead of another potential surge in COVID-19 cases, and her uncertainty about group gatherings in the near future. “I’m feeling like this is the thing I’m going to be leaning on,” she said during an intermission at the Napa concert.

Originally created to raise money for Napa High School band members, the brass concert has served since 1976 as a benefit for the Napa Salvation Army, with a red collection kettle set up next to musicians.

