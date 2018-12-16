This December, people strolling and shopping in the heart of Napa on the weekends are getting at least one small gift before Christmas Day.
Joining downtown visitors for the first time this month are vocal quartets serenading passers-by and shop patrons with the carols of the season. In three-piece suits and top hats – or ankle-length dresses hearkening back to a Charles Dickens image of the 19th century – two men and two men drop into businesses and hotels unannounced, crooning “Jingle Bells,” “Let It Snow,” “O Come, All Ye Faithful” or whatever their instant audience may desire, all in four-part harmony.
It may be a homey, picture-book touch of holiday spirit in a downtown increasingly known for two major hotels and a wealth of restaurants and wine-tasting rooms. But for those singers walking First Street, the Saturday and Sunday caroling strolls – a few of the 102 performances planned by the group Encore at Christmas this season, at venues from private parties to fairs – can mean much more.
“We’ve had parents having a difficult season send cards thanking us,” said Denise Scott, who co-founded Encore at Christmas with her husband Roger about 20 years ago in the Sacramento area and sang the alto part for the Napa foursome. “We’re bringing a lot of cheer to people, and that’s our greatest love. For many people, it’s a difficult time, and we want to bring some happiness to their lives.”
The presence of Scott and other carolers has been another sign of renewed life on First Street, whose namesake shopping arcade – formerly Napa Town Center – hired Encore at Christmas last month to add holiday vitality to what had long been a sleepy stretch of downtown.
“With the number of shops open now, we wanted them to feel supported and to bring a sense of holiday spirit downtown,” said spokeswoman Nicole Mori of First Street Napa. “We certainly have enough stores to make it a draw.”
That seasonal imagery has taken the form of quartets – drawn from about 20 singers with Encore at Christmas – performing on Saturday and Sunday afternoons for three hours at a time, strolling from store to store or out on the sidewalks near First Street Napa or the Archer Hotel. As many as five quartets from the group perform at any given time; as Denise Scott was performing in Napa, her husband was singing at that moment with another quartet in Davis 45 miles away.
“We get together every week as a group, but really, it’s just about listening to each other, and having an ear for blending and following each other,” said Aimee Scott, a first-year soprano with the group who is not related to Denise Scott.
“As a caroler, paying attention to the vibe of (the quartet) is a different world from the choral world,” said tenor Joel Case, a four-year Encore member who also sings in the choir of Sacramento City College. “There’s a connection here, a trust that’s very important.”
As they stopped and sang at Lululemon, The Mustard Seed and State & First, the Encore quartet – the Scotts, Case and bass Tom Galovich, a Sacramento church pastor – brought along a tambourine-shaped noisemaker shaped like a Christmas wreath, offering it to listeners willing to help them keep time.
Inside the Acumen Wine Gallery, one visitor, Victor Roberto of Denver, gamely took the noisemaker and set a 3-4 beat for the carolers – wine glass still in hand – as his unexpected guests crooned “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.”
“We wanted to do something different for Christmas, and we got surprised with carolers – and I love that,” Roberto’s wife Haley said genially. “What goes better with wine than carolers?”
Throwback though the door-to-door caroling may be, the experience was still a novelty to some of the listeners on Sunday.
“My girls have been sending me photos and videos,” said Alexis Macias, manager at the Kalifornia Jean Bar. “I think it’s nice, especially for the customers. This is probably the first time I’ve experienced carolers, really,” she added, laughing.