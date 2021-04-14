Home co-ownership company sues St. Helena in dispute over definition of timeshare

ST. HELENA — A company that specializes in the co-ownership of second homes by multiple parties sued the city of St. Helena last week amid a dispute over whether the arrangement amounts to a timeshare.

The federal lawsuit, filed April 6 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, seeks “to guarantee the legally-protected rights of (Pacaso’s) homeowners to enjoy the benefits of owning property in the beautiful surrounds of St. Helena.”

The complaint requests a judgment declaring that St. Helena’s timeshare prohibition does not apply to Pacaso and an injunction barring the city from interfering with Pacaso’s economic interests.

Pacaso creates a limited liability company to hold the title for each home and allows up to eight co-owners to buy an interest in the LLC. At closing, the co-owners take full ownership of the house and Pacaso stays on as property manager. According to the complaint, Pacaso owns or manages five homes in St. Helena.

The city has accused Pacaso of operating timeshares, which are banned by a city ordinance. The Municipal Code defines a timeshare as "an ownership or leasehold estate in property devoted to a time-share fee (tenants in common, time span ownership, interval ownership) or a time-share lease."