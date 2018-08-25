On Aug. 15, 23 students started first grade in room No. 6 at Pueblo Vista Magnet School.
It was also someone else’s first day of school. Their teacher.
Meet Adan Arroyo, one of Napa Valley Unified School District’s brand new teachers. This is his first year teaching and his first classroom to lead on his own.
“I always thought about being a teacher in elementary school so I can be a role model to that age group, and give back to my community,” said Arroyo, a native Spanish speaker.
Arroyo is more than just a new teacher, he’s also a homegrown educator. Arroyo grew up in Napa. He attended several elementary schools in town (although not Pueblo Vista), Silverado Middle School and graduated from Napa High School in 2010.
He then attended Napa Valley College and UC Merced. He received his teaching credential from Sonoma State University.
“I think teaching is a calling,” said Arroyo, age 26. “It’s definitely my calling.”
Returning to Napa
Arroyo said he knew he wanted to teach in Napa.
“I grew up here, I was raised here,” said Arroyo. Many of his former teachers influenced him, including his first male teacher, Leonel Rocca of Silverado Middle School, who, coincidentally, is the father of Arroyo’s new principal, Helen Rocca.
As part of his high school senior project Arroyo worked inside a first grade classroom at the then-Phillips Elementary School.
Arroyo said he enjoys teaching first grade because it is such a fundamental year.
“They learn so much,” from reading to math, he said. “They love to talk about their feelings,” and in first grade, “they (learn) to express themselves more in their writing and drawing.”
When he saw a job opening for a bilingual elementary school teaching job at Pueblo Vista, “I thought it’d be a great fit,” he said. “I’m familiar with the community, I have a deep connection to the city."
Arroyo said he was especially committed to teaching in Napa “because I was once in their shoes,” he said. He remembers what it feels like to be a young student – especially one from a Spanish-speaking home.
Due to the language barrier, his parents weren’t able to be as involved in his education, said Arroyo.
“My mom was scared” to go to his classroom and school, he recalled. “I don’t want any of the kids I have to go through that.”
Arroyo’s principal, Helen Rocca, is delighted that he’s joined Pueblo Vista on Barbara Road in west Napa. “I’m excited he’s a part of our team,” she said.
“You don’t have a lot of male teachers in a primary classroom,” she said. Arroyo can really have an impact on his students -- especially the boys, she noted.
For some of his students, “this is their only time to be around a male role model” in a learning environment, Arroyo said.
Arroyo “shows the value of being bilingual” to the students and school community, Rocca said. “How great is it that?”
One of the 28
Of the 73 certificated employees new to Napa Valley Unified School District (NVUSD) this school year, 28 are first-time teachers like Arroyo.
People may wonder why, with the budget cuts, some teachers lost their positions and yet NVUSD has 73 new teachers, said Elizabeth Emmett, director of communications and community engagement with the NVUSD.
“That is due primarily to resignations and retirements, and a few probationary teachers who were not invited back,” she said.
According to the NVUSD, the salary for a full-time teacher like Arroyo ranges from $54,433 to $54,801 per year.
Arroyo said he chose the first grade position because “I enjoy teaching the fundamentals of reading, which they still do a lot in first grade,” he said. And the students are just a little bit more mature than when they are in kindergarten, he said.
From his experience in that first grade classroom at then-Phillips Elementary School, “I knew what to expect and the impact I could have.”
Getting ready for back to school
Like any other teacher, Arroyo spent time inside his classroom preparing for the first day of school.
“I was here all summer,” he admitted. “I had my mom, aunts and cousins help me set up” his room. There were posters to hang, desks to arrange and school supplies to sort.
Additionally, the other two first grade teachers at Pueblo Vista -- Laura Roldan and Mindy Bañuelos --“are such a great help,” he said. Via an induction program designed for new teachers, Arroyo will continue to work with Roldan, in particular, throughout the school year.
During a meet-and-greet the day before school started, Arroyo had already become acquainted with some of his new students and parents.
Some parents asked how long he had been teaching.
Some were amazed to hear Arroyo was a first-time teacher. “Hopefully it was good amazement,” he said.
Some commented that he looks younger than 26-years-old.
“Can you handle this?” asked one parent.
“I said yes, this is what I’ve always wanted to do,” said Arroyo.
First day jitters
The night before the first day of school, Aug. 15, “It was nerve-racking,” Arroyo admitted.
School starts at 8:15 a.m. but “I got here at 7:30 a.m.”
“I wanted to make sure everything was ready to go,” said Arroyo, who lives in Napa with his parents.
“I was so excited to start and meet my students and parents I hadn’t met yet (and) start my career teaching.”
As they entered the classroom on that first day, the first thing this new teacher did was welcome his new students with individual high-fives.
“I used to love it when my teachers gave me a high-five, because it made me feel like I’m at home,” he explained.
As for his students, “I didn’t know what to expect, but I was so happy to see their enthusiasm” on that first day.
A number exclaimed “a maestro!” meaning a male teacher.
To settle the students, each took a seat and started a worksheet. Arroyo is already implementing classroom management techniques. For example, to get the students’ attention he uses the same call and response method.
“Clase, clase,” he calls out.
“Si, si,” the students respond.
Because Pueblo Vista is a dual immersion school, 90 percent of the classroom instruction in first grade is in Spanish. By the time the students get to fifth grade, that ratio is 50/50 Spanish and English.
On that first day, his students were a little shy, Arroyo thought, but a few had questions for their new teacher.
“Are you a dad?” asked one.
“No, I’m not a dad,” Arroyo said.
“Are you the only boy teacher at the school?” asked another.
“Yes, I am,” Arroyo said.
Out of habit, “they kept calling me maestra, not maestro,” or the masculine form of the word teacher, he said. He gently corrected them.
The rest of the day “was a blur,” Arroyo said. Even though the first day ended at 12:30 p.m., “It flew by so quick. I wish I had more time.”
Arroyo admitted that after that first day he went home and took a nap.
On to week two
The first three days of the new school year felt “surreal,” Arroyo said on Friday at week's end. “It was an amazing feeling” of accomplishment. He’s happy to say he’s already memorized his students’ names. No one cried and there were no bathroom accidents or other such mishaps.
“To be honest, the kids were really mature and very respectful and polite,” he said. “That was so nice to see. It eased my anxiety.”
According to Principal Rocca, he’s off to a good start.
“The kids think he’s amazing,” said Rocca. When she asked him how the first day went “his face was lit up,” she said. “He said, ‘I did it. It’s everything I wanted it to be.’”
“As a principal, that’s the most rewarding feeling,” said Rocca. “He’s just as excited as the kids are to be here.”
“Every day you learn something you can do a little better,” said Arroyo. “I just try to keep the kids engaged.”
Of course, this is the “honeymoon” period of a new school year, said Rocca.
“If you see enthusiasm in November, you’ll know I’m still doing good,” Arroyo said.
Next in this occasional series: Arroyo's first months as a new teacher.