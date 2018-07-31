The costs

According to the Napa Medical Research Foundation, the cost for PRP injections ranges nationwide from $500 to $1,000. Normally, two to three injections are needed to reach full benefit over as many months.

The costs of BMAC depends on the type of stem cell procedure, the doctor’s reputation and area, but can range from $2,500 to $15,000 per treatment.

For patients not covered by health insurance, the cost of ACL reconstruction, including the surgeon's fee, facility fee, anesthesia and graft, if needed, ranges from just under $20,000 to $50,000. ACL reconstruction usually would be considered medically necessary and covered by health insurance.

For patients covered by health insurance, out-of-pocket costs typically include a hospital admission fee, copays for pre- and post-surgical doctor visits, a copay or coinsurance for the surgery and anesthesia. Out-of-pocket costs can range from $800 to $3,000 or more.

Source: Napa Medical Research Foundation, napamedicalresearch.org