Oliver Starr is no stranger to pain.
The 50-year old former professional road and mountain bike rider – who lives in South Lake Tahoe -- is also a hard-core skier, big wave surfer and avid outdoorsman.
Naturally, he’s endured his fair share of accidents and injuries over the years.
Most remarkable is his recent recovery from an accident that tore the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his knee joint.
In February 2017, Starr was enjoying a day on the slopes when he hit some dense, wet snow. The impact literally ripped his knee apart, leaving his leg useless.
“It sounded like a gunshot went off in my knee,” said Starr. “It was no joke. I remember thinking, ‘Oh god, this is really bad.’”
Doctors explained that his injury was irreparable and he would need an ACL reconstruction surgery.
The procedure typically requires months of recovery.
But rather than proceed with surgery, Starr wanted to try an experimental procedure – namely an ultrasound-guided bone marrow aspirate concentrate (BMAC) injection of stem cells between the torn ends of his ligament.
He went to see Dr. Marko Bodor, director of research for Napa Medical Research Foundation.
“I trusted Dr. Bodor. He’s done miraculous stuff on other parts of my body,” said Starr.
“My practice is (made up of) patients who have failed at other treatments,” said Bodor. “I’m very interested in fixing problems."
Dr. Bodor had already successfully treated Starr in the past with platelet rich plasma (PRP) injections for the injured discs in Starr’s spine.
When Bodor proposed the BMAC injection, “I said let’s go for it,” said Starr.
Medical research amidst vineyards
Unlike the many medical research foundations located in urban centers and universities, the Napa Medical Research Foundation facility is literally homegrown.
Located in Napa, above Synergy Medical Fitness Center next to Queen of the Valley Medical Center, the foundation is pioneering new minimally invasive techniques, “making important contributions to the field of regenerative medicine,” according to the company.
A nonprofit medical research foundation was established in August 2014 “to support clinical and scientific research that will develop less costly, less painful treatments and procedures for conditions and injuries involving the spine, joints, tendons and nerves.”
Thanks to donations, including from Napa supporters, the NMRF has a lab with a full-time researcher, Yvette Uribe, who has a bachelor's degree in molecular and cell biology from UC Berkeley, and a part-time Ph.D. in molecular biology, Ryan Dregalla.
“In the right cases, regenerative treatment can be as effective, or more, as surgery,” said Meagan Ryan Stasz, director of development at the foundation.
Research areas include regenerative medicine, sports medicine, diagnostic and interventional practices, ultrasound-guided surgery and laboratory science.
Typically, there are six or more Institutional Review Board-approved studies in progress, along with an additional four to six individual case studies.
While independent of institutional or profit-driven agendas, the NMRF team collaborates regularly with prominent researchers at Mayo Clinic, Stanford University, UCSF, UC Davis and Hospital for Special Surgery, among others.
The driving force behind these efforts is Dr. Bodor, a local physician who is “highly regarded for his innovative approach to problem solving and exceptional ultrasound techniques,” said a news release from the NMRF.
Bodor also runs his own Interventional Spine and Sports Medicine clinic, which is separate from the foundation.
When Dr. Bodor began to use ultrasound for the diagnosis and treatment of conditions like carpal tunnel syndrome, subsequent clinical studies showed decreased pain and discomfort, reduced recovery times and improved recovery rates when compared to standard practices.
The NMRF is researching new applications of ultrasound for visualization in minimally invasive surgical procedures.
With a “state-of-the-art” research lab, including cell culture capacity, the NMRF team is establishing “vital protocols” for the procurement, preparation and delivery of two cellular therapies, platelet rich plasma (PRP) and bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells (BMAC).
PRP and BMAC treatments
According to Bodor, PRP and BMAC “harness the healing power of the human body.”
With PRP, a patient’s blood is drawn and spun in a centrifuge to yield a high concentration of platelets that are re-injected into the affected area.
“The platelets work like nanorobots, pulling torn collagen together and binding everything within a sticky fibrin matrix,” he explained.
Platelets also secrete growth factors to promote increased healing, recruiting stem cells that are able to differentiate into various cells needed to continue and complete the repair process.
With its small concentration of mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs), the bone marrow can also be extracted from the body and concentrated in a manner similar to platelets in PRP.
As industry-wide standards do not exist for the use of these treatments, NMRF believes it is their responsibility to help define effective and appropriate use for the benefit of patients and the future of the field.
“We want the FDA and health insurance companies to start accepting these treatments,” said Stasz.
“Instead of a two and a half hour surgery, if you can do the same repair in a fraction of the time with minimal recovery” – that’s a significant benefit, she said.
Of course, some people do need surgery, “but we want people to understand there are other options,” said Stasz.
A multi-year study on the use of platelet-rich plasma for disc degeneration has consistently yielded “good-to-excellent outcomes,” said Bodor. For the 245 patients enrolled, with a total of 589 affected discs - cervical, lumbar and thoracic – more than 70 percent are exhibiting meaningful improvement, he said.
Bodor said he’s inspired to do this research because “I love exploring new frontiers.” He also likes working on problems that affect people in his own community, like those with ACL tears.
Fixing Starr’s knee
For Starr’s knee injury, Bodor proceeded by harvesting bone marrow from two locations on the back of Oliver’s hips and created a concentration with a centrifuge in the lab.
The hardest part would be the injection.
Dr. Bodor had to precisely visualize the tear using ultrasound, then pass a needle into the gap between the torn ends of the ligament and its attachments to ensure direct delivery to the damaged areas. Additional injections of platelet rich plasma were also administered to further promote the regenerative process, he explained.
“We think that in Starr’s case they were able to promote healing by instigating new cell growth and, together with the PRP, pulled the cellular structure of the ligament back together and held it there so the bonds would reform and the ligament reconstitute its structure,” said Bodor.
Within six weeks, Starr was able to do a single leg squat with his injured knee -- a major milestone, the athlete described.
At six months, an MRI performed on the same machine, with the same protocol and radiologist reading the scan, showed complete regeneration of the “bundle” of Starr’s ACL.
The followup MRI, taken one year after the procedure, showed complete regeneration of both bundles of ACL in his knee.
For Starr, “It was an unequivocal success.”
“We are frankly amazed that healing of a completely torn ACL was possible,” said Bodor.
“We are doing our best to learn from his case and determine how successfully this could be done in other patients.”
“Regenerative medicine is the future and I’m a living proof that these non-invasive therapies are worth pursuing,” said Starr. “The research being conducted by Dr. Bodor and the NMRF has the potential to change modern medicine.”
“It gives me the greatest pleasure to be part of a community and do something that is vital and important,” said Bodor.