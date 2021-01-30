Homeless and pregnant: One Napan's story

On a cold and windy Wednesday afternoon, Ellis gave a tour of the camp where she’s been living since June.

Walking through a gate near the Hampton Inn, she followed a dirt path under the Imola overpass. At first only two tents could be seen, but around the corner several more have been set up.

“We’re a little community,” said Ellis.

The other side of the bridge isn’t as cold in the winter, but they don’t want to be in view of the hotel, she said.

Their tented site is actually really comfortable, according to Ellis.

Yes, the front “entryway” of their tent is a bit tattered and needs to be cleaned up, but there’s room for supplies including a single burner camp stove, which runs on small cans of propane. She uses it to heat up canned soup and other food.

Inside a second zippered area, they have a California king-sized mattress and box spring on a tarp. A pile of pillow and blankets were pushed to one side.

“It’s bigger than the last tent plus I got three dogs and a boyfriend” to act as natural heaters, she said.