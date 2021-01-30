Homeless and pregnant: One Napan's story

Napan Crystal Ellis is getting ready for some big life changes. She’s 18 weeks pregnant with her first child. She’s engaged and planning a Feb. 10 wedding to her fiancé James at the County Recorder’s office.
Ellis, 28, is also homeless. So is James. Their current “address” is a nylon tent set up next to the Imola Avenue overpass, just across the street from South Napa Century Center.
“I want to get into a place”— an apartment or a home, she said. “But income is holding me back.” Ellis doesn’t have a job, and neither does James.
A foster youth grows up
A former foster youth, Ellis said she born in Napa but raised outside the county. She’s been homeless in Napa since about September 2019.
After high school, where she earned a 4.0-grade point average, Ellis struggled. Sober now, at the time she was drinking and doing drugs. It was not a good time in her life.
She turned things around, though, enough to enroll at NVC, where she took photography classes. She really enjoyed them and keeps examples of her work on her cell phone.
“It went well until COVID hit,” said Ellis. Her laptop was broken, and she wasn’t able to continue those classes.
“When this is over, I plan on going back” to college, Ellis said.
She’s unable to work, due to post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression, anxiety and other ailments, explained Ellis.
“They said I was severely emotionally unstable as a kid,” she said, although she wouldn’t describe herself that way now.
“I think I got a handle on my anger,” she said.
Ellis survives on about $948 in Supplemental Security Income (SSI) income per month and about $200 a month in food “stamps.” She does not have a driver’s license and doesn’t drive.
In January 2020, Ellis met James, who is 35.
“I saw James standing outside the homeless shelter smoking a cigarette, and I kind of liked him,” she said with a smile.
“One thing led to another,” and the two have been a couple ever since.
Having a partner makes her feel safer at the camp, said Ellis. “He can protect me, but I have Mace just in case," she said.
However, people around her camp usually keep to themselves “and that’s how I like it. They don’t bug me, so we don’t bug them.”
On a cold and windy Wednesday afternoon, Ellis gave a tour of the camp where she’s been living since June.
Walking through a gate near the Hampton Inn, she followed a dirt path under the Imola overpass. At first only two tents could be seen, but around the corner several more have been set up.
“We’re a little community,” said Ellis.
The other side of the bridge isn’t as cold in the winter, but they don’t want to be in view of the hotel, she said.
Their tented site is actually really comfortable, according to Ellis.
Yes, the front “entryway” of their tent is a bit tattered and needs to be cleaned up, but there’s room for supplies including a single burner camp stove, which runs on small cans of propane. She uses it to heat up canned soup and other food.
Inside a second zippered area, they have a California king-sized mattress and box spring on a tarp. A pile of pillow and blankets were pushed to one side.
“It’s bigger than the last tent plus I got three dogs and a boyfriend” to act as natural heaters, she said.
Ellis and James can use the portable toilets by the "Bowl," a large homeless camp just a short walk across the Century Center parking lot. However, ever since the toilet seats were stolen, she prefers not to, said Ellis.
The couple can do laundry, take showers and collect mail at the homeless shelter, also near the Bowl. For meals, they eat fast food or shop at Raley’s, said Ellis. She’s seeing a provider at OLE Health for her prenatal care.
There have been a few emergencies. One night someone threw rocks at their tent. Their car has been broken into and things were stolen. Late this summer, she tripped near her tent exit and broke her left ankle.
“It really hurt,” said Ellis, showing pictures of her swollen and black and blue ankle. “I knew I broke it because of the pain.”
Covered by Medi-Cal, Ellis got a boot to wear “and we found a wheelchair” to get around, she recalled. That insurance will cover her delivery as well.
Finding their own place
When asked about leaving the camp, Ellis said her first choice is to find her own apartment or other housing. Her mom, who lives in Napa, or a good friend who lives in Sacramento, might be able to help her for a while.
She’s also heard that as her delivery date gets closer, she can move to the Catholic Charities' Rainbow House. The nonprofit offers transitional, supportive housing for young women and children.
“But I need a back-up plan” in case that doesn’t work out, she said.
“I’m trying to find somewhere before the baby is born” so county Child Welfare Services doesn’t take away her newborn, said Ellis.
“I’ve been in foster care myself, so I know how it goes.” She does not want that for her baby, said Ellis.
The two don’t know if their baby is a boy or a girl yet. However, Ellis already has names picked out: Artemis if it’s a girl, and Apollo if it’s a boy. The names were inspired by Greek mythology, explained Ellis.
When asked if she ever feels sad about being homeless and facing an uncertain future for her baby, Ellis admitted that sometimes she does.
“I never wanted to live in a tent. I wanted my own place,” she said. “I’m a little bit jealous of people who have their own place.”
“I didn’t choose to live like this; it kind of chose me," Ellis said.
“But I try and make the most of it.”
You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com