Homeless man found dead at Napa shopping center, according to police

A transient man was found dead Tuesday morning at the South Napa Marketplace, according to Napa Police.

Workers at Home Depot called the Napa dispatch center at about 7:28 a.m. to report finding the person on the ground near the hardware store’s gardening section, inside the shopping center at 225 Soscol Ave., according to police Sgt. Aaron Medina. Members of Napa Police and Napa Fire arrived at the store to find the man, who was unhoused, dead, Medina said.

The Napa County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death and is not releasing the man’s name until his relatives are notified, according to Medina, who said there were no signs of foul play.