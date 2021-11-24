 Skip to main content
Homeless man found dead at Napa shopping center is identified

  Updated

Authorities have identified the transient man who was found dead Tuesday morning at a shopping center in Napa.

The body of 32-year-old Alexander Kaufman Adza was found in the 200 block of Soscol Avenue, according to Henry Wofford, spokesperson for the Napa County Coroner’s Office.

Napa Police earlier reported that Adza, who was transient and unhoused, was discovered lying on the ground shortly before 7:30 a.m. near the gardening section of Home Depot at the South Napa Marketplace by employees of the home-improvement store. Police and fire personnel went to the store and found the man dead.

The cause of Adza’s death remains unknown pending an autopsy, Wofford said Wednesday.

About a dozen Napans have lived in a homeless community called "the Bowl" for years. This week they had to move out. All tents and structures will be demolished and the area cleared. Take a look at the scene, and the people, here.

