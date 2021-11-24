Homeless man found dead at Napa shopping center is identified

Authorities have identified the transient man who was found dead Tuesday morning at a shopping center in Napa.
The body of 32-year-old Alexander Kaufman Adza was found in the 200 block of Soscol Avenue, according to Henry Wofford, spokesperson for the Napa County Coroner’s Office.
Napa Police earlier reported that Adza, who was transient and unhoused, was discovered lying on the ground shortly before 7:30 a.m. near the gardening section of Home Depot at the South Napa Marketplace by employees of the home-improvement store. Police and fire personnel went to the store and found the man dead.
The cause of Adza’s death remains unknown pending an autopsy, Wofford said Wednesday.
