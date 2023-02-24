More than two dozen Napans, all currently homeless, will soon receive a new and permanent address.

The first phase of a remodel of the former Wine Valley Lodge motel at 200 S. Coombs St. is more than half finished, said Jocelyn Lin, associate director of housing development with Burbank Housing.

Come April 10, one group of about 28 tenants is expected to start moving into “new” studio apartments. The complex will be renamed Valley Lodge Apartments.

By the end of summer, when renovations are complete, about 54 adults will live at the former motel.

“I'm feeling very excited,” said Lin. “There’s a lot of work to be done, but we've got a great team. We're looking forward” to welcoming those first residents.

The reopening “can't come soon enough,” said Molly Rattigan, Napa's deputy city manager.

Those 54 units of permanent supportive housing represent about 11% of the city's homeless population, she said, “so that's pretty significant.”

Progress was visible during a construction tour on Tuesday. Where before the units were traditional motel rooms, space has been created to install a kitchenette in each unit.

Additionally, a new fire sprinkler system will be installed in each unit, and the units will receive new furniture, flooring and painting. The pool has been removed and will be replaced with another use. Solar power has been added.

The former motel property was acquired by Burbank Housing in August 2022 for $16.4 million.

Most of the funding for the conversion came from California’s Project Homekey initiative, a multibillion-dollar effort to increase the amount of supportive housing for unhoused residents across the state. But in order to fully fund the project and demonstrate local support, the city of Napa, Napa County and other donors kicked in several million dollars as well.

In total, the cost of the project is roughly $24.4 million, with a cost per unit of $443,836, according to Burbank.

Once the Valley Lodge Apartments are up and running, Abode Services is set to provide services to residents of about 40 of the units, and VOICES will serve homeless or at-risk youth in 14 units set aside for that purpose.

All 54 units at Valley Lodge will be restricted to people earning no more than 30% of the area median income, which means units will be leased to those earning less than $26,500 in annual income, said Lin.

Most units will have a Section 8 project-based voucher to help subsidize operating costs, said Rattigan. Tenants will generally contribute no more than 30% of their income toward their rent.

Pets are allowed at Valley Lodge, however, since due to new laws on pets in affordable housing, "we are required to allow one pet per tenant," said Lin. Each additional pet will require a reasonable accommodation request.

Smoking is prohibited within 20 feet of each entrance (including apartment doors) and within each apartment. The use of marijuana, medical or recreational, is also banned on-site.

Rattigan explained how tenants are selected for the Valley Lodge studios.

Future residents at Valley Lodge can come from anywhere in Napa County’s homeless system or community, such as a shelter, RV or tent.

“We want to be clear that the services are available for people that are here in Napa already and have gone through our enrollment process,” said Rattigan.

Rattigan said it’s a common misconception that if a city is known to offer more housing or services, it will attract homeless people from outside that county to that city.

“That’s not what we find to be the case,” said Rattigan. “Our data shows that clients receiving service in our community have typically been a part of our community for some time.”

The city uses the federally required “coordinated entry system” to assess the needs of tenants and determine their level of vulnerability, she explained.

It’s not a process left to the last minute, said Rattigan.

“We essentially know who the 54 top referrals are at this point,” said Rattigan. Most of those folks are in various phases of paperwork and know that moving into a studio is a possible opportunity. “Some are fully through the paperwork process and just waiting for the unit to be ready,” she said.

If a client finds another unit between now and the move-in date, staffers continue to move down a “coordinated entry list.”

From past Register interviews, some potential residents have expressed confusion about how the coordinated intake process works, or how to initiate it.

Rattigan wants locals to know that the intake process can start anywhere at any time. A street outreach team regularly visits areas of the city looking for clients who might be experiencing homelessness, she said. Or clients visit the south Napa shelter.

“There is no wrong front door to our coordinated entry system,” she said. “The person just has to be willing to do it.”

In an earlier interview, Rattigan pointed out that more units of supportive housing will soon be coming. Heritage House and Valle Verde will be leased for an additional 88 permanent housing units no later than December, along with other affordable housing units. At least 32 units of the 88 come with supportive services, just like at Valley Lodge.

And the third round of Project Homekey grant applications will open soon, said Rattigan.

