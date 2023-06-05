The Napa County Board of Supervisors and Napa City Council are set to meet for a rare joint meeting Tuesday to receive an annual homeless services report, which will include information from the county’s annual one-day homeless count held in January along with an overview of the state of Napa’s services to unhoused people.
City and county staff — who have long worked together to address local homelessness — will present and discuss programs, services and trends, including data from the 2023 point-in-time count, a yearly survey of the homeless population.
The one-day count is an observation of sheltered and unsheltered homeless residents required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development every two years — though some communities, such as Napa, opt to carry the count out annually — so the agency can estimate the number of Americans without housing.
Molly Rattigan, the city of Napa’s point person on homelessness, has previously noted that point-in-time counts tend to undercount the number of people experiencing homelessness, given that an observational count can’t, by definition, include those who are unseen. But Jennifer Palmer, Napa County’s director of housing and homeless services, also previously noted that changes in the count, when consistently carried out, can offer insight into the homeless population.
Last year, the Napa count recorded 494 people, a slight increase from the 464 people identified during the previous count in 2020. Napa’s 2021 count didn’t take place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Palmer said in an email that the county and city aren’t planning to release data for the 2023 survey before the meeting, in part because the other information presented will help add context to that data.
“The purpose of the joint meeting is to share it with both entities together and be able to contextualize it and answer questions,” Palmer wrote. “The item will be a comprehensive ‘annual report’ on homeless services — meaning the (point-in-time) data is one part, but not the only focus.”
Palmer added that the presentation will include an overview of Napa’s coordinated service system, the point-in-time count data and housing system outcomes over the past year. It will also include a review of five goals that are part of the
county’s strategic plan to address homelessness that was adopted about a year ago, and where the homeless services system stands in meeting those goals.
Staff will also talk about what’s coming next for new housing and homeless services in Napa County, according to Palmer.
The joint meeting is set for 1:30 p.m. in the Napa County Board of Supervisors chamber, on the third floor of the county administration building at 1195 Third St. in Napa.
After the joint session, the City Council will hold its regular meeting at City Hall. Agenda items include a public hearing on the proposed two-year budget for the city, set to be passed later this month, and a hearing on a six-home Redwood Road subdivision — previously recommended by the city’s
planning commission — that would extend Ruston Lane.
