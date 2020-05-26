Homeowners resist Napa Valley Balloons' plan for new Yountville launch site

Napa Valley Balloons eventually settled on a field within a 16-acre vineyard near St. Joan of Arc church at 6406 Washington St. where balloon passengers would be shuttled from the Vintage golf course parking lot. The field is the only open space within town limits where the company can launch balloons to take advatange of prevailing winds, which come from the north-northwest and usually push flights southeast to the city of Napa, the company said in its statement to the council.

But those plans aroused the ire of several residents, both those living as near as 100 feet from the field and others with homes along the flight path south of Yountville. In emails to town staff, opponents spoke of disturbed sleep from the noisy inflation of the towering balloon envelopes as early as 5:45 a.m., as well as close-to-the-ground flights that invaded privacy, spooked horses and took guests dangerously close to treetops and power lines.

“We have stood on our back deck on many occasions and we could hear the passengers in the gondola talking, because the balloon was extremely close to our house,” wrote Spiro and Marie Dalageorgas, who live a mile south of Yountville. “... As far as we are concerned, these incidents have infringed on our privacy and the quiet enjoyment of our home.